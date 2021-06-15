Family calendar, June 16-23. Events: Lincoln Arts Festival; Juneteenth; Lincoln Municipal Band concert series; Movies in the Parks; Pinewood Bowl concerts; Stransky Park concerts; Register for "Brews at the Zoo"; Nebraska Football Road Race fundraiser; Summer Food Program at Arnold School

"Feeding the Soul of the City" event — Thursday. 6 p.m. Social hour; 7 p.m. “Compassion in Action” awards presented, live music with The Wildwoods, food and beverages for purchase, benefiting the homeless, Junto Wine, 1356 182nd St. Seward. More details: mtko.org.

FitLot multi-week series at Woods Park — 9 a.m. Mondays, through June 28; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. Free fitness classes. All ages welcome to learn proper movement, safety when using equipment and enjoy the format of a FitLot circuit training class. Learn in a slow-paced, low-impact, guided setting. Drop-in or attend the eight-week series. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Bring water, a towel and hand sanitizer, 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.

Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. Tour tour will include historical stories and ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.