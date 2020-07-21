Family calendar, July 22-29: First Flight Festival, Parking Lot Plays, Virtual Mad Science: Nebraska History Museum

Parking Lot Plays: Lincoln Community Playhouse — 5 p.m. Parking lot opens; 6 p.m. Programs begins. Schedule of performances: Wednesday, "Shoot Out at Sadie's Saloon;" Thursday, Vivian and Ryan Ostrander; Monday, "Shoot Out at Sadie's Saloon"; Tuesday, Jocelyn Tisdale and Zeph Siebler, freewill donation to view, 2500 S. 56th St.

Private art lessons at the LUX — Kids and adults can choose from a variety of lessons, four-week sessions, one hour per week, sign up at luxcenter.org.

LIVESTREAM EVENTS

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Daily. Kids can enjoy stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Fantastic Fossil Finds virtual field trip at Morrill Hall: Turtles, The What, Where, & Why Found Under the Shell — July 28. Museum.unl.edu/education/at-home-vft.html.

Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H: Animal Adaptations — 7 p.m. July 28. 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night for more information and to see what supplies to bring.