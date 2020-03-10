Family calendar: March 11-18 St. Patrick's festival, Lincoln Coin Club show

Events
Art Exhibit Garden of Giving at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m. Interactive exhibit, with a garden of flowers crafted from clothes, sheets and other fabrics, free-will donations to Goodwill, through March 22, free, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com
Barnes & Noble storytime Pete the Cat: The Great Leprechaun Chase at 2 locations — 11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy the book, followed by hands-on activities, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
H20 Today: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; Sundays, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Newest exhibit showing the role of water both globally and locally, sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution, interactive stations, general admission, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edulan
Kids Dream Winter film "The Adams Family" — 10 a.m. Fridays-Sundays. Movie is $3, popcorn and drinks are $2.75; Visit an American Family Insurance Agency or the Kids Dream website and get free tickets at AmFam.com/KidsDream, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Lincoln Coin Club Show: Shrine Center — 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday. 32 tables full of coins and old paper money, 20 coin dealers, raffles, educational information, free coins for kids under 14, free admission and parking, 1050 Saltillo Road, Roca.
March Madness Quarter Horse show: Lancaster Event Center — 5-10 p.m. Friday; 7-9 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, free admission and parking, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Movies on the Big Screen: Mueller Planetarium — Saturdays 10 a.m. "The Little Star That Could"; 11 a.m. "We are Stars"; noon. "Super Volcanoes"; 1 p.m. "Big Red Sky Tour." Sundays, 2 p.m. "We are Stars"; 3 p.m. "Super Volcanoes"; Tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium
Music and fine arts board boutique: First-Plymouth Church — 8 a.m.; 9 a.m.; 10:30 a.m.; 11:59 a.m. Sunday mornings. Featuring items for purchase including ornaments, note cards, music and other treasures, boutique will be open between services March 15, March 22 and March 29 in the hallways, 2000 D St.
Pucks and Paws night: Lincoln Stars hockey at the Ice Box — 7:05 p.m. Saturday. Those interested in having your dog racing, during Pucks and Paw night, please submit a photo of your dog, fill out the following form and send it to gabby@lincolnstars.com, the first 30 dogs under 15 pounds that meet all the requirements will be entered into the races, 1880 Transformation Drive. More details: 402-474-7827.
Read To a Dog Spring Session — Wednesday-April 9. Families are invited to participate in the program offered by Lincoln City Libraries and Healing Heart Therapy Dogs, a local therapy dog organization. The program is an opportunity for kids age 6- 12 to practice their reading by reading aloud to a dog. Therapy teams are partnered with children who read to a dog in 20-minute shifts once a week for six weeks. See lincolnlibraries.org for a complete list of times and dates.
School's Out at the Museum: 4-H Head, Heart, Hands, Health & History at the Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. Try out a drone simulator and learn about climate change, meet live baby chicks and learn how they become a healthy flock, create a quilt design, turn trash into treasure, complete a scavenger hunt and take home a prize, 121 Centennial Mall North. history.nebraska.gov/events/
Sesostris Shrine Circus: Lancaster Event Center — 1:30 pm and 7 p.m. Thursday; 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday; tickets: $20, VIP adults,13 and up; $10, VIP kids, 12 and under; $15, reserved adult, 13 and up; $5, reserved kids, 12 and under; free for kids 2 and under on laps. See circus performers, animal acts, high-wire acts, and more. Get coupons from sponsors including Dietze Music, American National Bank, Hy-Vee and U-Stop. Tickets are available at the Lancaster Event Center Office, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Additional box office hours are at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
St. Patrick's Festival: St. Patrick's Church — Saturday. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Food; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Carnival with live music; 7-9 p.m. Dance, $2 per person, kids under 17 must be accompanied by an adult; 5-5:30 p.m. Raffle drawing; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Bar with green beer, 6126 Morrill Avenue. Stpatricklincoln.com/st--patrick-festival or 402-466-2752.
Table Tennis at Belmont Recreation Center — 5-9 p.m. Sundays. Families are invited, first visit is free, $3 adults and kids, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well
UNL Rotaract Wheelchair fundraiser for polio survivors: Pizza Ranch — 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. March 18. Families can buy a pizza and 10% from every meal purchased goes to help buy 120 wheelchairs for polio survivors in the Ivory Coast, members of the UNL Rotaract club will bus tables at the Pizza Ranch, while families dine in support of polio survivors, 8420 Lexington.
Yazidi Cultural Center fundraiser: Center for People in Need — 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday. $20 entrance fee, open buffet with Yazidi traditional food, educational presentation, keynote speakers, traditional live music, tickets: eventbrite.com. More information: 402-484-1852.
Nearby
Gnome Hunt at Arbor Day Farm — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays; Saturday-March 22. Bring the entire family to join in on the hunt. Find all your favorite gnomes and their hiding places. You will get clues and a map as you journey through the Tree Adventure, also make a Leprechaun craft to take home. Tickets for gnome hunt are included with purchase of the Tree Adventure admission: $12, adults; $10, kids 3-12; free, kids 2 and under, 2611 Arbor Ave, Nebraska City. Arborfarm.org or 402-873-8717.