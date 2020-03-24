Family calendar: March 25-April 3. Libraries online or call ahead for book and media pick-up and Virtual Museum tours

Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First Plymouth's Singing Tower, led by Kathie Johnson and Brent Shaw. Park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots to listen from the safety of your car, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org .

Lincoln City Libraries — Mondays-Sundays. You can still check out books, even though City of Lincoln libraries are not open. People can check out items online or by calling any library personnel, and then going to the curbside to pick up books from staff. All non-essential programming and all meeting room use is canceled indefinitely. All items already checked out from libraries have an extension date of May 1 if you can't return to the library right now. See website for current updates at: lincolnlibraries.org.