Family calendar: March 4-11 Seosotris Shrine Circus: Event Center, Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra goes to Hollywood: Lied Center, Gnome Hunt at Arbor Day Farm

Events
Barnes & Noble events: How to Catch a Dinosaur and How to Catch a Unicorn at 2 locations — 11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy two books, followed by hands-on activities, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Free clothing, free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Craft social night: Makit Takit — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Families, bring your own project and socialize while making your craft, bring own food, drink, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Make a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.
H20 Today: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; Sundays, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Newest exhibit highlights the role of water both globally and locally, sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution, interactive stations, general admission, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edulan
Indiexplore at Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Fridays. Listen to a book and hands-on activity, free event, 701 P St.
Investigate Second Saturday Science Lab World of Water: Morrill Hall — 10 a.m.-noon. Investigate a variety of science and natural history topics through hands-on activities, attend all three investigate events and get a prize, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu or 402-472-2637.
Kids Dream Winter film "Trolls" — 10 a.m. Fridays-Sundays. Movie is $3, popcorn and drinks are $2.75; Visit an American Family Insurance Agency or the Kids Dream website and get free tickets at AmFam.com/KidsDream, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra Goes to Hollywood: Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. LSO will be performing your favorite music from films including E.T., Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Gone with the Wind, The Pink Panther, and Lawrence of Arabia, along with a tribute to Rodgers and Hammerstein. Dress up as your favorite character and get a photo before the concert, $15-$35, adults; $5, kids 17 and under, 301 N. 12th St. Lincolnsymphony.com
Turn and Burn Barrel Races — 5:30-9 p.m. Wednesday. Free admission, free parking, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Movies on the Big Screen: Mueller Planetarium — Saturdays 10 a.m. "The Little Star That Could"; 11 a.m. "We are Stars"; noon. "Super Volcanoes"; 1 p.m. "Big Red Sky Tour." Sundays, 2 p.m. "We are Stars"; 3 p.m. "Super Volcanoes"; Tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium
Read To a Dog Spring Session — Wednesday-April 9. Families are invited to participate in the program offered by Lincoln City Libraries and Healing Heart Therapy Dogs, a local therapy dog organization. The program is an opportunity for kids age 6- 12 to practice their reading by reading aloud to a dog. Therapy teams are partnered with children who read to a dog in 20-minute shifts once a week for six weeks. See lincolnlibraries.org for a complete list of times and dates.
Sesostris Shrine Circus: Lancaster Event Center — Thursday, 1:30 pm and 7 p.m.; Friday, 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.; tickets: $20, VIP adults,13 and up; $10, VIP kids, 12 and under; $15, reserved adult, 13 and up; $5, reserved kids, 12 and under; free for kids 2 and under on laps. See circus performers, animal acts, high-wire acts, and more. Get coupons from sponsors including Dietze Music, American National Bank, Hy-Vee and U-Stop. Tickets are available at the Lancaster Event Center Office, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Additional box office hours are at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Table Tennis at Belmont Recreation Center — 5-9 p.m. Sundays. Families are invited, first visit is free, $3 adults and kids, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. March 4. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well
Wednesday night live family event — 5 p.m. March 4. Free pizza dinner; 6:15 p.m. Lenten worship with music; 6:45-7:30 p.m. Easter and Lent crafts for adults and kids, infant and toddler care and programs for K-5 during the sessions, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.
Save the Date
St. Patrick's Festival at St. Patrick's Church — March 14. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Food; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Carnival with live music; 7-9 p.m. Dance, $2 per person, kids under 17 must be accompanied by an adult; 5-5:30 p.m. Raffle drawing; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Bar with green beer, 6126 Morrill Avenue. Stpatricklincoln.com/st--patrick-festival or 402-466-2752.
Nearby
Gnome Hunt at Arbor Day Farm — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays; Saturday-March 22. Bring the entire family to join in on the hunt. Find all your favorite gnomes and their hiding places. You will get clues and a map as you journey through the Tree Adventure, also make a Leprechaun craft to take home. Tickets for gnome hunt are included with purchase of the Tree Adventure admission: $12, adults; $10, kids 3-12; free, kids 2 and under, 2611 Arbor Ave, Nebraska City. Arborfarm.org or 402-873-8717.