Family calendar Jan 6-13: Zoo Lights through Saturday; "Pete the Cat": Lied online event

Events
Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive — Through Jan. 15. Public is invited to drop off working or nonworking holiday lights. Recycled lights also can be dropped off at any Lincoln fire station. Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.
Families Inspiring Families support groups — 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Parents can connect with other parents; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, for parents concerned about children's mental health. Email Sandy Thompson at sthompson@familiesinspiringfamilies.org or call 402-450-4409 to get the Zoom link.
Friends and family swim lessons at Cooper and Fallbrook YMCAs — Choose friends or come as a family, times vary, check website. Everyone must register individually: Ymcalincoln.org.
Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course, 3100 N. 112th St. Facebook.com/events/217007032880145.
Scrap metal drive: Fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22, 2021, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, ten themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — Through Saturday. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; $19.95, VIP members; $22.95, nonmembers; VIP experience includes souvenir hot cocoa mug with cocoa and a train ride; train rides also are available for sale, masks are required. Lincolnzoo.org/events.
Livestreams and virtual events
"Pete the Cat" Lied Center online event — 1 p.m. When Pete the Cat gets caught rocking out after bedtime, the cat-catcher sends him to live with a family to learn some manners, by Kimberly and James Dean, $10. Tickets.liedcenter.org/2321.
Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group via Zoom — Zoom link: Zoom.us/j/92434758475?pwd=RGgxSW81T2FjWi95Y2Z3MC9QSWYwUT09. Meeting ID: 924 3475 8475.Passcode: Hv9xXf.
Penny's one-day winter retreat online — 9 a.m. 12 hours of crafting, come and go as you want, $45 including goodie bag and crafting supplies. Register: Surveymonkey.com/r/Q6YYMFP.
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
United Way Women in Philanthropy Helping Hands virtual auction — Through Jan. 28. Proceeds will benefit the JDRF and provide diapers and winter clothing for kids and families. UnitedwayLincoln.org.
Register
Scrap Fest: "Living It Up" — 9 a.m. Jan. 16. 15 hours of scrapping at your own table, access to a computer for journaling, enter to win door prizes, $40, 301 S. 68th St. Place. Register: bit.ly/RegisterCE.
Save the Date
Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register, registration information to be announced.
Entertainment and Theater
Blue House: Capital Jazz Society online event — 8 p.m. Featuring the best Jazz musicians and groups, from Lincoln and Omaha. Liedcenter.org or facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts.
"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or call 402-228-1801, noon-5 p.m. daily.
TADA Cabaret series: Anthony DeVito — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $10, two person reservations, one drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four. In-person: Tadaproductions.info or livestream tickets: Showtix4u.com/event-details/44359.
Nearby
"Build It" at the SAC Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Beginning Jan. 16, experience a one-of-a kind interactive engineering exhibit. See website for admission prices, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.