Family calendar: March 10-17 Events are: Home & Garden Show: Lancaster Event Center; Big Ear & Easter Bonnets fundraiser: Paws 4 Fun Indoor Dog Park

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Big Ears & Easter Bonnets pet photo fundraiser at Paws 4 Fun — 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Benefiting MidAmerica Rottweiler Rescue, photo opportunity with Cherished Images by Beverly, wear a mask, 222 N. 44th St. More information: cherishedimagesbybeverly.com or Paws 4 Fun at 402-802-1738.
Dino-Light show at the Lied Center — 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. March 21. A glow-in-the-dark visual adventure with giant luminescent dinosaurs, $16 adults; $8 kids, in-person; $10, livestreamed, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Free blood pressure checks — 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, CHI Health Priority Care at Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 N. 26th St. and Southwest Family Medicine, 1240 Aries Drive. Also 7 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at CHI Health Quick Care, 5010 0 St. and CHI Health Quick Care, 6001 Village Drive. No appointment is needed, must wear a mask. More details: CHIhealth.com.
Lincoln Coin Club Show: Sesostris Shrine — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 20. 32 tables, 20 dealers, giveaways, raffles, prizes, free admission, 1050 Saltillo Road, Roca. More information: Dave Larson 402-202-2348 or Barry Nowak 402-261-4938.
Home & Garden Show: Lancaster Event Center — 1-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; $8 adults, $7 adults with nonperishable food donation; free, 12 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Tots & Turtles spring toddler and parent education program at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10-11 a.m. March 25-April 9. Each week kids age 2-4, accompanied by their parents will meet a new animal friend and participate in activities designed to assist toddlers with learning development, $95 (members); $104 (nonmembers); masks required, temperatures checked, 1227 S. 27th St. Register: Lincolnzoo.org/education/toddler-programs.html.
Winterfest Flea Market, Antique and Junk Festival: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 20; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment in-person
"All the World's a Stage" TADA Theatre — 7:30 p.m. March 19-20; 2 p.m. March 21, in-person and livestreamed, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info or 402-438-8232.
The Modern Gentleman: Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy the quartet that shared the stage with Frankie Valli, $19-$44, in-person; $20, webcast, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Concerts online
Afternoon of Choirs at UNL's Glenn Korff School of Music — 3 p.m. Sunday. All Collegiate Choir; 4 p.m. Varsity Chorus. View: arts.unl.edu/webcast/afternoon-choirs-performance.
Capital Jazz Society: Ed Love Quartet — 8 p.m. April 2. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert with Jackie Allen — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Enjoy singer Jackie Allen, bassist Hans Sturm and the LSO Orchestra, performing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "Starry, Starry Night," $15-$35. Tickets: lincolnsymphony.com or 402-475-2211.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble — 3 p.m. March 21. Featuring Debbie Bouffard, Louie Eckhardt, Dean Haist, LJ McCormick and Barb Schmit; Facilitated by Dr. Louie Eckhardt, Professor of Trumpet, Hastings College. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble with Kelly Rossum — 7 p.m. Friday. Livestream: Facebook.com/NebraskaTrumpetEnsemble.
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute at the Lied — 7:30 p.m. April 17. Super Diamond will be performing classics including "Sweet Caroline," "America," "Cherry Cherry" and more. Liedcenter.org.
"The Democracy Suite" Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet: Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. April 3. Featuring Wynton Marsalis, free event, must register to get link: Liedcenter.org.
Thursday Night Series with Orion Walsh — 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Thursday Night Series with Nebraska Brass —7-9:30 p.m. March 18. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Livestreams and virtual events
A Magical Journey for Tiny Lieders with Kerfuffle Theatre online — 10 a.m. Thursday. 45-minute spring-themed music and yoga jam specifically designed for children under 6 years old, free event. View: Facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts or Liedcenter.org.
Virtual Pop-In Storytime at Morrill Hall — 11 a.m. April 1, "Rain"; May 6, "Camels." View: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/storytime.html.
Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. April 7. Journey to Chimney Rock in the series examining "home" to discover homes on the Oregon Trail and among the Lakota. Free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Save the date
37th Annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30-8:45 a.m. April 7. The public is invited to attend, theme is “Faith, Spirituality, and the Struggle for Racial Justice.” The program will feature a conversation between keynote speakers Parker J. Palmer and Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Ellison II, on the influence of Rev. Dr. Howard Thurman, who was a spiritual mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the first civil rights leader to meet with Mahatma Gandhi. Free event, must register. Register: bit.ly/RSVP-2021-Breakfast.
Nearby
"Build It" at the SAC Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Get a closer look at STEM activities, with a one-of-a-kind interactive engineering exhibit. All ages welcome to analyze, build, design, invent and test their skills. See website for admission prices, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.
Old Avoca Schoolhouse Irish Medleys workshop — 7-8 p.m. March 16; 10-11 a.m. March 17. Participants will get a copy of "Irish Medleys for Two" book, for the instrument of their choice. The collection features 60 tunes arranged for two players into 28 medleys. Barn dances, flings, hop jigs, hornpipes, jigs, laments, marches, planxtys, polkas, quadrilles, quicksteps, rants, reels, slides, slip jigs and waltzes are included, $25. There is an additional charge for people outside the United States. Register debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Register
Lincoln Marathon — May 2. Registration is open for the general public and is being capped because of the pandemic. More details and register: lincolnmarathon.org.
"Garden's Growing" day camp at the Lincoln's Children Museum — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. April 2. $45 kid, (members); $60 (nonmembers); add $5, per kid for lunch, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/camp-play/camp.
"Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — April 2; April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html or call 402-475-6741; ext. 130.
Seeking applicants
John Shildneck Young Artist Competition — Open to musicians middle school age and older, who have not reached their 22nd birthday before July 11, 2021, brass, woodwind, percussion, string instuments and vocalists and must be a Nebraska resident. Competitors must submit an mp3 recorded audition of the song they choose to play with a band, application and $5 non-refundable fee. Due noon, March 31. Winner will receive a $400 prize and opportunity to play with the Lincoln Municipal Band. The runner-up will get $100 prize. More information: lmb@artsincorporated.org. or 402-477-7899.
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra: J. Edmunds and Thelma D. Miller Young Artist Competition — LSO’s 2020-21 Young Artist Competition allows an accomplished young musician to appear as a featured soloist before LSO’s April 23 Classical concert. send applications to 233 South 13th St. Suite 1702, Lincoln, NE. 68508 or email materials to kaylene@lincolnsymphony.com, due March 22. More information: lincolnsymphony.com/young-artist-competition.