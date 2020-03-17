Family calendar: March 18-25 Morrill Hall and Virtual Tours

Because of last-minute postponements and cancellations due to the coronavirus, please check event venues for the latest information.

Events

Art Exhibit Garden of Giving at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m., through March 22. View a garden of flowers crafted from clothes, sheets and other fabrics, free-will donations to Goodwill, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com

Lincoln City Libraries — City of Lincoln Libraries are open. People can check out items from all of the libraries. All non-essential programming and all meeting room use is canceled until it is safe to begin these activities. All items already checked out from libraries, have an extension date of May 1, if you can't return to the library currently. See website for current updates at: lincolnlibraries.org

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}