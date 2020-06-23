Family calendar, June 24-July 1: Libraries, pools open; Adventure Golf Park movie night, Farmers markets

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Adventure Golf Center movie night: "The Parent Trap" — 9:45 p.m.-12:45 a.m. Friday. Bring a portable radio to listen to the movie, bring your own food and drinks, no alcohol allowed, restrooms available, free, 5901 S. 56th St. More details: Facebook.com/events/606071770002791.
Back to the Bricks: Lego Build-at-Home contest — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize, submissions accepted through July 31. More details: Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sunday, shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Items for purchase including locally grown fruits, vegetables, food, arts and crafts at 1302 F St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln City Libraries' Imagine Your Story summer reading challenge — Get coupons for every five hours of reading and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365. All materials can be picked up in-person, public is limited to one hour in the library, curbside discontinued; 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays is reserved for vulnerable members of public. lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions to allow staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Lincoln Stars Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Kazoo play dates at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. daily through June 30. Kids ages 3-12 can enjoy four-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, kids must be able to go to the bathroom independently, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, health questions asked at drop-off point of entry, reserve your time at: lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Urban Air Adventure Park — 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily. Make a reservation: urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/nebraska/lincoln.
YMCAs open — Four YMCA facilities are open: Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast. Adjusted operating hours are 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday. A limited amount of group exercise classes will be available; equipment on the workout floor will be spaced to allow for social distancing, YMCAlincoln.org.
CONCERTS IN-PERSON AND LIVESTREAMED
Abendmusik virtual concert: First-Plymouth Church — 4 p.m. June 28. Featuring the American Spiritual Ensemble chorus and a youth ensemble from the Malone Center. Musical selections honoring the vitality of the African American traditions, free, donations accepted benefiting the Malone Center, go to donorbox.org/malone-donations to make a donation. View performance at abendmusik.org.
Jazz in June livestreamed — 7-9 p.m. June 30. Hans Sturm and Jackie Allen. Facebook.com/jazzinjuneunl or jazzinjune.com.
Lied Center livestream concert: Jason Michael Webb — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Enjoy music from the Broadway composer, lyricist, producer and Tony Award-winning musical director, free. Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events.
Lied Center Live: Music on the Move series featuring Big Red Brass Quartet — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. A bicycle-powered stage will be bringing the music to you, beginning at 38th Street and Pine Lake Road. Schedule of concerts: Liedcenter.org.
Summer music series: Josh Hoyer at James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. Live outdoor concert, please follow social distancing guidelines, $11, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/summer-music-series-062720 or 402-783-5255.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
At-home virtual field trip "Water! Water!": Morrill Hall — 10 a.m.; noon; 2 p.m. June 30. Sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution. museum.unl.edu/education/at-home-vft.html.
Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H: Ready, map and go — 7 p.m. June 30. For details on what to bring and to register: 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night.
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts, keeping kids active. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
SUMMER CAMPS AND VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
4-H Camps — Register: 4h.unl.edu/camps-centers/summer-camp.
Mad Science at the Museum: Kitchen science — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday. Sign up to participate in one of four virtual Zoom programs. Register: history.nebraska.gov or shorturl.at/qrwQS.
Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — June 24-July 14. Go on an interactive adventure, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. Join in on the adventure for five days in a row. For a sneak peak: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.
Yaal Summer Theatre Camps — Classes, through July 3, including stage management, auditioning, singing dramatically, also wakeup and makeup. Register: Yaal.org.
NEARBY
Seward Optimist Club virtual Freedom Run — $10 entry fee; free for kids 10 and under with a paid adult registration, kids and adults must register. Complete and post your personal race time by 6 p.m. July 15. Registration open until 5 p.m. July 5. Register: meregisterd.com, search: Seward. More information: email Lana at famofurbs@gmail.com or text 402-641-3099.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!