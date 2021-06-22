Family calendar, June 23-30. Events: Register for "Brews at the Zoo"; Pineapple Days Downtown shopping event ; Community Free Market at Seng Park; Kermes Hispanic Festival and Salt Dog's game night; Free Family swim nights at Lincoln pools; Hy-Vee Summer Bash at 2 locations; Lincoln Foundation Garden free music series; Free Movies in the Parks; Pinewood Bowl concerts; Stransky Park concerts;

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
American Ballet Theatre outdoor event: Pioneers Park — 8 p.m. July 1. Free performance, bring your own lawn chairs and blankets, donations optional, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"Brews at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 6-11 p.m. Saturday. $35 includes after-hour access to the zoo, live concert with AM FM, three drinks, free games with prizes, 21 and over event, watch the website for tickets to go on sale, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/events/brews-at-the-zoo.html.
Community Free Market at Seng Park — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Bring items in good condition to give, find your own items to take home, 48th and Garland streets.
Del Ray Ballroom free drop-in classes in June — Free classes during the month of June, in celebration of Del Ray's 20th anniversary on July 1, see website for complete list of free classes, 817 R. St. More information: Delrayballroom.com.
Discovery Days and Farmers' Market on East Campus — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 10 and Aug. 14. Enjoy hands-on, science-focused activities, vendor fair, live music and food trucks. Also tour the Backyard Farmer Garden, arboretum, newly renovated Dairy Store, Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and interactive digital kiosk. Apple doughnuts from Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, East Campus Loop, 33rd and Holdrege streets.
FitLot multi-week series at Woods Park — 9 a.m. Mondays, through June 28; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. Free fitness classes. All ages welcome to learn proper movement, safety when using equipment and enjoy the format of a FitLot circuit training class. Learn in a slow-paced, low-impact, guided setting. Drop in or attend the eight-week series. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Bring water, a towel and hand sanitizer, 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.
Family Skate Night at John Breslow Ice Hockey Center fundraiser for Food Bank of Lincoln — 5:15-7:15 p.m. Thursday. $5, including skates, cookies, pizza, balloon hats, face painting, $20 max. price per family, proceeds go to the BackPack Program, 433 V St. Breslowhockeycenter.com.
Free Family swim nights at Lincoln neighborhood pools — 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Belmont and Eden pools; Tuesdays, Arnold Heights and Eden pools; Wednesdays, Irvingdale pool; Fridays, Arnold Heights, Ballard, Irvingdale and Woods pools. See website for hours of operations and pool addresses. Lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you, see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Girl Scouts Silver and Gold Gala — 2-3 p.m. Grade K-5; 6-7:30 p.m. grades 6-12, $7. Saturday. Dressing up is optional, but encouraged. Girls can enjoy a dance party with a live DJ, crafts, and a selfie station, also earn a patch, 1320 Hilltop Plaza. More details: Facebook.com/events/2994763097467164.
G.O.L.D. Girls Organization for Leadership Development: Scholarships Awards Gala fundraiser — 5:30 p.m. Friday. G.O.L.D. will be introducing 57 girls at the gala and are raising money to give out scholarships to senior high school students, public welcome, $125 per person, Embassy Suites, 1040 P St.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Historic Games event — 11 a.m. Event is every second, third and fourth Monday, June-July. Designed for kids K-sixth grade, all ages are welcome. Kids can learn about the history of games such as kick-the-can, ball and cup, four-square and stick dice, then they get to play the games. Afterwards, kids get to create their own game, based on what they learned while playing, $3 per kid, must register, 131 Centennial Mall North. More information and register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.
Hyde Observatory free night — Sunset-11 p.m. Saturday. View the constellations, 3701 S. 70th St.
Independence Day "Uncle Sam Jam" celebration at Oak Lake Park — July 3. 4 p.m. Food vendors available; 6:15-9:30 p.m. live music, AM FM Band; 5-11 p.m. free shuttle bus service from StarTran and Handi-Van is also available; 9:45 p.m. access to Sun Valley Boulevard from West O to Cornhusker is not allowed, attendees are asked to arrive early for the fireworks. 10 p.m. fireworks display. No alcohol, no tobacco products, pets must be on a leash. Items allowed including coolers, 12 x 12 x 6 inch clear bags, coolers, lawn chairs and blankets, see website for more information. Lincoln.ne.gov/unclesamjam.
James Arther Vineyards "Sundaes on Sundays" — Noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Ice cream and wine; 2-5 p.m., Tim Buddig, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Kermes Hispanic Festival at Haymarket Park — 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Admission into carnival is $4, adults; free, kids 6 and under. Live entertainment, raffle with a $10,000 grand prize. Ethnic food and carnival games available for purchase, proceeds benefiting youth services. Festival is celebrating faith, family and cultures; 7 p.m. Lincoln Saltdogs vs. Kansas City Monarchs game is included in the price of festival admission, 403 Line Drive Circle.
Lincoln City Libraries take-home story time kits — Story time take-home kits are for kids 3 to 7, with five books including a beginning and ending song, a rhyming activity and a list of theme-related books. Some kits include a coloring sheet or other activity. Request your kit at lincolnlibraires.org or call 402-441-8500.
Little Sprouts Preschool event for parents — 10 a.m. June 29. Parents are invited to learn about a half-day preschool for kids age 3-5. Some activities presented for kids will be bubbles, building materials, arts and crafts. Also learn about the cost and location of the preschool. Meet at Henry Park, free event to attend, Prescott Avenue and 44th streets.
"Meet a Horse" sessions for adults — DreamCatchers is offering hands-on sessions for adults with a fear of horses. The sessions do not include riding a horse; the experts will present the horse on the ground for the adult to bond with. To schedule an appointment email jodi@dreamcathersride.org or call 402-679-3996.
Midwst Rollers Car Club show — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. View the top 100 best cars in the midwest, free for spectators, 8480 Andermatt Drive.
Panel discussion for "Climate Ride"— 7 p.m. July 1.Listen to 3 locals and 2 bicyclists discuss actions that Lincoln is taking with climate change, First Mennonite Church, 7300 Holdrege St.
Quad 4 Rollersports Adults-Only Skate night: ’70s, ’80s and ’90s music — 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday. $20, includes skate rental, live DJ, best dressed, prizes, limited to first 125 people to sign up, 7600 N. 79th St. Sign-up: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4cabab22a2f4c07-quad.
Summer Clubs for kids at Arnold School — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 6-23. Kids can attend the Expanding Horizons Summer Enrichment Program for free, including breakfast and lunch. July 5-9, grades 1-3: Ocean adventures and Moon Mission; grades 4-6: Theme Park design and Camping Adventures; July 12-16, grades 1-3: Art & Environment and Sharky Dreams of Pizza; grades 4-6: Harry Potter, Moon Mission and Art exploration; July 19-23, grade 1-3: Games galore, Art exploration; grades 4-6 p.m. 321 Blast-Off Rocketry and Rhythm, Rhyme and Motion. Register: Call Dayna at 402-310-3909 or email dkranna@lps.org.
Pineapple Days Downtown sidewalk sale event — Friday-Sunday. Shop for Art supplies, books, clothing, furniture, home decor, jewelry and more. Get a tropical cocktail at Jake's or The Zoo Bar. See store websites for hours of operation.
Summer Family Bash at Hy-Vee at 2 locations — 4-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7151 Stacy Lane; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Williamsburg, 6001 Village Drive. Entertainment, beverages, snacks and food trucks. Also, Hy-Vee KidsFit members can pick up their Hy-Vee KidsFit "Summer of Fun" box filled with Hy-Vee dietitian-approved snacks, a bookmark for reading challenges, coupons, Hy-Vee KidsFit giveaways and a summer activity book with monthly themed challenges.
Summer Food Program at Arnold School — 9-9:30 a.m. Breakfast; noon-1 p.m. lunch. Wednesdays, through July 23. All kids, ages 1-18 are invited for a free breakfast and lunch. No meals served during June 28-July 5, due to the holiday, 5000 Mike Scholl St.
Try Archery — 1-2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 14. $10, ages 8 and up, learn how to hold a bow, starter techniques, all equipment provided. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/985.
Nearby Events
Nebraska Senior games in Kearney — Aug. 5-8. Events including badminton, bowling, 5K and 10K runs, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, swimming and more, deadline to register is July 19. Register: call 308-237-4644, between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Concerts
Bodega's Alley — 9 p.m. Saturday. Parking lot party, Vintage Youth Band, 1418 O St.
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Kimberly Meyer; Hake catering food for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Private Stock Band; HF Crave Burgers for purchase, 16255 Adams St.
James Arthur Vineyards music series and Outdoor Vendor show — 2-7 p.m. Vendor show, items for purchase; 6-9 p.m. Saturday. The Bottle Tops; grilled food items for purchase, no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Jazz in June at Sheldon Sculpture Gardens — 7 p.m. June 29, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, 12th and R streets.
Kinkaider — 4-7 p.m. Sundays. Live music series: Featured bands: Orion Walsh, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom: country night — 7 p.m. Sunday. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Featured Band: Steel City Band and McKenzie Jalynn, 6600 W. O St.
Roca Tavern — 8:30 p.m. Saturday. MoJo Filter, no cover, 4101 Main St., Roca.
Rumology — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. 6 p.m., Chef Emily's Crepes; 8 p.m., Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury, featuring jazz music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
VFW 3606 — 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday. High Country, 3340 W. A St.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Through-Aug. 19. Shop produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret with Mary Mack and Amber Preston at TADA — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. July 9-10. $10 at 7:30 p.m. show; $5 at 9:30 p.m. show; livestreaming also available for viewing, 701 P St. Tadatheatre.info.
"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday 2 p.m. Sunday, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
"Psycho Beach Party" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Johnny Carson theater, Lied Center, $18 adults; $14 seniors, additional discounts for students and OLLI members, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Summer camps
The Bay Rabble summer camps — Monday-Friday. Camps are designed for elementary and middle school students, snack included. Subjects are basic photography, creative thinking, music production, relationship building, videography. See website for complete list of activities, times and prices. 2005 Y St. Register: Thebay.org/camps.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Through-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaut Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maker's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EV3 Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. To register and for more info, call Will Miller at 402-944-3100, ext. 221, or visit sacmuseum.org.
Livestream
"Wizard of Oz" reading series — 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Dana Clements, Noyes Art Gallery artist, will read from the "Wizard of Oz" collection, ahead of the "Ruby Slippers" garden design, at the Art in the Garden event in September. Facebook.com/events/873403483466946.
Save the date: outside events in the parks
Flatwater Shakespeare free shows — Bring your own blankets and chairs. 7 p.m. June 23, Trago Park, 22nd and U streets; June 24, Henry Park, 44th and Prescott Avenue; June 25, Cooper Park, Eighth and D streets; June 26, Havelock Park, Ballard Avenue and 63rd streets; June 27, James Arthur Vineyards, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden series — Noon. Wednesdays. July 7-Sept. 29, free live music. Schedule: July 7, The Shucks Brothers; July 14, Bobby Godoury; July 21, The Melody Wranglers; July 28, B & The Boppers; Aug. 4 Oasis Bluegrass Band; Aug. 11 The Lightning Bugs; Aug. 18, Janet Jeffries; Aug. 25, Midnight Wanderers; Sept 1, McGovern String Band; Sept 8, Skylark; Sept. 15, Swing Fever; Sept. 22, Tidball Barger; Sept. 29, Kevin Lloyd, Trio, 1415 N St.
Lincoln Community Playhouse Toby Shows — 7 p.m. Sunday, Trago Park; July 29, Hazel Abel Park. July 31 is the rain date. Free Toby style tent show, bring your own blankets and chairs. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. July 18. "It's A Small World After All," music inspired by Disney movies and shows, bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Movies in the Parks — 9 p.m. Fridays. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie, schedule of locations including: Friday, "The Croods: A New Age," Air Park Recreation Center; July 9, "Tom and Jerry," Antelope Park; July 23, "Raya and the Last Dragon," Belmont Recreation Center; Aug. 3, "Dolittle,"; Aug. 6, "Coco"; Aug. 13, "Little Giants," free event. Parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Chicago; 7 p.m. Thursday, Styx, Collective Soul; 7 p.m. Friday, Cole Swindell; 7 p.m. July 30, Goo Goo Dolls; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson; 7 p.m. Sept. 8, 311 Band; 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Shinedown Band; see website for ticket prices and more details, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, through-Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.
Auditions
Auditions for the "Fantasticks" at the Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. July 18-19. Roles are available for one female-identifying actor, five male-identifying actors and three flexible roles. One role is for the Mute and is movement based. Actors are asked to bring sheet music and will be asked to sing 32 measures of music, 2-3 minutes, from a Broadway show. Music from The Fantasticks will be allowed. Actors will also read a monologue and need to sign up for a one-hour slot. July 21 is the callback date, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.