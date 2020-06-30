Family calendar, July 1-8 Open roller skating at the Icebox, Summer concerts, Summer camps

Please check event venues for current information.
Back to the Bricks: Lego build-at-home contest — Build your own Lego car at home, enter to win $100 cash prize, submissions accepted through July 31. More details: Museumofamericanspeed.com/legobuildcontest.
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sunday, shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket for social distancing rules.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Items for purchase including locally grown fruits, vegetables, food, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays. Rain or shine. More information: Facebook.com/farmersmarketlincoln.
Lincoln City Libraries' Imagine Your Story summer reading challenge — Get coupons for every five hours of reading and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365. All materials can be picked up in-person, public is limited to one hour in the library, curbside discontinued; 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays is reserved for vulnerable members of public. lincolnlibraries.org.
Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions beginning at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Cost: $2. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Lincoln Stars Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Private art lessons at the LUX — Kids and adults can choose from lessons in the art sampler, clay hand-building, drawing and print-making, painting and pottery wheel, four-week sessions, one hour per week, sign up at luxcenter.org.
Urban Air Adventure Park — 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily. Make a reservation: urbanairtrampolinepark.com/locations/nebraska/lincoln.
YMCAs open — Four YMCA facilities are open: Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast. Adjusted operating hours are 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday. A limited amount of group exercise classes will be available; equipment on the workout floor will be spaced to allow for social distancing, YMCAlincoln.org.
CONCERTS IN-PERSON AND LIVESTREAMED
Kerfuffle yoga, movement and music: Space yoga — 10 a.m. July 9. Designed for kids 5 years old and up, participate in a 45-minute yoga jam led by instructor Ashley Laverty, artistic director of Theatre for Kerfuffle. Liedcenter.org.
Kinkaider summer music series: Mike Semrad & the Riverhawks — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy music on the patio, 201 N. 7th St.
Lied Center livestream concert: Jason Michael Webb — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Listen to music from the Broadway composer, lyricist, producer and Tony Award-winning musical director, free. Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events.
Railyard Summer concert series: Head Change and Vintage Youth bands — 7 p.m.-midnight. Friday. Free concert, 350 Canopy St.
Summer music series: Tuna Fish Jones at James Arthur Vineyards — noon-7 p.m. Saturdays. Vineyard open; live music, 4-7 p.m., no admission, bring lawn chairs and blankets, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/summer-music-series-062720 or 402-783-5255.
LIVESTREAM EVENTS
Pop-in virtual storytime: Morrill Hall — 4 p.m. Thursday. Learn all about snakes through stories, songs and movement. Facebook.com/events/1170014656703095.
Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H: Organic dying — 7 p.m. July 7. 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night for more information and to see what supplies to bring.
Indigo Bridge Books: virtual storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tune in to listen to a story, explore some crafts and experiments that you can do at home. Go to Facebook.com, search Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly, at-home workouts. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
SUMMER CAMPS AND VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
4-H camps — Register: 4h.unl.edu/camps-centers/summer-camp.
Mad Science at the Museum — 10:30-11 a.m. July 1, 7, 8. Sign up for one of three virtual Zoom programs. Register: history.nebraska.gov or shorturl.at/qrwQS.
Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — July 1-14. Families can go on an interactive adventure, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. Join in on the adventure for five days in a row. For a sneak peak: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.
Yaal Summer Theatre Camps — Classes including stage management, auditioning, singing dramatically and wakeup and makeup. Register: Yaal.org.
NEARBY
Fourth of July fireworks at College Heights Country Club (Crete) — 10 p.m.-10:45 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy an evening of fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July, 1225 E. 4th St., Crete.
Drive-in style concert (Manley): Jimmy Weber — 7:30 p.m. Friday. $50 per vehicle, concessions and restrooms available, masks required inside, all proceeds benefit the Lofte Theatre, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Reserve your spot: 402-234-2553.
Seward Optimist Club virtual Freedom Run (Seward) — Registration open until 5 p.m. July 5. $10 entry fee; free for kids 10 and under with a paid adult registration, kids and adults must register. Complete and post your personal race time by 6 p.m. July 15. Register: meregisterd.com, search: Seward. More information: email Lana at famofurbs@gmail.com or text 402-641-3099.
