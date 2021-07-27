Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Bike Walk Nebraska: Golden Ride — Sept. 18-19. Registration including a free meal and drinks, Sept. 17 at the Hub Cafe and Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free parking at Assurity Company, grab-and-go breakfasts Sept. 18-19 and free beverages Sept. 18 in Beatrice’s Chautauqua Park. Early bird registration is due Aug. 15. Register: bikereg.com/49874. More informaton: bikegoldenride.com or 402-320-3384.
Block party at 27th and Prospect streets — 5-10 p.m. Aug. 3. Bring a hot or cold dish to share, celebrating Neighborhood Watch and National Night Out, 19th and Prospect streets. Questions and more information: 402-540-7521.
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution re-opened — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will re-open July 19th, and is indoors, 3901 N. 27th St.
Discovery Days and Farmers' Market on East Campus — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 14. Enjoy hands-on, science-focused activities, vendor fair, live music and food trucks. Also tour the Backyard Farmer Garden, arboretum, newly renovated Dairy Store, Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and interactive digital kiosk. Apple doughnuts from Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, East Campus Loop, 33rd and Holdrege streets.
Family swim nights at Lincoln neighborhood pools — 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Belmont and Eden pools; Tuesdays, Arnold Heights and Eden pools; Wednesdays, Irvingdale pool; Fridays, Arnold Heights, Ballard, Irvingdale and Woods pools, $9 per family. See website for hours of operation and addresses. Lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you, see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Ghost Tour at James Arthur Vineyards — 6-8 p.m. Friday. $45 person, glass of wine, cold appetizers, ghost stories tied to the location and a mini paranormal investigation, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: jamesarthurvineyards.com/events/jav-ghost-tour.
Harlem Globetrotters at Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7 p.m. Wednesday, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: pinnaclebankarena.com/events/detail/harlem-globetrotters-2021.
Hickman Hay Days (Hickman) — Friday-Saturday. 4 p.m.-10 p.m. 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, Community Center, 115 Locust, sign-up: Hickmanoc.org; 6 p.m. Goat Yoga and Wine tasting, Community Park, 100 Main St.; Saturday. 7:30 p.m.-10 a.m. Kiwanis Pancake Feed, American Legion, 106 Locust; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Auto Show; 11 a.m. City Parade; noon-3 p.m. Face painting, games, food vendors, meet themed characters, adult kickball and watermelon feed; 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Haystock Street Dance and beer garden, live music with AM FM Band. See website for complete schedule of activities: hickmanareachamber.org/hickman-hay-days-schedule-of-events.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Historic Games event — 11 a.m. July 26. Designed for kids K-sixth grade, all ages are welcome. Kids can learn about the history of games such as kick-the-can, ball and cup, four-square and stick dice, then they get to play the games. Afterwards, kids get to create their own game, based on what they learned while playing, $3 per kid, must register, 131 Centennial Mall North. More information and register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.
Summer Food Program at Arnold School — 9-9:30 a.m. Breakfast; noon-1 p.m. lunch. Wednesdays, through July 23. All kids, ages 1-18 are invited for a free breakfast and lunch. No meals served during June 28-July 5, due to the holiday, 5000 Mike Scholl St.
Lincoln Crossroads Music Festival and Lincoln Unites opening ceremonies — 3 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy the opening ceremonies and festival activities, 206 N. 13th St. See website for a complete list of locations and performances happening Sunday-Aug. 8: lincolncrossroadsmusic.org/landing_page.
Mega Yard Sale at Vine Congregational United Church of Christ — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday. Collectibles, furniture, housewares, purses, ties shoes and more, rain or shine, benefiting an exterior upgrade for the church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road. More information: 402-483-4781.
Pla Mor Polka Fest — Saturday-Sunday. Schedule of live polka music: Saturday. 1 p.m. Angie Kriz and Polka Tunes; 2 p.m Ken Janak; 3 p.m. Angie Kriz; 4 p.m. Ken Janak; 5 p.m. Leo Lonnie; 6 p.m. Ken Shuda; 7 p.m. Leo Lonnie; 8 p.m. Ken Shuda; Saturday-Sunday. Czech Food menu including: roast pork, brats, sweet 'n sour cabbage, kolaches and more; 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Live music with Barefoot Beck and the Ivanhoe Dutchman, $15 per day, admission, 6600 West O St.
Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center — Thursday-Aug 7. Pepsi Free Music Series schedule: 6 p.m. Thursday, Radio DJ; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Shawn Cole & Drunk Monkey; 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, B & The Boppers; 9 p.m. Friday, Silas Creek; 1 p.m. Saturday,Luze Dance Academy; 2 p.m. Saturday, Princes and Heroes; 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Rascal Martinez; 9 p.m. Saturday, Lucas Minor Band; Noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, Pied Piper of Percussion; 3:30 p.m. Sunday, MacKenzie Jalynn Band; 7 p.m. Sunday, Heartland Boogie Band. Aug. 5-7 Rib Fest and live music in the Attraction Zone, free entry with paid fair gate admission. More information, complete fair schedule and hours of operation: Superfair.org.
Street Painting at 11th and B streets — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Volunteers are needed to help paint a street mural, to slow traffic for kids and pedestrians crossing an intersection. Painting shifts are a three hour comittment, wear clothes that you can get paint on, 11th and B streets. Volunteer sign-up: bit.ly/StreetMuralVolunteer.
Nearby Events
Nebraska Senior games in Kearney — Aug. 5-8. Events including badminton, bowling, 5K and 10K runs, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, swimming and more, deadline to register is July 19. Register: call 308-237-4644, between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Concerts at Wineries
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. B Street Band; 6 p.m. Menu tba, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Private Stock Band, $5; 6-8 p.m. Pressed food truck, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: deerspringswinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Sandy Creek Pickers; 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: deerspringswinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 2-7 p.m. Saturday. Outdoor vendor show; 6-9 p.m. Birch & Killion Band, grilled food items for purchase, no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Through-Aug. 19. Shop produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors including: Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
Angel's Theater First Flight Festival — Sept. 15-26, playwright-driven festival, unique to our area. All theatre submissions come from the Angels Theatre Company Play Writing Collective. See website for complete schedule. Performances will be at the Johnny Carson Theatre, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Angelscompany.org.
"I Do, I Do, I Do" at the Lofte Theater — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Tickets: Lofte.org. .
Outside concerts and theater
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden series — Noon. Wednesdays, through Sept. 29, free live music. Schedule including: Wednesday, Bobby Godoury; July 21, The Melody Wranglers; July 28, B & The Boppers; Aug. 4 Oasis Bluegrass Band; Aug. 11 The Lightning Bugs; Aug. 18, Janet Jeffries; Aug. 25, Midnight Wanderers; Sept 1, McGovern String Band; Sept 8, Skylark; Sept. 15, Swing Fever; Sept. 22, Tidball Barger; Sept. 29, Kevin Lloyd, Trio, 1415 N St.
Lincoln Community Playhouse TOBY Shows — "Cinderella," free tent-style show, bring your own blankets and chairs: Schedule including: 7 p.m. July 29th Hazel Abel. See complete show listing and locations at: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. Sunday. "Movie Night: Music of Hollywood," music written for Motion pictures, Tony Falcone, conductor; Terry Rush, trombone soloist, bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. Friday. Goo Goo Dolls; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson; 7 p.m. Sept. 8, 311 Band; 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Shinedown Band; see website for ticket prices and more details, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Southpointe Pavilions Friday Nights Live — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Anchondo Band; Aug. 6, Keep Push'n free event, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.
Outdoor events and sports clinics
Parks & Recreation Fall Team Sports — Register: Teamsideline.com/lincolnne.
Try Archery — 1-2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 14. $10, ages 8 and up, learn how to hold a bow, starter techniques, all equipment provided. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/985.
Register
The Old Avoca Schoolhouse presents “Harmonica Helper Beginner Workshop” — 7 p.m. Sept. 28, with David Seay; 10 a.m. Sept. 29. No experience necessary for this workshop. This workshop is designed to help folks get started playing harmonica. Register: greenblattandseay.com/workshops_harmonica_helper.shtml.