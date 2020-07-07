Family calendar, July 8-15 — Children's Museum reopens, Parking Lot Plays and more

Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H: How to make granola bars — 7 p.m. July 14. 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night for more information and to see what supplies to bring.

Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.

Lied Center Lunch and Learn: Kerfeffle Space Yoga on Facebook — 10 a.m. Blast off to outer space, from your home, participating in yoga, movement and music, wear comfortable clothes. Facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts.

Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.

SUMMER CAMPS AND VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30-11 a.m. July 8 and 14. Sign up for one of three virtual Zoom programs, topics are "Chemical and Physical Transformations" and "The Jazz Age." Register: history.nebraska.gov or shorturl.at/qrwQS.