Family calendar March 2-9 Events: Lincoln Coin Show at the Sesostris Shrine Center; Grand and Edgewood theaters. $3, admission, Friday-Sunday, "Clifford the Big Red Dog,"; Paragon Ragtime Orchestra at the Rococo; "Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters" at Lincoln Community Playhouse; "The Way to the Way" at Nebraska Repertory Theatre and more.

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

Body, Mind and Spirit presentation for mature family members — March 11. Aging Partners invites the public to attend a series of presentations, cost is $19, registration is due at 9 a.m., March 8, sessions are in-person at the Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center, 301 S. 68th St. Register: Call 402-437-2700 or bit.ly/RegisterCE. Search: energize. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

Presentation Schedule:

* 9 a.m.-noon. “Supplements: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” by Ally Dering-Anderson, UNMC College of Pharmacy. The program will explore the benefits and risks of commonly used nutritional supplements, including CBD products.

* 9 a.m.-noon. Meditation 101” by Sheila Palmquist, Lincoln Yoga School. The program will cover different types of meditation and their physical, mental, and emotional benefits.

* 9 a.m.-noon. Qigong demonstration by Tracie Foreman, Aging Partners Health and Fitness. Qigong is an ancient and simple form of movement that helps to quiet the mind while strengthening and relaxing the body.

* 9 a.m.-noon. Finding Meaning and Purpose in the Second Half of Life” by Dr. Julie Masters and Terry Haney, University of Nebraska Omaha School of Gerontology. This presentation will assist people in finding their purpose in the second half of life.

More information: Call Aging Partners at 402-441-7575.

Boutique Fashion Show — Hickman Community Center, 1 p.m. Saturday. Fashion show including: Patina Joe Boutique, Waverly; Hilary & Co., Roca; Little Movements, Hickman; 555 Boutique, Lincoln; Good Life Boutique, Wahoo, bring a box of feminine hygiene products, 115 Locust St., Hickman.

Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond Program: Parks & Recreation — Wednesday-April 30. Participate and visit a variety of locations in Lincoln, following activities on a passport and get a stamp for your passport at each location you visit. Get 5 stamps and enter to win prizes. Get your passport at: Lincoln City Libraries, Lux Center, Morrill Hall, Nebraska History Museum, Pioneers Park Nature Center, Sheldon Museum of Art, The Great Plains History Museum, The International Quilt Museum and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon.

First Star Party: Branched Oak Observatory — 8-11 p.m. Saturday. Hunt for Orion and view the stars, 14300 N.W. 98th St., Raymond. More information: /branchedoakobservatory.com/events

"Friends with Food" monthly food distribution — Family Resource Center, 5-6 p.m. March 28. No documentation or registration is required, enter through the west conference room door, supplies provided by the Food Bank of Lincoln, 4621 N.W. 48th St.

Fly-tying workshops in March — Outdoor Education Center, 6 p.m. March 9; 2 p.m. March 12. Anglers can learn the basics of fly-tying and learn how to catch trout and panfish. Members of the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club will instruct two-hour sessions. All materials and tools will be provided, $10 per class, for one or both sessions, 4703 N. 44th St. More information: calendar.ourdoornebraska.gov.

Hand-in-hand family hikes — Pioneers Park Nature Center, 2:45-3:45 p.m. March 29 and April 26. Enjoy nature with your kids including a hike, activities and stories, designed for age 2-7, $4, must register, no drop-in spots available, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: 402-441-7895

Kids Dream Film Series — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood theaters. $3, admission, Friday-Sunday, "Clifford the Big Red Dog," sponsored by American Family Insurance. The series has been a tradition of Marcus Theatres for more than 15 years, bringing retro-family films back to the big screen. Marcustheatres.com.

Lincoln Coin Show — Sesostris Shrine Center, 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Over 20 dealers from the five-state region, providing a virtual museum history of coins and paper money. There will be a kids table with freebies, educational exhibits, raffle prizes and a drawing. Also featuring quality handcrafted silver and semi-precious stone jewelry, sponsored by Lincoln Coin Club, free admission and parking. 1050 Saltillo Road, Roca.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open skate — The Bay, 5 p.m. Wednesday, $10, youth must sign waiver online before arriving, age 19 and under must have a parent or guardian complete the waiver for you, 2005 Y St. Sign waiver: thebay.org/events

Night Hike — Pioneers Park Nature Center, 7-8:30 p.m. Friday. Go on a walk and enjoy nature in the evening with the whole family, look for stars and wildlife, $5 per person; 6:21 p.m. come early and watch the sunset, register by 5 p.m. March 4, 3201 S. Coddington. Register: call 402-441-7895.

Play in the Lincoln Parks — See website for free activities in the parks for all ages: Lincoln.ne.gov/party.

Prime Time family meal and reading program — Arnold Elementary, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Weekly program of storytelling and discussions for parents and kids, free grab-and-go, take-home meal, following the program, must register, 5000 Mike Scholl St. Register: at dkranna@lps.org or 402-310-3909.

Livestreamed

World Prayer Day — March 4. World Day of Prayer will be celebrated virtually this year, due to the pandemic. The group is encouraging people to pray wherever they are, at home, work or at an event. More information: call 402-488-2418.

Concerts

An Evening of Cello — Westbrook Music Hall, 5:30 p.m. March 8. Glenn Korff School of Music students perform, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Evening of Choirs — Newman Center, 7:30 p.m. March 8. Enjoy the University Singers, Chamber Singers and University Chorale; bring non-perishable food items and personal hygiene product donations, benefiting the Husker Pantry, for entry, 320 N. 16th St. Music.unl.edu.

Faculty Concert: Ora Paul Haar — Westbrook Music Building, 7:30 p.m. March 7. Featuring French classical works for the saxophone, free concert, Room 119, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Lincoln Friends of Chamber: Harlem Quartet & Lopez-Gavilan — Johnny Carson Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. $35, adults; $5, students, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra — Rococo Theatre, 8 p.m. Friday. Enjoy the syncopated sounds of early musical theater, silent cinema, and vintage dance, 140 N. 14th St. Tickets: Rococotheatre.com.

"She Loves Me" opera — Kimball Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. Sunday; $20, adults; $10, students and seniors, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Theater

"The Way to the Way": Nebraska Repertory — Howell Theatre, Temple Building, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $40, adults; $35, UNL Faculty and Staff; $15, students and Olli, 1209 R St. Tickets: 402-472-2567 or info@nebraskarep.org

"Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters: An African Tale" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Riverdance — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. 7 p.m. March 8-9; $39.50-$79, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

"Urinetown" the Musical — Lincoln North Star School, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 5801 North 33rd St.

Stars of the American Ballet — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy a cast of principal and soloist dancers from the New York City Ballet and other renowned companies,$11-$42, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.

Summer camps

Musical Theatre Skills Camp — June 13-17; Performance is June 18. The camp is designed for ages 9-13, $175 including T-shirt. The class will use popular Broadway tunes on stage now in New York City, to develop the skills needed for success in musical theater, including acting, singing, and dancing, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The Four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each kid feels comfortable, known, and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments, and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp

Summer Day Camps at Air Park Recreation Center — Weekly fee is $149 per five-day week; $121 per four-day week; fees include $13 week enrollment. Campers can choose any week to register. Enroll and pay the nonrefundable enrollment fee online or at your camp location to hold a spot in camp. Accepting cash, checks, credit cards, debit cards and money orders. Complete online camper information and waiver forms. See registration website to see times and dates, 3720 NW 46th St. Register: app.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx?q=camp or 402-441-7876.

Young Nebraska Science camps — Applications are due March 1 for YNS High School Researchers, High School juniors are preferred, with paid summer jobs in the labs of university scientists. Sign up for day camps at yns.nebraska.edu/camps.

DAY CAMPS FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS:

* July 11-13, Engineering Plant Cell Walls, University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

* July 25-27, The Secret Life of Metals, Creighton University, Omaha.

CAMPS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS:

* June 1-3, How the Cookie Crumbles, UNL Food Science, Nebraska Innovation Campus, Lincoln.

* June 5-10, Biodiversity, UNL Cedar Point Biological Station, Ogallala.

* June 13-14, Chemistry and Nanoscience Behind Renewable Energy Technologies, University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

* June 20-23, Explorations in Biology Camp, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0