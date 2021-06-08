Family calendar, June 9-16. Events: Archie's Party at Morrill Hall; Discovery Days at East Campus Loop; Veteran's Freedom Music Festival; Stransky Park concerts; Movies in the Parks; Neighborhood Works "June Jamboree"; Neighborhood Works "Night at the Ballpark"; Pinewood Bowl; Register for "Brews at the Zoo"

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
American Ballet Theatre outdoor event: Pioneers Park — 8 p.m. July 1. Free performance, bring your own lawn chairs and blankets, donations optional, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Amphibians and Reptiles on display at Roc 'n Joe Coffee — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. June 18. Public is invited to hear two talks on the patio, activity booths on amphibians, birds, insects and reptiles, free event with purchase, 5025 Lindberg. More information: calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
"Archie's Party": 150th Anniversary of the University of Nebraska State Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Visitors get a free scoop of UNL Dairy Store ice cream and participate in a variety of activities and games, with paid admission to Morrill Hall. Activities including an elephant-themed craft station, make your own mini-rocket, create your own Archie, scavenger hunt and watch a four-minute documentary about the world's first female paleontologist, 645 N. 14th St. Tickets: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/annual-events/archie-party.html.
"Brews at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 6-11 p.m. June 26. $35 includes after-hour access to the zoo, live concert with AM FM, three drinks, free games with prizes, 21 and over event, watch the website for tickets to go on sale, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/events/brews-at-the-zoo.html.
Cornhusker Classic Quarter Horse show — 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Tuesday, free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
Cosmic Eye kids "Slime Day" — 2-4 p.m. Sunday. All materials supplied, must purchase to participate, 6800 P St.
District qualifying 4-H horse show — 9 a.m.-7 p.m. June 17. Free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
Del Ray Ballroom free drop-in classes in June — 7 p.m. Wednesday, drop-in merengue; June 10th, drop-in foxtrot. Free classes are in celebration of Del Ray's 20th anniversary on July 1, 817 R. St. More information: Delrayballroom.com.
Discovery Days and Farmers' Market on East Campus — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 10 and Aug. 14. Enjoy hands-on, science-focused activities, vendor fair, live music and food trucks. Also tour the Backyard Farmer Garden, arboretum, newly renovated Dairy Store, Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and interactive digital kiosk. Apple doughnuts from Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, East Campus Loop, 33rd and Holdrege streets.
"Feeding the Soul of the City" event — June 17. 6 p.m. Social hour; 7 p.m. “Compassion in Action” awards presented, live music with The Wildwoods, food and beverages for purchase, benefiting the homeless, Junto Wine, 1356 182nd St. Seward. More details: mtko.org.
FitLot multi-week series at Woods Park — 9 a.m. Mondays, through June 28; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. Free fitness classes. All ages welcome to learn proper movement, safety when using equipment and enjoy the format of a FitLot circuit training class. Learn in a slow-paced, low-impact, guided setting. Drop-in or attend the eight-week series. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Bring water, a towel and hand sanitizer, 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.
Garden Club of Lincoln Garden Tour — 9 a.m.-noon. June 12. Public is welcome to tour six different gardens: 1600 N. 22nd St., Gary Bell house; 6920 Havelock Ave., Brian Herting house; 2500 N. 67th St., Mickle Middle School Garden; 8320 South St., Aldersgate Gardens; 6401 Ranier Drive, Heist house; 1445 K St., State Capitol Courtyards, free event.
Gateway Seratoma Club and Tabitha Golf fundraiser — June 11. 11:30 a.m. registration; 12:30 p.m. start; proceeds benefiting Tabitha Meals on Wheels. Register: Tabitha.org/Golf or call 402-486-8509.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. Tour tour will include historical stories and ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Historic Games event — 11 a.m. Starting Monday, event takes place on the second, third and fourth Mondays of June and July. Designed for kids K-sixth grade, all ages are welcome. Kids can learn about the history of games such as kick-the-can, ball and cup, four-square and stick dice, then they get to play the games. Afterwards, kids get to create their own game, based on what they learned while playing, $3 per kid, must register, 131 Centennial Mall North. More information and register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.
Kermes Hispanic Festival at Haymarket Park — 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 26. Admission into carnival is $4, adults; free, kids 6 and under. Live entertainment, raffle with a $10,000 grand prize. Ethnic food and carnival games available for purchase, proceeds benefiting youth services. Festival is celebrating faith, family and cultures; 7 p.m. Lincoln Saltdogs vs. Kansas City Monarchs game (included in the price of festival admission), 403 Line Drive Circle.
Lincoln City Libraries take-home story time kits — Story time take-home kits are for kids 3 to 7, with five books including a beginning and ending song, a rhyming activity and a list of theme-related books. Some kits include a coloring sheet or other activity. Request your kit at lincolnlibraires.org or call 402-441-8500.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See website for admission prices, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
Lincoln City Pools — All nine pools are open, with limited hours. Pool passes are available for purchase online. Click on "get a pool pass": Parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
"Meet a Horse" sessions for adults — DreamCatchers is offering hands-on sessions for adults with a fear of horses. The sessions do not include riding a horse, the experts will present the horse on the ground for the adult to bond with. To schedule an appointment email jodi@dreamcathersride.org or call 402-679-3996.
Neighborhood Works "Know Your Neighborhood" — 5-8 p.m. Thursday; Gather and eat a meal from 5-6 p.m.; walking tours start at 6, in the Malone-Hawley neighborhood, learning about history and getting treats along the way, start at Sower Church, 26th and R streets.
Neighborhood Works "Night at the Ballpark" — 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Lincoln Saltdogs vs. Kane County Cougars, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets and more information: email Charlie.wesche@lincoln.ne.gov.
Quad 4 Rollersports Adults-Only Skate night: ’70s, ’80s and ’90s music — 7-10:30 p.m. June 26. $20, includes skate rental, live DJ, best dressed, prizes, limited to first 125 people to sign up, 7600 N. 79th St. Sign-up: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4cabab22a2f4c07-quad.
Try Archery — 1-2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 14. $10, ages 8 and up, learn how to hold a bow, starter techniques, all equipment provided. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/985.
Veteran's Freedom Music Festival: Victory Park drive-thru — Noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Schedule including: noon-12:45 p.m., Bill Chrastil, Elvis impersonator; 1 p.m, Pinkertones; 2 p.m., Vern Slechta Polka Band; 3 p.m., 3 Chords and a Cloud of Dust. Stay in your cars, follow the route, you will be able to hear the music through your car radio, $10 suggested donation per vehicle, Veteran's Affairs Campus, 600 S. 70th St.
Nearby Events and Concerts
Brownville Concert series "Elvis Rock ’n Remember Tribute Show" — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $25, adults; $16, students, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Brownvilleconcertseries.com or 402-825-3331.
Nebraska Senior games in Kearney — Aug. 5-8. Events including badminton, bowling, 5K and 10K runs, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, swimming and more, deadline to register is July 19. Register: call 308-237-4644, between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Concerts
Capital Jazz Society: The Kearney Skye Junginger Quartet — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Swing Fever; Hake catering food for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Justin Kane Band; Boom Eatery food for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 8:30-12:30 p.m. June 17. MoJo Filter, $5, 200 W. P and Sun Valley Blvd.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. B Street Band; grilled food options for purchase, no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
James Arther Vineyards "Sundaes on Sundays" — Noon-6 p.m. Ice cream and wine; 2-5 p.m., Tom and Wes Duo, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Jazz in June at Sheldon Sculpture Gardens — 7 p.m. June 15, Juke Butter; June 22, Darryl White Ensemble; June 29, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, 12th and R streets.
Kinkaider — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Denise Howe, 201 N. Seventh St.
Nebraska Brass "Summertime" online — 3 p.m. Sunday. Livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Pla Mor Ballroom: country night — 7 p.m. Sunday. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Featured Bands; Kovar Brothers and Dirty Boots, 6600 W. O St.
Rumology — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. 6 p.m., Chef Emily's Crepes; 8 p.m., Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury, featuring jazz music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
VFW Post 3606 — 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Country Outlaws, 3340 W. A St.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Gabe With Pants, $6; 9:30 p.m. 23rd Vibration, $6, 136 N. 14th St.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 17-Aug. 19. Shop produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe Farmers' Market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday Farmers Market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 17-19 and June 24-26; 2 p.m. June 13, June 20 and June 27, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
"Psycho Beach Party" — 7:30 p.m. June 24-26; 2 p.m. June 27, Johnny Carson theater, Lied Center, $18 adults; $14 seniors, additional discounts for students and OLLI members, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Summer camps
"l love to Write" summer writing camps for kids — Through Friday. 9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., kids 7-11; 1:30-3 p.m., kids 12-14; 6-7:30 p.m. family writing, space is limited. More information and register: unl.edu/newp/love-to-write.
The Bay Rabble summer camps — Friday and July 20-23. Camps are designed for elementary and middle school students, snack included. Subjects are basic photography, creative thinking, music production, relationship building, videography. See website for complete list of activities, times and prices. 2005 Y St. Register: Thebay.org/camps.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Through-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaut Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maker's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EV3 Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. To register and for more info, call Will Miller at 402-944-3100, ext. 221, or visit sacmuseum.org.
Triple Threat Broadway Intensive Camp — 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 21-25. Designed for high school students to graduates, led by four Broadway professionals to strengthen acting, dance and voice, $250 per person, 301 N. 12th St. Register: Liedcenter.org/education/summerbroadway.
Save the date: outside events in the parks
Flatwater Shakespeare in the parks — 7 p.m. June 17-20, $18, adults; $5, kids 12 and under, must be accompanied by an adult, seating is available,The Stables at Wyuka, 3600 O St. Flatwater Shakespeare free shows including: Bring your own chairs and blankets. 7 p.m. June 23, Trago Park, 22nd and U streets; June 24, Henry Park, 44th and Prescott Avenue; June 25, Cooper Park, 8th and D streets; June 26, Havelock Park, Ballard Avenue and 63rd streets; June 27, James Arthur Vineyards, 2001 W. Raymond Raod, Raymond.
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Playhouse Toby Shows — 7 p.m. July 20, Havelock Park; July 22, Peter Pan Park; July 27, Trago Park; July 29, Hazel Abel Park. July 31 is the rain date. Free Toby style tent show, bring your own blankets and chairs.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. Sundays. July 11-Aug. 11. Bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Movies in the Parks — 9 p.m. Fridays. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie, schedule of locations including: Friday, Antelope Park; June 18, Irving Recreation Center; June 25, Air Park Recreation Center; July 9, Antelope Park; July 23, Belmont Pool; Aug. 13, Antelope Park. Free event, see website for complete list of movie titles: parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. Friday. Jamey Johnson; 7 p.m. June 23. Chicago; 7 p.m. June 24. Styx: Collective Soul; 7 p.m. June 25. Cole Swindell; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, through-Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.