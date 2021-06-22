Family calendar, June 23-30. Events: Register for "Brews at the Zoo"; Pineapple Days Downtown shopping event ; Community Free Market at Seng Park; Kermes Hispanic Festival and Salt Dog's game night; Free Family swim nights at Lincoln pools; Hy-Vee Summer Bash at 2 locations; Lincoln Foundation Garden free music series; Free Movies in the Parks; Pinewood Bowl concerts; Stransky Park concerts;

Girl Scouts Silver and Gold Gala — 2-3 p.m. Grade K-5; 6-7:30 p.m. grades 6-12, $7. Saturday. Dressing up is optional, but encouraged. Girls can enjoy a dance party with a live DJ, crafts, and a selfie station, also earn a patch, 1320 Hilltop Plaza. More details: Facebook.com/events/2994763097467164.

G.O.L.D. Girls Organization for Leadership Development: Scholarships Awards Gala fundraiser — 5:30 p.m. Friday. G.O.L.D. will be introducing 57 girls at the gala and are raising money to give out scholarships to senior high school students, public welcome, $125 per person, Embassy Suites, 1040 P St.

Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.