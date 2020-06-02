Family calendar, June 3-10 Jazz in June:Tuesdays,Wildlife Walk at the Zoo, First Friday: Art openings

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Downtown Summer Carillon bell concert: Saint Paul Church — 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Enjoy a selection of spirited hymns. The community is invited to attend by parking alongside the church, roll down your car windows and enjoy the concert, 11th and M streets. Saintpaulumc.org.
Drive in movie: "The Greatest Showman" — 9 p.m. Friday. Enjoy a movie with the family, drive-in style, sponsored by Youth for Christ Lincoln, $25 suggested donation per car, popcorn and soda available for purchase, 6401 Pine Lake Road. shorturl.at/FJW49 or call 402-420-7475.
Haymarket Farmers Market — Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H: Making bean bags — 7 p.m. June 9. Families can enjoy a recorded activity to view together from the comfort of their home. Go to: 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night.
Kazoo play dates at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Daily. Kids ages 3-12 can enjoy four-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, kids must be able to go to the bathroom independently, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, health questions asked at drop-off point of entry, through June 30, reserve your time at: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
NeighborWorks week: Homebuilder's competition — June 6-13. Families are invited to create homes out of toothpicks, marshmallows and other household items to compete for prizes. Photos should be emailed to staff@nwlincoln.org by June 9 and will be uploaded to the NeighborWorks Facebook page. The public will vote for their chosen winners between June 10-12. First-, second-, and third-place winners will be announced on June 13. More information: Nwlincoln.org or Facebook.com/nwlincoln.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sunday, shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Go to: facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
Summer music series: James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. The Shucks Brothers, live outdoors concert, please follow social distancing guidelines apply, $11, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/summer-music-series-060620
YMCA open — Four YMCA facilities are open: Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast. Adjusted operating hours are 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday. A limited amount of group exercise classes will be available; equipment on the workout floor will be spaced to allow for social distancing, YMCAlincoln.org.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Daily. One-way trail through the zoo, social distancing rules apply. Lincolnzoo.org to book a time slot, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
Livestream events
Andrea von Kampen Facebook and Instagram concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Facebook.com/avonkampen/live and Instagram.com/andreavonkampen.
History and impact in the Malone-Hawley neighborhood: virtual presentation — 1-2:30 p.m. June 9. This event will highlight neighborhood connectedness, history, and the impact of community revitalization efforts made by NWL, the city of Lincoln and others in the Malone/Hawley neighborhood. Register: Malonehawley.eventbrite.com.
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly at-home workouts, keeping kids active. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Jazz in June: Tuesdays — 7-9 p.m. June 9. Enjoy the Jazz sounds of Andrew Wray, drummer, percussionist, electronic musician, and Lincoln composer. Facebook.com/jazzinjuneunl or Jazzinjune.com.
Remember the Fallen: virtual 21K run or walk — Wednesday-June 15. Register: eventbrite.com/e/2020-remember-the-fallen-virtual-21k-run-walk-lincoln-registration-100303123342.
Art openings
Constellation Studios — noon-8 p.m. June 5. Surface Impressions: International Juried Print Exhibition, visit by appointment, call 402-438-0049 or email karen@constellation-studios.net.
Kichel Fine Art — 4-8 p.m. June 5. Enjoy new artwork from top artists and showcasing the work of American Regionalist artists, complimentary glass of wine, 1208 O St. Kiechelart.com.
Lux Center for the Arts — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. June 5. Surface impressions, sign up on the website for an in-person viewing, masks required, 2601 N. 48th St.
Metro Art Gallery — 5 p.m. June 5. Quarantine Show by SayCha, join online or in person, as long as you’re wearing a mask, Metro Gallery, 1316 N St. Metrogallerynebraskallc.com.
Noyes Art Gallery — 7 p.m. June 5. Livestreaming art hosted by Julia Noyes, enjoy art from your couch, 119 S. 9th St. Noyesartgallery.com.
Downtown Lincoln Virtual First Friday — 4-9 p.m. Downtownlincoln.org/do/downtown-lincoln-virtual-first-friday.
Register for Nebraska History Museum summer camp virtual programs
Mad Science at the Museum: Kitchen science — 10:30-11 a.m. June 3, June 10, June 17 and June 24. Sign up to participate in one of four virtual Zoom programs. Learn how early settlers and travelers in Nebraska use kitchen science to stay alive. Register: History.nebraska.gov or shorturl.at/qrwQS.
