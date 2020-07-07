Family calendar, July 8-15 — Children's Museum reopens, Parking Lot Plays and more

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sunday, shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
Downtown McKinley Bells concert: St. Paul United Methodist Church — 6-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through July 31. Public is invited to a drive-in style concert, stay in your cars or bring chairs to sit on the sidewalk, 1144 M St.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Items for purchase including locally grown fruits, vegetables, food, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lied Center Live: Music on the Move series: Mike Semrad of the Bottletops — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. A bicycle-powered stage will be bringing the music to you, beginning at Northern Lights, 80th and Holdrege streets. Schedule of concerts: Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln City Libraries' Imagine Your Story summer reading challenge — Get coupons for every five hours of reading and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365 lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln City pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions beginning at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Cost: $2. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Lincoln Children's Museum reopening — 8 a.m.-2 p.m Thursdays-Sundays. Must go online and read visitors information, sign waiver and read the pledge. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Lincoln Stars Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Parking Lot Plays: Lincoln Community Playhouse — 5 p.m. Wednesday. Parking lot opens; 6 p.m. Plays begin, performances by Lisa Taylor and Lyn Leach, freewill donation to view, 2500 S. 56th St.
Private art lessons at the LUX — Kids and adults can choose from a variety of lessons, four-week sessions, one hour per week, sign up at luxcenter.org.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Butterfly talk: Lepidopterist Neil Dankert — 7 p.m. July 17. Livestreamed from Noyes Art Gallery, Neil will discuss butterflies, in conjunction with the "Butterflies in Transformation" show. To view: shorturl.at/jPSTV.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Daily. Kids can enjoy stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Fantastic Fossil Finds virtual field trip at Morrill Hall — 2 p.m. July 14. Museum.unl.edu/education/at-home-vft.html.
Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H: How to make granola bars — 7 p.m. July 14. 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night for more information and to see what supplies to bring.
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Lied Center Lunch and Learn: Kerfeffle Space Yoga on Facebook — 10 a.m. Blast off to outer space, from your home, participating in yoga, movement and music, wear comfortable clothes. Facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
SUMMER CAMPS AND VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
4-H camps — Register: 4h.unl.edu/camps-centers/summer-camp.
Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30-11 a.m. July 8 and 14. Sign up for one of three virtual Zoom programs, topics are "Chemical and Physical Transformations" and "The Jazz Age." Register: history.nebraska.gov or shorturl.at/qrwQS.
Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — July 8-14. Families can go on an interactive adventure, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. Join in on the adventure for five days in a row. For a sneak peak: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.
Morrill Hall virtual summer camps — More information on sessions and to register: Museum.unl.edu/camps.
Yaal Summer Theatre Camps — Classes including stage management, auditioning, singing dramatically and wakeup and makeup. Register: Yaal.org.
