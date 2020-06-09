Family calendar, June 10-17 Concerts: live and livestreamed, Summer camps and programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sunday, shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Go to: facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.

Haymarket Farmers Market — Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).

Kazoo play dates at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. daily through June 30. Kids ages 3-12 can enjoy 4-hour play sessions, including dance parties and STEAM projects, kids must be able to go to the bathroom independently, drop off and pick up your kids in front of the museum, health questions asked at drop-off point of entry, reserve your time at: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.