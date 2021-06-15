Family calendar, June 16-23. Events: Lincoln Arts Festival; Juneteenth; Lincoln Municipal Band concert series; Movies in the Parks; Pinewood Bowl concerts; Stransky Park concerts; Register for "Brews at the Zoo"; Nebraska Football Road Race fundraiser; Summer Food Program at Arnold School

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
4-H Horse Show at Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m. Thursday. Public is invited to view the district 4-H horse show, all district-level purple and blue ribbon winners will qualify for the corresponding state-level class, 4100 N. 84th St.
American Ballet Theatre outdoor event: Pioneers Park — 8 p.m. July 1. Free performance, bring your own lawn chairs and blankets, donations optional, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"Brews at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 6-11 p.m. June 26. $35 includes after-hour access to the zoo, live concert with AM FM, three drinks, free games with prizes, 21 and over event, watch the website for tickets to go on sale, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/events/brews-at-the-zoo.html.
Del Ray Ballroom free drop-in classes in June — Free classes during the month of June, in celebration of Del Ray's 20th anniversary on July 1, see website for complete list of free classes, 817 R. St. More information: Delrayballroom.com.
Discovery Days and Farmers' Market on East Campus — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 10 and Aug. 14. Enjoy hands-on, science-focused activities, vendor fair, live music and food trucks. Also tour the Backyard Farmer Garden, arboretum, newly renovated Dairy Store, Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and interactive digital kiosk. Apple doughnuts from Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, East Campus Loop, 33rd and Holdrege streets.
"Feeding the Soul of the City" event — Thursday. 6 p.m. Social hour; 7 p.m. “Compassion in Action” awards presented, live music with The Wildwoods, food and beverages for purchase, benefiting the homeless, Junto Wine, 1356 182nd St. Seward. More details: mtko.org.
FitLot multi-week series at Woods Park — 9 a.m. Mondays, through June 28; 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. Free fitness classes. All ages welcome to learn proper movement, safety when using equipment and enjoy the format of a FitLot circuit training class. Learn in a slow-paced, low-impact, guided setting. Drop-in or attend the eight-week series. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Bring water, a towel and hand sanitizer, 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. Tour tour will include historical stories and ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Historic Games event — 11 a.m. Event takes place on the second, third and fourth Mondays of June and July. Designed for kids K-sixth grade, all ages are welcome. Kids can learn about the history of games such as kick-the-can, ball and cup, four-square and stick dice, then they get to play the games. Afterwards, kids get to create their own game, based on what they learned while playing, $3 per kid, must register, 131 Centennial Mall North. More information and register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.
Kermes Hispanic Festival at Haymarket Park — 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 26. Admission into carnival is $4, adults; free, kids 6 and under. Live entertainment, raffle with a $10,000 grand prize. Ethnic food and carnival games available for purchase, proceeds benefiting youth services. Festival is celebrating faith, family and cultures; 7 p.m. Lincoln Saltdogs vs. Kansas City Monarchs game (included in the price of festival admission), 403 Line Drive Circle.
Lincoln City Libraries take-home story time kits — Story time take-home kits are for kids 3 to 7, with five books including a beginning and ending song, a rhyming activity and a list of theme-related books. Some kits include a coloring sheet or other activity. Request your kit at lincolnlibraires.org or call 402-441-8500.
Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See website for admission prices, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
Lincoln City Pools — All nine pools are open, with limited hours. Pool passes are available for purchase online. Click on "get a pool pass": Parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
"Meet a Horse" sessions for adults — DreamCatchers is offering hands-on sessions for adults with a fear of horses. The sessions do not include riding a horse; the experts will present the horse on the ground for the adult to bond with. To schedule an appointment email jodi@dreamcathersride.org or call 402-679-3996.
Independence Day "Uncle Sam Jam" celebration at Oak Lake Park — July 3. 4 p.m. Food vendors available; 6:15-9:30 p.m. live music, AM FM Band; 5-11 p.m. free shuttle bus service from StarTran and Handi-Van is also available; 9:45 p.m. access to Sun Valley Boulevard from West O to Cornhusker is not allowed, attendees are asked to arrive early for the fireworks. 10 p.m. fireworks display. No alcohol, no tobacco products, pets must be on a leash. Items allowed including coolers, 12 x 12 x 6 inch clear bags, coolers, lawn chairs and blankets, see website for more information. Lincoln.ne.gov/unclesamjam.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you, see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Hyde Observatory free nights — 9 p.m. Friday and June 26. Holmes Lake Park, 3701 S 70th St.
Juneteenth — noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Black Business Expo, live entertainment, hands-on activities for kids, giveaways, free haircuts, Trago Park, 22nd and U streets.
Lincoln Arts Festival — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Two-day event showcasing 90 artists, live music, theater, dance and more, free event, items for purchase, see complete schedule on website, Haymarket, 350 Canopy Street. Lnkartsfest.com
Little Sprouts Preschool event for parents — 10 a.m. June 29. Parents are invited to learn about a half-day preschool for kids age 3-5. Some activities presented for kids will be bubbles, building materials, arts and crafts. Also learn about the cost and location of the preschool. Meet at Henry Park, free event to attend, Prescott Avenue and 44th streets.
Nebraska Football Road Race fundraiser — 8 a.m. Sunday. One mile and 5k fun run. Benefiting the POWERS Pediatric Brain Tumor Program University of Nebraska Medical Center and Children's Hospital & Medical Center. Participants will get a T-shirt, bracelet and opportunity to meet the Huskers football team. First 1,000 participants to register will also be invited to a Nebraska football practice. Registration is due by 6 p.m. Saturday. Register: Huskers.com/roadrace.
Panel discussion for "Climate Ride"— 7 p.m. July 1.Listen to 3 locals and 2 bicyclists discuss actions that Lincoln is taking with climate change, First Mennonite Church, 7300 Holdrege St.
Quad 4 Rollersports Adults-Only Skate night: ’70s, ’80s and ’90s music — 7-10:30 p.m. June 26. $20, includes skate rental, live DJ, best dressed, prizes, limited to first 125 people to sign up, 7600 N. 79th St. Sign-up: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4cabab22a2f4c07-quad.
Summer Clubs for kids at Arnold School — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 6-23. Kids can attend the Expanding Horizons Summer Enrichment Program for free, including breakfast and lunch. July 5-9, grades 1-3: Ocean adventures and Moon Mission; grades 4-6: Theme Park design and Camping Adventures; July 12-16, grades 1-3: Art & Environment and Sharky Dreams of Pizza; grades 4-6: Harry Potter, Moon Mission and Art exploration; July 19-23, grade 1-3: Games galore, Art exploration; grades 4-6 p.m. 321 Blast-Off Rocketry and Rhythm, Rhyme and Motion. Register: Call Dayna at 402-310-3909 or email dkranna@lps.org.
Summer Food Program at Arnold School — 9-9:30 a.m. Breakfast; noon-1 p.m. lunch. Wednesday-July 23. All kids, age 1-18 are invited for a free breakfast and lunch. No meals served during June 28-July 5, due to the holiday, 5000 Mike Scholl St.
Trail Trek bike ride fundraiser — 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Families are invited to participate and ride bikes on Lincoln’s 134-mile trails system. A variety of routes and distances are available for all levels of bike riders. Each participant gets lunch, snacks on the trail and a T-shirt. Packet pickup is Saturday and Sunday. Register: gptn.org/trailtrek/welcome-to-trail-trek.html.
Try Archery — 1-2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 14. $10, ages 8 and up, learn how to hold a bow, starter techniques, all equipment provided. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/985.
Nearby Events
Nebraska Senior games in Kearney — Aug. 5-8. Events including badminton, bowling, 5K and 10K runs, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, swimming and more, deadline to register is July 19. Register: call 308-237-4644, between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Concerts
Capital Jazz Society: Ire Caribbean Jazz — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Capitol View Winery; Hake catering food for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Blacktop Ponies Band; HF Crave Burgers for purchase, 16255 Adams St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 8:30-12:30 p.m. Thursday. MoJo Filter, $5, 200 W. P and Sun Valley Blvd.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. McGovern String Band; grilled food options for purchase, no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
James Arther Vineyards "Sundaes on Sundays" — Noon-6 p.m. Ice cream and wine; 2-5 p.m., Grace's Duo, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Jazz in June at Sheldon Sculpture Gardens — 7 p.m. June 22, Darryl White Ensemble; June 29, Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, 12th and R streets.
Kinkaider — 4-7 p.m. Sundays. Live music series: Featured bands are Cory Pearman and Float Like a Buffalo, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom: country night — 7 p.m. Sunday. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Featured Bands: Goodnight and Bale, 6600 W. O St.
Rumology — 6-8 p.m. Thursdays. 6 p.m., Chef Emily's Crepes; 8 p.m., Piano Lounge with Bobby Gadoury, featuring jazz music, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Through-Aug. 19. Shop produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
"The Great American Trailer Park" Musical — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and June 24-26; 2 p.m. Sunday and June 27, $15, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
"Twelfth Night": Flatwater Shakespeare in the parks — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. $18, adults; $5, kids 12 and under, must be accompanied by an adult, seating is available, The Stables at Wyuka, 3600 O St.
"Psycho Beach Party" — 7:30 p.m. June 24-26; 2 p.m. June 27, Johnny Carson theater, Lied Center, $18 adults; $14 seniors, additional discounts for students and OLLI members, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Summer camps
The Bay Rabble summer camps — Friday and July 20-23. Camps are designed for elementary and middle school students, snack included. Subjects are basic photography, creative thinking, music production, relationship building, videography. See website for complete list of activities, times and prices. 2005 Y St. Register: Thebay.org/camps.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Through-July 30. One-day summer camps including "Above and Beyond" pilot training, Astronaut Academy, Drone Challenge, Amazing Race challenge camp, Build IT engineering camp, Game On, Military Adventure Camp, Out Of this World, Robotics and Spy Games. Three-day camps including Game Maker's Laboratory, Weird Science, WeDo 2.0 Legos and EV3 Extreme Robot programming. Box lunches are available for purchase at the SAC Lunch Cafe. To register and for more info, call Will Miller at 402-944-3100, ext. 221, or visit sacmuseum.org.
Triple Threat Broadway Intensive Camp — 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. June 21-25. Designed for high school students to graduates, led by four Broadway professionals to strengthen acting, dance and voice, $250 per person, 301 N. 12th St. Register: Liedcenter.org/education/summerbroadway.
Save the date: outside events in the parks
Flatwater Shakespeare free shows — Bring your own blankets and chairs. 7 p.m. June 23, Trago Park, 22nd and U streets; June 24, Henry Park, 44th and Prescott Avenue; June 25, Cooper Park, Eighth and D streets; June 26, Havelock Park, Ballard Avenue and 63rd streets; June 27, James Arthur Vineyards, 2001 W. Raymond Raod, Raymond.
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Playhouse Toby Shows — 7 p.m. Sunday, Havelock Park; July 22, Peter Pan Park; July 27, Trago Park; July 29, Hazel Abel Park. July 31 is the rain date. Free Toby style tent show, bring your own blankets and chairs.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. Sunday. "It's A Small World After All," music inspired by Disney movies and shows, bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Movies in the Parks — 9 p.m. Fridays. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie, schedule of locations including: Friday, Irving Recreation Center; June 25, Air Park Recreation Center; July 9, Antelope Park; July 23, Belmont Pool; Aug. 13, Antelope Park. Free event, see website for complete list of movie titles: parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. June 23, Chicago; 7 p.m. June 24, Styx, Collective Soul; 7 p.m. June 25, Cole Swindell; 7 p.m. July 30, Goo Goo Dolls; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson; 7 p.m. Sept. 8, 311 Band; 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Shinedown Band; see website for ticket prices and more details, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, through-Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.