Events
Antelope Park Bandshell Family & Friends Picnic in the Park — 7 p.m. Bring a picnic, blanket or chair. Bob Krueger, conductor; Dean Haist, trumpet soloist, 1630 Memorial Drive, Memorial Drive and Garfield streets.
Bike Walk Nebraska: Golden Ride — Sept. 18-19. Registration including a free meal and drinks, Sept. 17 at the Hub Cafe and Jayne Snyder Trails Center, free parking at Assurity Company, grab-and-go breakfasts Sept. 18-19 and free beverages Sept. 18 in Beatrice’s Chautauqua Park. Early bird registration is due Aug. 15. Register: bikereg.com/49874. More informaton: bikegoldenride.com or 402-320-3384.
Brews at the Zoo — 6-11 p.m. Saturday. Age 21 and over can enjoy live music with Loose Affiliation Band, craft beers from Empyrean Ales, Lucky Bucket Brewing, White Elm Brewing, Zipline Brewery; Aug. 21, live music with Flannel Channel; Sept. 18, live music with Josh Hoyer; $35, general admission, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
Butterfly Walk at Homestead National Park — 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Go on a guided walk with a ranger, make a glass pane butterly with tissue paper, 8523 West Nebraska Highway 4, Beatrice. More information: nps.gov/home.
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution re-opened — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. The center will re-open July 19th, and is indoors, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Free Market at Seng Park — 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday. Bring items in good condition to give away, find items to take with you, you don't have to donate to take items, 49th and Garland streets.
Discovery Days and Farmers' Market on East Campus — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 14. Enjoy hands-on, science-focused activities, vendor fair, live music and food trucks. Also tour the Backyard Farmer Garden, arboretum, newly renovated Dairy Store, Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and interactive digital kiosk. Apple doughnuts from Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, East Campus Loop, 33rd and Holdrege streets.
Family skate night fundraiser at the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center — 5:15-7:15 p.m. Saturday. $5 person; $20 per family, including skates, ice-time, pizza, drinks and prizes, benefiting the Lincoln Food Bank Backpack Program, 433 V St. Breslowhockeycenter.com.
Family swim nights at Lincoln neighborhood pools — 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Belmont and Eden pools; Tuesdays, Arnold Heights and Eden pools; Wednesdays, Irvingdale pool; Fridays, Arnold Heights, Ballard, Irvingdale and Woods pools, $9 per family. See website for hours of operation and addresses. Lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Mondays. Stay in your car, staff and volunteers will bring the boxed food to you, see complete list of food distribution sites on website, Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Food Truck Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. Say Cheese LNK, Taste of Louisiana and Kona Ice, 7130 Kentwell Lane.
Food Truck Festival fundraiser for Alzheimer's Association at Haymarket Park — 2-8 p.m. Sunday. Live music schedule: 2 p.m. Rascal Martinez; 3 p.m. Slackadelics; 4:15 p.m. Hee Haw Militia; 5:45 p.m. Kattastic; 7 p.m. Hell Toupee. 5 food trucks, Classic Show cars, vendor booths, prizes and raffles, $5 adults; $8 couples; $10 family, 403 Line Drive Circle.
Ghost Tour at James Arthur Vineyards — 6-8 p.m. Friday. $45 person, glass of wine, cold appetizers, ghost stories tied to the location and a mini paranormal investigation, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: jamesarthurvineyards.com/events/jav-ghost-tour.
Harlem Globetrotters at Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7 p.m. July 28, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: pinnaclebankarena.com/events/detail/harlem-globetrotters-2021
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Historic Games event — 11 a.m. July 26. Designed for kids K-sixth grade, all ages are welcome. Kids can learn about the history of games such as kick-the-can, ball and cup, four-square and stick dice, then they get to play the games. Afterwards, kids get to create their own game, based on what they learned while playing, $3 per kid, must register, 131 Centennial Mall North. More information and register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.
Hopes and Dreams Open House fundraiser — 4-7 p.m. July 16. Interactive family activities, food trucks and information on the mission to mentor, teach and empower under-resourced youth in Lincoln, free event, 1035 N. 33rd St.
LES Electric Vehicle test Ride and Drive event — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. 10 a.m. Test one of nine electric vehicles, view 15 electric vehicles; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. informational booths and food truck vendors; 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. “EVerything about EVs” presentation by Dr. Don Cox, adjunct professor, UNL College of Engineering, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle.
National High School Finals Rodeo at Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Final day of competition, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Party in the Park: Mourning Hope Grief Center at Schroeder Park — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, food trucks, family activities, music, 1311 S. Folsom St.
Summer Food Program at Arnold School — 9-9:30 a.m. Breakfast; noon-1 p.m. lunch. Wednesdays, through July 23. All kids, ages 1-18 are invited for a free breakfast and lunch. No meals served during June 28-July 5, due to the holiday, 5000 Mike Scholl St.
Try Archery — 1-2 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 14. $10, ages 8 and up, learn how to hold a bow, starter techniques, all equipment provided. Register: apm.activecommunities.com/ngpc/Activity_Search/985.
Wine & Howl fundraiser at Deer Springs Winery — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Live music, food vendors and vendor booths, raffles, round-ups of adoptable dogs, 16255 Adams St. Lincolnanimalambassadors.org.
Youth summer golf clinic at Jim Ager Golf Course — 4:30 and 6 p.m. Tuesdays through July 27. Ages 5-14 can learn from city of Lincoln golf professionals; registration including shirt, Lesson Loyalty Card and two rounds of golf at Jim Ager Golf Course, 3761 Normal Blvd. Register: journalstar.com/events; search: summer golf clinic.
Nearby Events
Model Train show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 24; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July Sunday, $6 including show, vendors and clinics; free, kids 12 and under, 304 East Bryson Avenue, Deshler. More information: springcreekmodeltrains.com/train-show.
Nebraska Senior games in Kearney — Aug. 5-8. Events including badminton, bowling, 5K and 10K runs, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, swimming and more, deadline to register is July 19. Register: call 308-237-4644, between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Concerts at Wineries
Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Salt Creek Pirates; 6 p.m. Hake Catering, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Toasted Ponies, $5; 6-8 p.m. Pressed food truck, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: deerspringswinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Saturday. $5; KGB Band, 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: deerspringswinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards music series — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Tidball & Barger; Dinner & Company, grilled food items for purchase, no cover, 2001 West Raymond Rd., Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Farmers markets
Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Through-Aug. 19. Shop produce, farm-raised meats and eggs, breads, pastries, crafts and more. SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted. Get up to $20 in additional SNAP tokens and DUFB vouchers to spend on fresh, local food with a dollar-for-dollar match, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Farmers' Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Shop baked goods, arts, face painting, food vendors, handmade crafts, furniture, jewelry, produce, wind chimes and more. Variety of live entertainment and music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org/events/farmers-market.
Hub Cafe farmers market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Vendors including: Shadow Brook Farm, Dutch Girl Creamery, Green School Farms, Pekarek's Produce, Milkweed Yoga, Gad Horse Farm and Jurena Homegrown & Foraged. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 9. Rain or shine, shop local produce and goods, live music, love and support your community, masks are encouraged, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks are accepted, free event, 4801 Prescott. More information: Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Theater
Angel's Theater First Flight Festival — Sept. 15-26, playwright-driven festival, unique to our area. All theatre submissions come from the Angels Theatre Company Play Writing Collective. See website for complete schedule. Performances will be at the Johnny Carson Theatre, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Angelscompany.org.
Disney's "Frozen Jr." — 7:30 p.m. July 22-24; 2 p.m. July 24-25, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
"I Do, I Do, I Do" at the Lofte Theater — 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and July 29-31; 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug 1, $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Tickets: Lofte.org.
The Addams Family at Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. 3201 South Coddington Ave. Tickets: pinewoodbowl.org/summer-outdoor-musical.
Magic Shows
Lincoln City Libraries present Reading Safari Magic Shows at 3 locations — 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday, Keech Park, 1530 Superior St.; 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Union Plaza Amphitheater, 224 N. 21st St. Enjoy Jeff Quinn the magician perform, free events. See website for rain dates: Lincolnlibraries.org.
Outdoor Movies
"The Sandlot" — 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. CHI Health Nebraska Heart, 7500 S. 91st St. free lawn games and popcorn while supplies last, free events. More information. Taylor.barth@commonspirit.org.
"Wizard of Oz" movie night at the Airport — 7 p.m. Friday. Food trucks and vendors; 8:45 p.m. movie begins, asking for a $35 donation per car, benefiting Bright Lights Camps, green space west of the hangar, 3801 N.W. 34th St. Families must register at Brightlights.org. Click on the orange "movie night" button, at the top right of the website.
Outside concerts and theater
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. Aug. 26-Sept. 30. Enjoy the outdoors, activities for families and singles, including local music, craft beer and local food, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Lincoln Community Foundation Garden series — Noon. Wednesdays, through Sept. 29, free live music. Schedule including: Wednesday, Bobby Godoury; July 21, The Melody Wranglers; July 28, B & The Boppers; Aug. 4 Oasis Bluegrass Band; Aug. 11 The Lightning Bugs; Aug. 18, Janet Jeffries; Aug. 25, Midnight Wanderers; Sept 1, McGovern String Band; Sept 8, Skylark; Sept. 15, Swing Fever; Sept. 22, Tidball Barger; Sept. 29, Kevin Lloyd, Trio, 1415 N St.
Lincoln Community Playhouse TOBY Shows — "Cinderella," free tent-style show, bring your own blankets and chairs: Schedule including: 7 p.m. Thursday. Peter Pan Park, 3100 W. St.; 7 p.m. July 27. Trago Park, 22nd and U streets; 7 p.m. July 29th Hazel Abel. See complete show listing and locations at: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert series — 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Movie Night: Music of Hollywood, music writte for Motion pictures, Tony Falcone, conductor; Terry Rush, trombone soloist, bring a blanket or a chair, free concert, Antelope Park, John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Pinewood Bowl — 7 p.m. July 30, Goo Goo Dolls; 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10, The Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson; 7 p.m. Sept. 8, 311 Band; 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Shinedown Band; see website for ticket prices and more details, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Southpointe Pavilions Friday Nights Live — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, The Innocence; July 30, Anchondo Band; Aug. 6, Keep Push'n free event, 2910 Pine Lake Road.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 5, free event, see complete schedule on websites, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Schedule: Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.
Register
The Old Avoca Schoolhouse presents “Harmonica Helper Beginner Workshop” — 7 p.m. Sept. 28, with David Seay; 10 a.m. Sept. 29. No experience necessary for this workshop. This workshop is designed to help folks get started playing harmonica. Register: greenblattandseay.com/workshops_harmonica_helper.shtml.
Parks & Recreation Fall Team Sports — Register: Teamsideline.com/lincolnne.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11. Meeting and networking, bring a guest; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.