Family calendar, June 9-16. Events: Archie's Party at Morrill Hall; Discovery Days at East Campus Loop; Veteran's Freedom Music Festival; Stransky Park concerts; Movies in the Parks; Neighborhood Works "June Jamboree"; Neighborhood Works "Night at the Ballpark"; Pinewood Bowl; Register for "Brews at the Zoo"

Historic Games event — 11 a.m. Starting Monday, event takes place on the second, third and fourth Mondays of June and July. Designed for kids K-sixth grade, all ages are welcome. Kids can learn about the history of games such as kick-the-can, ball and cup, four-square and stick dice, then they get to play the games. Afterwards, kids get to create their own game, based on what they learned while playing, $3 per kid, must register, 131 Centennial Mall North. More information and register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.