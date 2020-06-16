Family calendar, June 17-24 Kerfuffle Puppet Jam livestreamed, Pools open, Roller skating at the Ice Box, Urban Air Adventure Park reopens

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Clean up Lincoln — 11 a.m.-noon. Saturday. The public is invited to walk along the Antelope Valley trail and help clean up the park, limited participants to follow social distancing guidelines. Reservations: Facebook.com/events/621099145108890.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sunday, shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Items for purchase including locally grown fruits, vegetables, food, arts and crafts at 1302 F St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions to allow staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. More information: lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Lincoln Stars Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Kazoo play dates at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. daily through June 30. Kids ages 3-12 can enjoy four-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, kids must be able to go to the bathroom independently, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, health questions asked at drop-off point of entry, reserve your time at: lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Urban Air Adventure Park reopens — 4-8 p.m. June 19. Private opening for essential workers serving on the front lines, sign up for a two-hour block, free to play; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 20. Opening for the public, make a reservation before June 20, get 50 % off. Reservations: urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/nebraska/lincoln.
YMCAs open — Four YMCA facilities are open: Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast. Adjusted operating hours are 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday. A limited amount of group exercise classes will be available; equipment on the workout floor will be spaced to allow for social distancing, YMCAlincoln.org.
Concerts in-person and livestreamed
Jazz in June livestreamed — 7-9 p.m. June 23. Andrew Janak Trio. Facebook.com/jazzinjuneunl or jazzinjune.com.
Kerfuffle Puppet Jam — 4 p.m. Thursday. Designed for toddlers and preschoolers, kids and families can enjoy the performance of artistic director Ashley Laverty, including creative drama, movement, and music. Facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts.
Lied Center livestream concert: The Bottle Tops — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Honky-tonk style band performed by husband-and-wife duo Mike and Kerry Semrad, free. Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events.
Lied Center Live: Music on the Move series featuring Angie Kriz and Polka Toons — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. A bicycle-powered stage will be bringing the music to you, beginning at Eastridge Drive and O Street. Schedule of concerts: Liedcenter.org.
Summer music series: B Street Band at James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. Live outdoor concert, please follow social distancing guidelines, $11, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/summer-music-series-060620 or 402-783-5255.
Livestream events
Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H: Ready, map and go — 7 p.m. June 23. Each person will need the following supplies to participate: one piece of paper, a pencil with eraser, a straight-edge ruler, a special object such as a toy, one tape measure and colored markers. Go to: 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night.
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts, keeping kids active. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Summer camps, virtual programs
Mad Science at the Museum: Kitchen science — 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and June 24. Sign up to participate in one of four virtual Zoom programs. Learn how early settlers and travelers in Nebraska used kitchen science to stay alive. Register: History.nebraska.gov or shorturl.at/qrwQS.
Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — June 17-July 14. Go on an interactive adventure with Moses and his friends, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. Join in on the adventure for five days in a row. For a sneak peak: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.
Yaal Summer Theatre Camps — June 17-June 19. Classes including stage management, auditioning, singing dramatically, also wakeup and makeup. Register: Yaal.org.
Nearby
Seward Optimist Club virtual Freedom Run — $10 entry fee; free for kids 10 and unders with a paid adult registration, kids and adults must register. Complete and post your personal race time by 6 p.m. July 15. Registration open until 5 p.m. July 5. Register: meregisterd.com, search: Seward. More information: email Lana at famofurbs@gmail.com or text 402-641-3099.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!