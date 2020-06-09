Family calendar, June 10-17 Concerts: live and livestreamed, Summer camps and programs

Please check event venues for current information.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sunday, shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Go to: facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
Haymarket Farmers Market — Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Kazoo play dates at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. daily through June 30. Kids ages 3-12 can enjoy 4-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, kids must be able to go to the bathroom independently, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, health questions asked at drop-off point of entry, reserve your time at: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
YMCA open — Four YMCA facilities are open: Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast. Adjusted operating hours are 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday. A limited amount of group exercise classes will be available; equipment on the workout floor will be spaced to allow for social distancing, YMCAlincoln.org.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m. daily. One-way trail through the zoo, social distancing rules apply. Lincolnzoo.org to book a time slot, 1222 S. 27th St.
Concerts in-person and livestreamed
Downtown Summer Carillon bell concert: Saint Paul Church — 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Enjoy a selection of hymns. The community is invited to attend by parking alongside the church, 11th and M streets. Saintpaulumc.org.
Jazz in June livestreamed — 7-9 p.m. June 16. Madeline Reddel Quintet. Facebook.com/jazzinjuneunl or Jazzinjune.com.
Lied Center livestream concert: Nebraska Brass — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Enjoy a mix of Dixieland, jazz, classical music and humorous commentary, free. Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events.
Lied Center Live: Music on the Move series featuring Orion Walsh — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. A bicycle-powered stage will be traveling through your neighborhood, bringing the music to you. Series starting off at 35th and Holdrege streets. Schedule of concerts: Liedcenter.org.
Summer music series: James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. The Shucks Brothers, live outdoors concert, please follow social distancing guidelines, $11, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/summer-music-series-060620 or 402-783-5255.
Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins concert live at Cellar 426 — 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday. $5 ticket to attend, 1402 Dennis Dean Road, Ashland. Tickets: Cellar426.com/events or 402-344-8109.
Livestream events
Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H: Be a meat scientist at home — 7 p.m. June 16. Families can enjoy a recorded activity to view from the comfort of their homes. Go to: 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night.
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts, keeping kids active. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Remember the Fallen: virtual 21K run or walk — Wednesday-Monday. Register: eventbrite.com/e/2020-remember-the-fallen-virtual-21k-run-walk-lincoln-registration-100303123342.
Register for summer camps and virtual programs
Mad Science at the Museum: Kitchen science — 10:30-11 a.m. June 10, June 17 and June 24. Sign up to participate in one of four virtual Zoom programs. Learn how early settlers and travelers in Nebraska used kitchen science to stay alive. Register: History.nebraska.gov or shorturl.at/qrwQS.
Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — June 14-July 14. Go on an interactive adventure with Moses and his friends, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. Join in on the adventure for five days in a row. For a sneak peak: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.
Yaal Summer Theatre Camps — June 11- 13. Classes including Performer's storytime, wakeup and makeup; June 15-June 19. Classes including stage management, auditioning, singing dramatically, also wakeup and makeup. Register: Yaal.org.
