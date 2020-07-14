Family calendar, July 15-22: First Flight Festival, Parking Lot Plays, Farmer's markets

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.

Lied Center Live: Music on the Move series: Edem Soul Music — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday. A bicycle-powered stage will be bringing the music to you, beginning at Northern Lights, 80th and Holdrege streets. Schedule of concerts: liedcenter.org.

Lincoln City Libraries' Imagine Your Story summer reading challenge — Get coupons for every five hours of reading and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365 lincolnlibraries.org.

Lincoln City pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions beginning at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Cost: $2. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.

Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m Thursdays-Sundays. Must go online and read visitors information, sign waiver and read the pledge. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.