Family calendar, July 15-22: First Flight Festival, Parking Lot Plays, Farmer's markets

EVENTS
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sunday, shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
Downtown McKinley Bells concert: St. Paul United Methodist Church — 6-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through July 31. Public is invited to a drive-in style concert, stay in your cars or bring chairs to sit on the sidewalk, 1144 M St.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, food, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
First Flight Festival at the Johnny Carson Theater: Lied Center for the Performing Arts — 7:30 p.m Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. July 24-25; 2 p.m. July 26. Tickets: Lied Center Box Office, call 402-472-4747 or liedcenter.org.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lied Center Live: Music on the Move series: Edem Soul Music — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. A bicycle-powered stage will be bringing the music to you, beginning at Northern Lights, 80th and Holdrege streets. Schedule of concerts: liedcenter.org.
Lincoln City Libraries' Imagine Your Story summer reading challenge — Get coupons for every five hours of reading and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365 lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln City pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions beginning at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Cost: $2. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m Thursdays-Sundays. Must go online and read visitors information, sign waiver and read the pledge. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Lincoln Stars Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
National Zookeeper Week at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-July 21. $13.95 (adults, ages 13-61); $11.95 (kids, ages 2-12, and seniors 62 and over), free (zoo members and kids 1 and under), 1222 S. 27th St.
Parking Lot Plays: Lincoln Community Playhouse — 5 p.m. Parking lot opens; 6 p.m. Programs begins. Schedule of performances: Wednesday, Sandy Van Pelt and The Gingers and Tonics; Thursday, "The Wright Brothers": Youth old-time radio show; July 20, "Shoot Out at Sadie's Saloon;" July 21, Vivian and Ryan Ostrander, freewill donation to view, 2500 S. 56th St.
Private art lessons at the LUX — Kids and adults can choose from a variety of lessons, four-week sessions, one hour per week, sign up at luxcenter.org.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Butterfly talk: Lepidopterist Neil Dankert — 7 p.m. July 17. Livestreamed from Noyes Art Gallery, Neil will discuss butterflies, in conjunction with the "Butterflies in Transformation" show. To view: shorturl.at/jPSTV.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Daily. Kids can enjoy stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Fantastic Fossil Finds virtual field trip at Morrill Hall — July 21. Museum.unl.edu/education/at-home-vft.html.
Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H: Floral design — 7 p.m. July 21. 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night for more information and to see what supplies to bring.
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime —10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
SUMMER CAMPS AND VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
4-H camps — Register: 4h.unl.edu/camps-centers/summer-camp.
Earth Investigations: Morrill Hall — July 22-24. Discover what rocks and fossils reveal about Earth. Campers can take a journey through time to find out about fossil history, sea creatures and mammoths and about how rocks are involved with fossils. Museum.unl.edu/camps.
Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30-11 a.m. July 15, July 21-22. Sign up for one of three virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov or shorturl.at/qrwQS.
Yaal Summer Theatre Camps — Classes including stage management, auditioning, singing dramatically and wakeup and makeup. Register: Yaal.org.
