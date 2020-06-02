Family calendar, June 3-10 Jazz in June:Tuesdays,Wildlife Walk at the Zoo, First Friday: Art openings

Kazoo play dates at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Daily. Kids ages 3-12 can enjoy four-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, kids must be able to go to the bathroom independently, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, health questions asked at drop-off point of entry, through June 30, reserve your time at: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

NeighborWorks week: Homebuilder's competition — June 6-13. Families are invited to create homes out of toothpicks, marshmallows and other household items to compete for prizes. Photos should be emailed to staff@nwlincoln.org by June 9 and will be uploaded to the NeighborWorks Facebook page. The public will vote for their chosen winners between June 10-12. First-, second-, and third-place winners will be announced on June 13. More information: Nwlincoln.org or Facebook.com/nwlincoln.

College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sunday, shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Go to: facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.