Family calendar, June 30-July 8 Events: American Ballet Theatre Thursday at Pioneers Park; Fourth of July Uncle Sam Jam at Oak Lake Park, Saturday; Fourth of July at Seward, Sunday; Lincoln Foundation Garden free music series; Free Movies in the Parks; Stransky Park concerts Thursdays

Events
American Ballet Theatre outdoor event: Pioneers Park — 8 p.m. Thursday. Free performance, bring your own lawn chairs and blankets, donations optional, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Discovery Days and Farmers' Market on East Campus — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 10 and Aug. 14. Enjoy hands-on, science-focused activities, vendor fair, live music and food trucks. Also tour the Backyard Farmer Garden, arboretum, newly renovated Dairy Store, Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and interactive digital kiosk. Apple doughnuts from Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, East Campus Loop, 33rd and Holdrege streets.
FitLot multi-week series at Woods Park — 9 a.m. Mondays, through June 28; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. Free fitness classes. All ages welcome to learn proper movement, safety when using equipment and enjoy the format of a FitLot circuit training class. Learn in a slow-paced, low-impact, guided setting. Drop in or attend the eight-week series. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Bring water, a towel and hand sanitizer, 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.
Free Family swim nights at Lincoln neighborhood pools — 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Belmont and Eden pools; Tuesdays, Arnold Heights and Eden pools; Wednesdays, Irvingdale pool; Fridays, Arnold Heights, Ballard, Irvingdale and Woods pools. See website for hours of operations and pool addresses. Lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you, see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Historic Games event — 11 a.m. Event is every second, third and fourth Monday, June-July. Designed for kids K-sixth grade, all ages are welcome. Kids can learn about the history of games such as kick-the-can, ball and cup, four-square and stick dice, then they get to play the games. Afterwards, kids get to create their own game, based on what they learned while playing, $3 per kid, must register, 131 Centennial Mall North. More information and register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.
Hopes and Dreams Open House fundraiser — 4-7 p.m. July 16. Interactive family activities, food trucks and information on the mission to mentor, teach and empower under-resourced youth in Lincoln, free event, 1035 N. 33rd St.
Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike for Veterans — 8 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Saturday. Inviting all Veterans, Active Duty, Reservist and National Guard. 8 a.m. Start at Railyard, wear your silky shorts, light breakfast; 1 p.m. Subway lunch; 6 p.m. Gate 25 will provide dinner Veteran participants; 6 p.m. After-party starts, public welcome, 350 Canopy. Register: Eventbrite.com/e/irreverent-warriors-silkies-hike-lincoln-ne-tickets-148525250021.
Lincoln City Libraries take-home story time kits — Story time take-home kits are for kids 3 to 7, with five books including a beginning and ending song, a rhyming activity and a list of theme-related books. Some kits include a coloring sheet or other activity. Request your kit at lincolnlibraires.org or call 402-441-8500.
"Meet a Horse" sessions for adults — DreamCatchers is offering hands-on sessions for adults with a fear of horses. The sessions do not include riding a horse; the experts will present the horse on the ground for the adult to bond with. To schedule an appointment email jodi@dreamcathersride.org or call 402-679-3996.
Lincoln Children's Zoo Fourth of July weekend extended hours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
Movie and Wine Under the Stars "Viewers Choice" at James Arther Vineyards — 9:30 p.m. Friday. $15 per person, bring your own blankets and chairs, 2001 W. Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Panel discussion for "Climate Ride" — 7 p.m. Thursday. Ice Cream Social; 7:30 p.m. Listen to 3 locals and 2 bicyclists discuss actions that Lincoln is taking with climate change, First Mennonite Church, 7300 Holdrege St.
Summer Clubs for kids at Arnold School — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 6-23. Kids can attend the Expanding Horizons Summer Enrichment Program for free, including breakfast and lunch. July 5-9, grades 1-3: Ocean adventures and Moon Mission; grades 4-6: Theme Park design and Camping Adventures; July 12-16, grades 1-3: Art & Environment and Sharky Dreams of Pizza; grades 4-6: Harry Potter, Moon Mission and Art exploration; July 19-23, grade 1-3: Games galore, Art exploration; grades 4-6 p.m. 321 Blast-Off Rocketry and Rhythm, Rhyme and Motion. Register: Call Dayna at 402-310-3909 or email dkranna@lps.org.
Summer Food Program at Arnold School — 9-9:30 a.m. Breakfast; noon-1 p.m. lunch. Wednesdays, through July 23. All kids, ages 1-18 are invited for a free breakfast and lunch. No meals served during June 28-July 5, due to the holiday, 5000 Mike Scholl St.
Try Archery — 1-2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 14. $10, ages 8 and up, learn how to hold a bow, starter techniques, all equipment provided. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/985.
Fourth of July events
Fourth of July "Uncle Sam Jam" celebration at Oak Lake Park — Saturday. 4 p.m. Food vendors available; 6:15-9:30 p.m. live music, AM FM Band; 5-11 p.m. free shuttle bus service from StarTran and Handi-Van is also available; 8:30 p.m. Flag-lowering cereomy and Taps; 9:45 p.m. access to Sun Valley Boulevard from West O to Cornhusker is not allowed, attendees are asked to arrive early for the fireworks. 10 p.m. fireworks display. No alcohol, no tobacco products, pets must be on a leash. Items allowed including coolers, 12 x 12 x 6 inch clear bags, coolers, lawn chairs and blankets. Handi-Van service is available for those eligible, and reservations can be made by calling StarTran at 402-441-7109. See website for more information. Lincoln.ne.gov/unclesamjam.
Fourth of July in Seward — Sunday. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Craft show at the Courthouse Square, 529 Seward St.; Car Show, Seward street between Seventh and Eighth streets; Live entertainment at the Seward Bandshell, 140 N. 5th St.; 4 p.m. Parade, begins at First and Bradford Avenue, going West on Seward street to City Park; 10 p.m Fireworks show, Plum Creek Park, 2222 Karol Kay Blvd. Listing and locations and events: Julyfourthseward.com/events-2.
Nearby Events
Model Train show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 24; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 25, $6 including show, vendors and clinics; free, kids 12 and under, 304 East Bryson Avenue, Deshler. More information: springcreekmodeltrains.com/train-show.
Nebraska Senior games in Kearney — Aug. 5-8. Events including badminton, bowling, 5K and 10K runs, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, swimming and more, deadline to register is July 19. Register: call 308-237-4644, between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Concerts
Big Ten Tavern — 8:30 p.m. Star Spangled street dance & celebration with MoJo Filter, 625 Monroe St., Bennet.
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Bob Marshall aka "Bobalone," no cover, wine and food for purchase, bring a blanket or chair, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Capitol View Winery — 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday. Featured Bands: Hardwood Dash and Cary; HF Crave burgers for purchase, bring a blanket or chair, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hardknox, $5; 6-8 p.m. Boom Eatery, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: deerspringswinery.com/event/hardknox.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Tidball-Barger Band $5; HF Crave burgers, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: deerspringswinery.com/event/hardknox.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Tuna Fish Jones Band; grilled food items for purchase, no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Pla Mor Ballroom: country night — 7 p.m. July 11. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Featured Bands: Lucas Minor and Derryl Perry, no cover, 4101 Main St., Roca.
Rumology — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. 6 p.m., Chef Emily's Crepes; 8 p.m., Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury, featuring jazz music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Through-Aug. 19. Shop produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret with Mary Mack and Amber Preston at TADA — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. July 9-10. $10 at 7:30 p.m. show; $5 at 9:30 p.m. show; livestreaming also available for viewing, 701 P St. Tadatheatre.info.
TADAstock Mill at Telegraph — 6-10:30 p.m. 330 S. 21st St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info/tickets
Summer camps
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Through-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaut Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maker's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EV3 Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. To register and for more info, call Will Miller at 402-944-3100, ext. 221, or visit sacmuseum.org.
Save the date: outside events in the parks
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden series — Noon. Wednesdays. July 7-Sept. 29, free live music. Schedule including: July 7, The Shucks Brothers; July 14, Bobby Godoury; July 21, The Melody Wranglers; July 28, B & The Boppers; Aug. 4 Oasis Bluegrass Band; Aug. 11 The Lightning Bugs; Aug. 18, Janet Jeffries; Aug. 25, Midnight Wanderers; Sept 1, McGovern String Band; Sept 8, Skylark; Sept. 15, Swing Fever; Sept. 22, Tidball Barger; Sept. 29, Kevin Lloyd, Trio, 1415 N St.
Lincoln Community Playhouse TOBY Shows — "Cinderella," free tent style show, bring your own blankets and chairs: Schedule including: 6 p.m. July 20. Havelock Park, 6399 Ballard; 6 p.m. July 22. Peter Pan Park, 3100 W. St.; 6 p.m. July 27. Trago Park, 22nd and U streets. See complete show listing and locations at: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. July 11. "You Make Me Feel So Young," featuring the winner of the 2021 John Shildneck Young Artist Competition; Bob Kruger, conductor; Luke Anderson, trombone soloist, bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Band shell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. July 18. "It's A Small World After All," music inspired by Disney movies and shows, bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Movies in the Parks — 9 p.m. Fridays. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie, schedule of locations including: July 9, "Tom and Jerry," Antelope Park; July 23, "Raya and the Last Dragon," Belmont Recreation Center; Aug. 3, "Dolittle,"; Aug. 6, "Coco"; Aug. 13, "Little Giants," free event. Parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. July 30, Goo Goo Dolls; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson; 7 p.m. Sept. 8, 311 Band; 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Shinedown Band; see website for ticket prices and more details, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.
Auditions
"Fantasticks" at the Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. July 18-19. Roles are available for one female-identifying actor, five male-identifying actors and three flexible roles. One role is for the Mute and is movement based. Actors are asked to bring sheet music and will be asked to sing 32 measures of music, 2-3 minutes, from a Broadway show. Music from The Fantasticks will be allowed. Actors will also read a monologue and need to sign up for a one-hour slot. July 21 is the callback date, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
"Mama Mia" at the Beatrice Community Players — 7 p.m. July 12-13. Roles are needed for six women, six men and a large ensemble cast of 20 performers. Actors will be asked to sing a one minute song of your choice and read from the script. Anyone interested must sign up for an audition slot. Sign up at: Beatricecommunity player.com/auditions. More information: 402-228-1801