Family calendar, July 29-Aug. 5: Superfair: Watch livestream, Nearby: Family fun carnival at SAC Museum

EVENTS
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sunday, shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
Downtown McKinley Bells concert: St. Paul United Methodist Church — 6-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, final bell concert, featuring Steve Hennings, public is invited to a drive-in style concert, stay in your cars or bring chairs to sit on the sidewalk, 1144 M St.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, food, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Hart Dance Academy dance recital: "Back to the Future" — 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 7 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. Aug. 1, $22, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m Thursdays-Sundays. Buy one, get one free, use code: KAZOO. Must go online and read visitors' information, sign waiver and read the pledge. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Lincoln Stars Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Lux Art Safari — 5 p.m. Aug. 7. Opening ceremony. Enjoy driving or walking through three themed zones: underwater, cave and forest, animal and environmental sculpture covering parking lot. There also will be a kinetic wind sculpture suspended above parking lot, 2601 N. 48th St.
Parking Lot Plays: Lincoln Community Playhouse — 5 p.m. Parking lot opens; 6 p.m. Program begins. Schedule of performances: Thursday, Jocelyn Tidsdale and Zeph Siebler; Friday, Jocelyn Tisdale and Zeph Siebler; Aug. 3, "Mamma Mia Reunion," featuring Julie Enersen, Teri Wison and Colleen Bade, freewill donation to view, 2500 S. 56th St.
Super Fair: Lancaster Event Center — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 4100 N. 84th St. Watch livestream: Superfair.org or youtube.com/user/4HLancasterNE.
NEARBY
Family fun carnival at SAC museum (Ashland) — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Carnival-style games, bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals and more, learn about different animals from Wildlife Encounters, enjoy flavored ice from the Kona Ice Truck, Lincoln Parachute Club will jump at 2 p.m. Inside, check out exhibits including flight simulators, the Children’s Learning Center and the QUEST: Navigating the World exhibit, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland.
"Wear Yellow" ride, run and walk (Ashland) — Aug. 15. Race participants get breakfast, chance to enter a raffle and prizes, non-participants get breakfast for $5. Proceeds benefiting cancer patients with two free rides to their treatments, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Register by Aug. 10: Supportwyn.org/17.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Daily. Kids can enjoy stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H: "COVID time capsule" — 7 p.m. Aug. 4. 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night for more information and to see what supplies to bring.
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
SUMMER CAMPS AND VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
4-H camps — Register: 4h.unl.edu/camps-centers/summer-camp.
Virtual Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "Time Machine of Fun: World War II" and "It's Electric" — 10:30-11 a.m. Aug. 4. Travel through time to learn about World War II and; Aug. 5 Learn about circuits that power our every day life. Sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Yaal Summer Theatre Camps — Classes including stage management, auditioning, singing dramatically and wakeup and makeup. Register: Yaal.org.
