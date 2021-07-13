Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Bike Walk Nebraska: Golden Ride — Sept. 18-19. Registration including a free meal and drinks, Sept. 17 at the Hub Cafe and Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free parking at Assurity Company, grab-and-go breakfasts Sept. 18-19 and free beverages Sept. 18 in Beatrice’s Chautauqua Park. Early bird registration is due Aug. 15. Register: bikereg.com/49874. More informaton: bikegoldenride.com or 402-320-3384.
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Cornhusker State Games opening ceremonies — Friday. 6 p.m. Gates open; 8 p.m. show begins, Seacreast Field, 7400 A St. For complete schedule of events see website: cornhuskerstategames.com/2021-schedules.
Discovery Days and Farmers' Market on East Campus — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 14. Enjoy hands-on, science-focused activities, vendor fair, live music and food trucks. Also tour the Backyard Farmer Garden, arboretum, newly renovated Dairy Store, Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and interactive digital kiosk. Apple doughnuts from Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, East Campus Loop, 33rd and Holdrege streets.
Family swim nights at Lincoln neighborhood pools — 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Belmont and Eden pools; Tuesdays, Arnold Heights and Eden pools; Wednesdays, Irvingdale pool; Fridays, Arnold Heights, Ballard, Irvingdale and Woods pools, $9 per family. See website for hours of operations and pool addresses. Lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you, see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Ghost Tour at James Arthur Vineyards — 6-8 p.m. Friday. $45 person, glass of wine, cold appetizers, ghost stories tied to the location and a mini paranormal investigation, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: jamesarthurvineyards.com/events/jav-ghost-tour.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Historic Games event — 11 a.m. July 19 and July 26. Designed for kids K-sixth grade, all ages are welcome. Kids can learn about the history of games such as kick-the-can, ball and cup, four-square and stick dice, then they get to play the games. Afterwards, kids get to create their own game, based on what they learned while playing, $3 per kid, must register, 131 Centennial Mall North. More information and register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.
Husker Photo Booth opportunity and new exhibit launch at Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Kids can meet cheerleaders, Herbie Husker and take photos with Husker backdrops, capturing themselves in the middle of football action, free event with paid admission to museum, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Hopes and Dreams Open House fundraiser — 4-7 p.m. July 16. Interactive family activities, food trucks and information on the mission to mentor, teach and empower under-resourced youth in Lincoln, free event, 1035 N. 33rd St.
Hyde Observatory night — Sundown-11 p.m. Saturdays. View the stars from telescopes, free event, 3701 S. 70th St.
National High School Rodeo at Lancaster Event Center — 7 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. July 20; 9 a.m. July 21, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Summer Clubs for kids at Arnold School — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Through July 23. Kids can attend the Expanding Horizons Summer Enrichment Program for free, including breakfast and lunch. July 5-9, grades 1-3: Ocean adventures and Moon Mission; grades 4-6: Theme Park design and Camping Adventures; July 12-16, grades 1-3: Art & Environment and Sharky Dreams of Pizza; grades 4-6: Harry Potter, Moon Mission and Art exploration; July 19-23, grade 1-3: Games galore, Art exploration; grades 4-6 p.m. 321 Blast-Off Rocketry and Rhythm, Rhyme and Motion. Register: Call Dayna at 402-310-3909 or email dkranna@lps.org.
Summer Food Program at Arnold School — 9-9:30 a.m. Breakfast; noon-1 p.m. lunch. Wednesdays, through July 23. All kids, ages 1-18 are invited for a free breakfast and lunch. No meals served during June 28-July 5, due to the holiday, 5000 Mike Scholl St.
Try Archery — 1-2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 14. $10, ages 8 and up, learn how to hold a bow, starter techniques, all equipment provided. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/985.
Nearby Events
Model Train show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 24; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 25, $6 including show, vendors and clinics; free, kids 12 and under, 304 East Bryson Avenue, Deshler. More information: springcreekmodeltrains.com/train-show.
Nebraska Senior games in Kearney — Aug. 5-8. Events including badminton, bowling, 5K and 10K runs, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, swimming and more, deadline to register is July 19. Register: call 308-237-4644, between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Concerts at Wineries
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Midnight Wanderers, 6 p.m. Hake Catering, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Hardwood Dash, $5; 6-8 p.m. Pressed food truck, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: deerspringswinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Johnny Cash Tribute show with Dustin West, $5; 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: deerspringswinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Swing Fever; Dinner & Company, grilled food items for purchase, no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Through-Aug. 19. Shop produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
Disney's "Frozen Jr." — 7:30 p.m. July 22-24; 2 p.m. July 24-25, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
"I Do, I Do, I Do" at the Lofte Theater — 7 p.m. July 17, July 22-24 and July 29-31; 2 p.m. July 18, July 25 and Aug 1, $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Tickets: Lofte.org.
TADAstock 2: Mill at Telegraph — 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, $15, 330 S. 21st St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info/tickets.
"The Addams Family" at Pinewood Bowl Theater — 8-10:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; also July 22-25; $14, age 19 and up; $6, age 5-18; free, age 4 and under; 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowl.org.
Outdoor Movies
Movies on the Lawn "The Sandlot" 2 dates and 2 locations — 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. CHI Health, 555 S. 70th St.; 2-4:30 p.m. July 24. CHI Health Nebraska Heart, 7500 S. 91st St. free lawn games and popcorn while supplies last, free events. More information. Taylor.barth@commonspirit.org.
Movies in the Parks — 9 p.m. Fridays. Bring your own blankets and chairs, free movie, schedule of locations including: July 23 "Raya and the Last Dragon," Belmont Recreation Center; Aug. 3, "Dolittle,"; Aug. 6, "Coco"; Aug. 13, "Little Giants," free event. Parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
"Raya and the Last Dragon" at Trinity Lutheran Church — 8-11 p.m. Friday. Free hot dogs, chips and ice cream, free movie, bring a blanket or chair, 724 S. 12th St. Trinitylincoln.org.
Outside concerts and theater
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden series — Noon. Wednesdays, through Sept. 29, free live music. Schedule including: Wednesday, Bobby Godoury; July 21, The Melody Wranglers; July 28, B & The Boppers; Aug. 4 Oasis Bluegrass Band; Aug. 11 The Lightning Bugs; Aug. 18, Janet Jeffries; Aug. 25, Midnight Wanderers; Sept 1, McGovern String Band; Sept 8, Skylark; Sept. 15, Swing Fever; Sept. 22, Tidball Barger; Sept. 29, Kevin Lloyd, Trio, 1415 N St.
Lincoln Community Playhouse TOBY Shows — "Cinderella," free tent-style show, bring your own blankets and chairs: Schedule including: 6 p.m. July 20. Havelock Park, 6399 Ballard; 6 p.m. July 22. Peter Pan Park, 3100 W. St.; 6 p.m. July 27. Trago Park, 22nd and U streets; July 29th Hazel Abel. See complete show listing and locations at: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. Sunday. "It's a Small World After All: 50th Anniversary of Disney World"; Bob Kruger, conductor; also featuring the Nebraska Brass, bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. July 18. "It's A Small World After All," music inspired by Disney movies and shows, bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. July 30, Goo Goo Dolls; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson; 7 p.m. Sept. 8, 311 Band; 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Shinedown Band; see website for ticket prices and more details, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Southpointe Pavilions Friday Nights Live — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Come Together Band; July 23, The Innocence; July 30, Anchondo Band; Aug. 6, Keep Push'n free event, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.
Auditions
"Fantasticks" at the Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. Sunday-Monday. Roles are available for one female-identifying actor, five male-identifying actors and three flexible roles. One role is for the Mute and is movement based. Actors are asked to bring sheet music and will be asked to sing 32 measures of music, 2-3 minutes, from a Broadway show. Music from The Fantasticks will be allowed. Actors will also read a monologue and need to sign up for a one-hour slot. July 21 is the callback date, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.