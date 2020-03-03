Family calendar: March 4-11 Seosotris Shrine Circus: Event Center, Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra goes to Hollywood: Lied Center, Gnome Hunt at Arbor Day Farm

Investigate Second Saturday Science Lab World of Water: Morrill Hall — 10 a.m.-noon. Investigate a variety of science and natural history topics through hands-on activities, attend all three investigate events and get a prize, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu or 402-472-2637.

Kids Dream Winter film "Trolls" — 10 a.m. Fridays-Sundays. Movie is $3, popcorn and drinks are $2.75; Visit an American Family Insurance Agency or the Kids Dream website and get free tickets at AmFam.com/KidsDream, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Goes to Hollywood: Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. LSO will be performing your favorite music from films including E.T., Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Gone with the Wind, The Pink Panther, and Lawrence of Arabia, along with a tribute to Rodgers and Hammerstein. Dress up as your favorite character and get a photo before the concert, $15-$35, adults; $5, kids 17 and under, 301 N. 12th St. Lincolnsymphony.com

Turn and Burn Barrel Races — 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday. Free admission, free parking, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org