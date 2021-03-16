Family calendar: March 17-25 Events are: Nebraska's Largest Coin Show: Sesostris Shrine; Dino-Light show:Lied Center; "All the World's A Stage" at TADA Theatre

Lincoln Marathon — May 2. Registration is open for the general public and is being capped because of the pandemic. More details and register: lincolnmarathon.org .

"Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — April 2; April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html or call 402-475-6741; ext. 130.

Seeking applicants

John Shildneck Young Artist Competition — Open to musicians middle school age and older, who have not reached their 22nd birthday before July 11, 2021, brass, woodwind, percussion, string instruments and vocalists and must be a Nebraska resident. Competitors must submit an mp3 recorded audition of the song they choose to play with a band, application and $5 non-refundable fee. Due noon, March 31. Winner will receive a $400 prize and opportunity to play with the Lincoln Municipal Band. The runner-up will get $100 prize. More information: lmb@artsincorporated.org. or 402-477-7899.