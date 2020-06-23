Family calendar, June 24-July 1: Libraries, pools open; Adventure Golf Park movie night, Farmers markets

Lincoln Stars Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.

Kazoo play dates at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. daily through June 30. Kids ages 3-12 can enjoy four-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, kids must be able to go to the bathroom independently, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, health questions asked at drop-off point of entry, reserve your time at: lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Urban Air Adventure Park — 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily. Make a reservation: urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/nebraska/lincoln.

YMCAs open — Four YMCA facilities are open: Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast. Adjusted operating hours are 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday. A limited amount of group exercise classes will be available; equipment on the workout floor will be spaced to allow for social distancing, YMCAlincoln.org.

CONCERTS IN-PERSON AND LIVESTREAMED