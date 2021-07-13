Auditions

"Fantasticks" at the Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. Sunday-Monday. Roles are available for one female-identifying actor, five male-identifying actors and three flexible roles. One role is for the Mute and is movement based. Actors are asked to bring sheet music and will be asked to sing 32 measures of music, 2-3 minutes, from a Broadway show. Music from The Fantasticks will be allowed. Actors will also read a monologue and need to sign up for a one-hour slot. July 21 is the callback date, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.