Family calendar, June 17-24 Kerfuffle Puppet Jam livestreamed, Pools open, Roller skating at the Ice Box, Urban Air Adventure Park reopens

Livestream events

Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H: Ready, map and go — 7 p.m. June 23. Each person will need the following supplies to participate: one piece of paper, a pencil with eraser, a straight-edge ruler, a special object such as a toy, one tape measure and colored markers. Go to: 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night.

Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.

Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts, keeping kids active. Hy-veekidsfit.com.

Summer camps, virtual programs

Mad Science at the Museum: Kitchen science — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and June 24. Sign up to participate in one of four virtual Zoom programs. Learn how early settlers and travelers in Nebraska used kitchen science to stay alive. Register: History.nebraska.gov or shorturl.at/qrwQS.