Family calendar: March 17-25 Events are: Nebraska's Largest Coin Show: Sesostris Shrine; Dino-Light show:Lied Center; "All the World's A Stage" at TADA Theatre

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Dino-Light show at the Lied Center — 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday. A glow-in-the-dark virtual show with giant luminescent dinosaurs, $16 adults; $8 kids, in-person; $10, livestreamed, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Fashion Student Showcase at the Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, through April 9. Second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St., Suite 234.
Free blood pressure checks — 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive. Also 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 0 St. and CHI Health Quick Care, 6001 Village Drive. No appointment is needed, must wear a mask. More details: CHIhealth.com.
Great Plains Pool Tournament — Wednesday-March 28. See website for specific times. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance to reserve a time, must wear a mask and social distance, 1222 S. 27th St. Tickets: lincolnzoo.org.
Lincoln Coin Club Show: Sesostris Shrine — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Nebraska's largest coin show including 32 tables, 20 dealers, giveaways, raffles, prizes, free admission, 1050 Saltillo Road, Roca. More information: Dave Larson 402-202-2348 or Barry Nowak 402-261-4938.
Tots & Turtles spring toddler and parent education program at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10-11 a.m. March 25-April 9. Each week kids age 2-4, accompanied by their parents will meet a new animal friend and participate in activities designed to assist toddlers with learning development, $95 (members); $104 (nonmembers); masks required, temperatures checked, 1227 S. 27th St. Register: Lincolnzoo.org/education/toddler-programs.html.
Velvet Elvis at the Roca Tavern — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. April 16. Items for purchase, no cover, wear a mask, 4101 Main St., Roca.
Winterfest Flea Market, Antique and Junk Festival: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment in-person
"All the World's a Stage" TADA Theatre — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, in-person and livestreamed, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info or 402-438-8232.
Concerts online
Capital Jazz Society: Matt Wallace Fusion Force — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Capital Jazz Society: Chris Leach Quintet — 8 p.m. March 26. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Capital Jazz Society: Ed Love Quartet — 8 p.m. April 2. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble livestreamed via Facebook— 3 p.m. Sunday. Featuring Debbie Bouffard, Louie Eckhardt, Dean Haist, LJ McCormick and Barb Schmit; Facilitated by Dr. Louie Eckhardt, Professor of Trumpet, Hastings College. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute at the Lied — 7:30 p.m. April 17. Super Diamond will be performing classics including "Sweet Caroline," "America," "Cherry Cherry" and more. Liedcenter.org.
"The Democracy Suite" Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet at the Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. April 3. Featuring Wynton Marsalis, free event, must register to get link: Liedcenter.org.
The Philadelphia Orchestra with Gil Shaham at the Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free concert, donations accepted. Liedcenter.org.
Thursday Night Series with Nebraska Brass —7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Thursday Night Series with Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble — 7-9:30 p.m. March 25. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Livestreams and virtual events
Virtual Pop-In Storytime at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. April 1, "Rain"; May 6, "Camels." View: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/storytime.html.
Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. April 7. Journey to Chimney Rock in the series examining "home" to discover homes on the Oregon Trail and among the Lakota. Free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Save the date
37th Annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30-8:45 a.m. April 7. The public is invited to attend, theme is “Faith, Spirituality, and the Struggle for Racial Justice.” The program will feature a conversation between keynote speakers Parker J. Palmer and Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Ellison II, on the influence of Rev. Dr. Howard Thurman, who was a spiritual mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the first civil rights leader to meet with Mahatma Gandhi. Free event, must register. Register: bit.ly/RSVP-2021-Breakfast.
Nearby
Old Avoca Schoolhouse Irish Medleys workshop — 7-8 p.m. Tuesday; 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. Participants will get a copy of "Irish Medleys for Two" book, for the instrument of their choice. The collection features 60 tunes arranged for two players into 28 medleys. Barn dances, flings, hop jigs, hornpipes, jigs, laments, marches, planxtys, polkas, quadrilles, quicksteps, rants, reels, slides, slip jigs and waltzes are included, $25. There is an additional charge for people outside the United States. Register debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. April 17. Tutors are needed for online English Language Learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the healthcare preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Lincoln Marathon — May 2. Registration is open for the general public and is being capped because of the pandemic. More details and register: lincolnmarathon.org.
"Garden's Growing" day camp at the Lincoln's Children Museum — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 2. $45 kid, (members); $60 (nonmembers); add $5, per kid for lunch, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/camp-play/camp.
"Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — April 2; April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html or call 402-475-6741; ext. 130.
Seeking applicants
John Shildneck Young Artist Competition — Open to musicians middle school age and older, who have not reached their 22nd birthday before July 11, 2021, brass, woodwind, percussion, string instruments and vocalists and must be a Nebraska resident. Competitors must submit an mp3 recorded audition of the song they choose to play with a band, application and $5 non-refundable fee. Due noon, March 31. Winner will receive a $400 prize and opportunity to play with the Lincoln Municipal Band. The runner-up will get $100 prize. More information: lmb@artsincorporated.org. or 402-477-7899.
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra: J. Edmunds and Thelma D. Miller Young Artist Competition — LSO’s 2020-21 Young Artist Competition allows an accomplished young musician to appear as a featured soloist before LSO’s April 23 Classical concert. send applications to 233 South 13th St. Suite 1702, Lincoln, NE. 68508 or email materials to kaylene@lincolnsymphony.com, due March 22. More information: lincolnsymphony.com/young-artist-competition.