Family calendar July 7-14 Events: Discovery Days & Farmers' Market at East Campus Loop; Lincoln Foundation Garden free music series, Wednesdays; Lincoln Muncipal Band, Sunday; Free Movie at Antelope Park Bandshell, "Tom & Jerry," Friday; Stransky Park concerts Thursdays; Farmers' Markets at College View, Fallbrook, Haymarket Downtown and Hub Cafe.

Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.

Historic Games event — 11 a.m. Meets every second, third and fourth Monday, June-July. Designed for kids K-sixth grade, all ages are welcome. Kids can learn about the history of games such as kick-the-can, ball and cup, four-square and stick dice, then they get to play the games. Afterwards, kids get to create their own game, based on what they learned while playing, $3 per kid, must register, 131 Centennial Mall North. More information and register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.

Homestead National Historical Park Outdoor Explorer Programs (Beatrice) — 10 a.m. July 10. Go birding with a ranger, learn about bird calls and learn how to identify common birds, wear appropriate clothing and shoes. Make and take a bird feeder home with you, free event, 8523 West State Nebraska 4 Highway.