Family calendar: June 2-9 Disney on Ice at PBA; Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run fundraising family event; Stransky Park concerts; Haymarket Spirits Tour; Neighborhood Works "June Jamboree"; Billy McGuigan's Pop Rock Orchestra; Register for "Brews at the Zoo" and Summer Camps

Events
American Ballet Theatre outdoor event: Pioneers Park — 8 p.m. July 1. Free performance, bring your own lawn chairs and blankets, donations optional, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"Brews at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 6-11 p.m. June 26. $35 includes after-hour access to the Zoo, live concert with AM FM, three drinks, free games with prizes, 21 and over event, watch the website for tickets to go on sale, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/events/brews-at-the-zoo.html.
Clinton Neighborhood Cleanup — 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday. Bring clothing, electronics, furniture, home goods, old bikes, old lumber and metal scraps. Tires are accepted with proof of Clinton residency. Coupons will be given for tree brush from your yard, you will take them to a transfer station. Volunteers are needed to help load the roll-offs and for picking up litter. Bags, gloves, vest and hand trash pickers are provided. Email to volunteer: Clinton.cno@gmail.com. Meet and drop off items at Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St. More information: call Gloria at 402-525-1579.
Del Ray Ballroom free drop-in classes in June — 7 p.m. Class starts. June 7, drop-in Swing; June 8, drop-in Triple Two; June 9, drop-in Merengue; June 10th, drop-in Foxtrot. Free classes are in celebration of Del Ray's 20th Anniversary on July 1, 817 R. St. More information: Delrayballroom.com.
Discovery Days and Farmers' Market on East Campus — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14. Enjoy hands-on, science-focused activities, vendor fair, live music and food trucks. Also tour the Backyard Farmer Garden, arboretum, newly renovated Dairy Store, Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and interactive digital kiosk. Apple doughnuts from Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, East Campus Loop, 33rd and Holdrege streets.
"Feeding the Soul of the City" event — June 17. 6 p.m Social hour; 7 p.m. “Compassion in Action” awards presented, live music with The Wildwoods, food and beverages for purchase, benefiting the homeless, Junto Wine, 1356 182nd St. Seward. More details: mtko.org.
FitLot multi-week series at Woods Park — 9 a.m. Mondays, through June 28; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. Free fitness classes. All ages welcome to learn proper movement, safety when using equipment and enjoy the format of a FitLot circuit training class. Learn in a slow-paced, low-impact, guided setting. Drop-in or attend the eight-week series. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Bring water, a towel and hand sanitizer, 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.
Garden Club of Lincoln Garden Tour — 9 a.m.-noon. June 12. Public is welcome to tour six different gardens, including: 1600 N. 22nd St., Gary Bell house; 6920 Havelock Ave., Brian Herting house; 2500 N. 67th St., Mickle Middle School Garden; 8320 South St., Aldersgate Gardens; 6401 Ranier Drive, Heist house; 1445 K St., State Capitol Courtyards, free event.
Gateway Seratoma Club and Tabitha Golf fundraiser — June 11. 11:30 a.m. registration; 12:30 p.m. start; proceeds benefiting Tabitha Meals on Wheels. Register: Tabitha.org/Golf or call 402-486-8509.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. Starting June 3, the tour will include historical stories about the Haymarket, including ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Historic Games event — 11 a.m. Second, third and fourth Mondays of June and July. Designed for kids K-grade 6, all ages are welcome. Kids can learn about the history of games such as kick-the-can, ball and cup, four-square and stick dice then they get to play the games. Afterwards, kids get to create their own game, based on what they learned while playing, $3 per kid, must register, 131 Centennial Mall North. More information and register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.
Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. Family-friendly activities, vendor booths with resources, treats, free event. Fun run for adults and kids, $15 registration, T-shirt included with registration if purchased by May 21, proceeds benefiting School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP), a program of Lincoln Medical Education Partnership. Online registration is due 3 p.m. June 2. The event is at Antelope Park, enclosed shelter, 1630 Memorial Drive. Register: SCIPnebraska.com.
Kermes Hispanic Festival at Haymarket Park — 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 26. Admission into carnival is $4, adults; free, kids 6 and under. Live entertainment, raffle with a $10,000 grand prize. Ethnic food and carnival games available for purchase, proceeds benefiting youth services. Festival is celebrating faith, family and cultures; 7 p.m. Lincoln Saltdogs vs. Kansas City Monarchs game (included in the price of festival admission), 403 Line Drive Circle.
Lincoln Bike Kitchen offering bikes for sale — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. A variety of quality brand adult bikes, refurbished in a like-new mechanical condition will be for sale to the public, 1635 S. First St. Lincolnbikekitchen.org.
Lincoln City Libraries take-home story time kits — Story time take-home kits are for kids ages 3 to 7, with five books including a beginning and ending song, a rhyming activity and a list of theme-related books. Some kits include a coloring sheet or other activity. Request your kit at lincolnlibraires.org or call 402-441-8500.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See website for admission prices, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
Lincoln City Pools — All nine pools are open, with limited hours. Pool passes are available for purchase online. Click on "get a pool pass": Parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Movie & Wine under the Stars featuring "Ghostbusters" — 9:30-11:30 p.m. Friday. Enjoy an outdoor movie, snacks and wine provided, $15 per person, James Arthur Vineyards, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Neighborhood Works "June Jamboree" — 5:30-7 p.m. June 8. Food, live music and informational booths about housing resources for renters, free event. Jane Synder Trail Center, 228 N. 21st. St. More details: /fb.me/e/3vEePClEi.
Neighborhood Works "Know Your Neighborhood" — 5-8 p.m. June 10. 5-6 p.m. Gather and eat a meal; 6 p.m. walking tours, in the Malone-Hawley neighborhood, learning about history and getting treats along the way, start at Sower Church, 26th and R streets.
Neighborhood Works "Night at the Ballpark" — 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 11. Lincoln Saltdogs vs. Kane County Cougars, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets and more information: email Charlie.wesche@lincoln.ne.gov.
Pas de Deux recital — 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Students will perform all genres of dance, $23, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Quad 4 Rollersports Adults-Only Skate night: ’70s, ’80s and ’90s music — 7-10:30 June 26. $20, includes skate rental, live DJ, best dressed, prizes, limited to first 125 people to sign up, 7600 N. 79th St. Sign-up: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4cabab22a2f4c07-quad.
Nearby Concerts
Brownville Concert series "Elvis Rock 'n Remember Tribute Show" — 7:30 p.m. June 11-12; 2 p.m. June 13, $25, adults; $16, students, 126 Atlantic St., Brownville. Brownvilleconcertseries.com or 402-825-3331.
Concerts in-person and livestreamed
Billy McGuigan's Pop Rock Orchestra at the Lied Center Kimball Hall Green Space — 6 p.m. Sunday. Free concert, must register for in-person ticket, bring a lawn chair or blanket, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Capital Jazz Society: The Kearney Jazz Society — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Disney on Ice "Mickey's Search Party" at PBA — Thursday-Sunday. See website for times and ticket prices, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Capital Jazz Society: The Skye Junginger Quintet — 8 p.m. June 11. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. Ruminator Band, grilled food options for purchase, no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. More details: 402-783-5255.
Jazz in June at Sheldon Sculpture Gardens — 7 p.m. Tuesdays in June. Schedule including: June 8, Blue House and Rent to Own Horns; June 15, Juke Butter; June 22, Darryl White Ensemble; June 29, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, 12th and R streets.
Kinkaider live music series — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Ro Hempel, 201 N. 7th St..
Nebraska Brass "Summertime" online — 3 p.m. June 13. Livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church. Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra "Summertime" in-person — 7 p.m. Thursday. Featuring the Young Lions All-Star Band, Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive. Artsincorporated.org/njo.
Pla Mor Ballroom: dance party — 7:30 p.m. Dance lessons with Kim Dodlinger and an evening of dancing, 6600 W. O St.
Pla Mor Ballroom: country night — 7 p.m. Sunday. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Hayseed Cowboys, 6600 W. O St.
Rumology — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. 6 p.m. Chef Emily's Crepes; 8 p.m. Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury, featuring jazz music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Friday. Evan Bartels, $15, 136 N. 14th St.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 17-Aug. 19. Shop seasonal produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Sunday Farmers Market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret with Johnny Beehner — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
The Great American Trailer Park Musical — 7:30 p.m. June 10-12, June 17-19 and June 24-26; 2 p.m. June 13, June 20 and June 27, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
Summer camps
"l love to Write" summer writing camps for kids — June 7-11. 9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., kids 7-11; 1:30-3 p.m., kids 12-14; 6-7:30 p.m. family writing, space is limited. More information and register: unl.edu/newp/love-to-write.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaut Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maker's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EV3 Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. To register and for more info, call Will Miller at 402-944-3100, ext. 221, or visit sacmuseum.org.
Triple Threat Broadway Intensive Camp — 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 21-25. Designed for high school students to graduates, led by four Broadway professionals to strengthen acting, dance and voice, $250 per person, 301 N. 12th St. Register: Liedcenter.org/education/summerbroadway.
Save the date: outside events in the parks
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. July 20, Havelock Park; July 22, Peter Pan Park; July 27, Trago Park; July 29, Hazel Abel Park. July 31 is the rain date. Free event, bring your own blankets and chairs.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. Sundays. July 11-Aug. 11. Bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Movies in the Parks — 9 p.m. Fridays. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie, schedule of locations including: June 11, Antelope Park; June 18, Irving Recreation Center; June 25, Air Park Recreation Center; July 9, Antelope Park; July 23, Belmont Pool; Aug. 13, Antelope Park. Free event, see website for complete list of movie titles: parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. June 11. Jamey Johnson; 7 p.m. June 23. Chicago; 7 p.m. June 24. Styx: Collective Soul; 7 p.m. June 25. Cole Swindell; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, through-Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.