Family calendar, July 1-8 Open roller skating at the Icebox, Summer concerts, Summer camps

Lincoln City Libraries' Imagine Your Story summer reading challenge — Get coupons for every five hours of reading and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365. All materials can be picked up in-person, public is limited to one hour in the library, curbside discontinued; 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays is reserved for vulnerable members of public. lincolnlibraries.org.

Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions beginning at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Cost: $2. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.

Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).

Lincoln Stars Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.