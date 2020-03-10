Family calendar: March 11-18 St. Patrick's festival, Lincoln Coin Club show

Read To a Dog Spring Session — Wednesday-April 9. Families are invited to participate in the program offered by Lincoln City Libraries and Healing Heart Therapy Dogs, a local therapy dog organization. The program is an opportunity for kids age 6- 12 to practice their reading by reading aloud to a dog. Therapy teams are partnered with children who read to a dog in 20-minute shifts once a week for six weeks. See lincolnlibraries.org for a complete list of times and dates.

School's Out at the Museum: 4-H Head, Heart, Hands, Health & History at the Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. Try out a drone simulator and learn about climate change, meet live baby chicks and learn how they become a healthy flock, create a quilt design, turn trash into treasure, complete a scavenger hunt and take home a prize, 121 Centennial Mall North. history.nebraska.gov/events/