Family calendar: March 18-25 Morrill Hall and Virtual Tours

Because of last-minute postponements and cancellations due to the coronavirus, please check event venues for the latest information.
Events
Art Exhibit Garden of Giving at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m., through March 22. View a garden of flowers crafted from clothes, sheets and other fabrics, free-will donations to Goodwill, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com
Lincoln City Libraries — City of Lincoln Libraries are open. People can check out items from all of the libraries. All non-essential programming and all meeting room use is canceled until it is safe to begin these activities. All items already checked out from libraries, have an extension date of May 1, if you can't return to the library currently. See website for current updates at: lincolnlibraries.org
Movies on the Big Screen: Mueller Planetarium — Saturdays 10 a.m. "The Little Star That Could"; 11 a.m. "We are Stars"; noon. "Super Volcanoes"; 1 p.m. "Big Red Sky Tour." Sundays, 2 p.m. "We are Stars"; 3 p.m. "Super Volcanoes." Seating during shows is reduced to allow movie visitors to use the option of greater social distancing. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium
Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; Sundays, 12:30-4:30 p.m. The museum is open and has increased the frequency of daily cleaning and disinfecting procedures to visual exhibits and interactive exhibits, general admission, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu
UNL Rotaract Wheelchair fundraiser for polio survivors: Pizza Ranch — 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday. Families can buy a pizza and 10% from every meal purchased goes to help buy 120 wheelchairs for polio survivors in the Ivory Coast, members of the UNL Rotaract club will bus tables while families dine in support of polio survivors, 8420 Lexington.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well
Nearby
Gnome Hunt at Arbor Day Farm — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, through March 22. Bring the entire family to join in on the hunt. Find all your favorite gnomes and their hiding places. You will get clues and a map as you journey through the Tree Adventure, also make a Leprechaun craft to take home. Tickets for gnome hunt are included with purchase of the Tree Adventure admission: $12, adults; $10, kids 3-12; free, kids 2 and under, 2611 Arbor Ave, Nebraska City. Arborfarm.org or 402-873-8717.