Family calendar Jan 6-13: Zoo Lights through Saturday; "Pete the Cat": Lied online event
Family calendar Jan 6-13: Zoo Lights through Saturday; "Pete the Cat": Lied online event

Zoo Lights, 12.10

Lighting displays of Christmas trees are seen during the Zoo Lights event at the Lincoln Children's Zoo on Thursday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive  Through Jan. 15. Public is invited to drop off working or nonworking holiday lights. Recycled lights also can be dropped off at any Lincoln fire station. Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St. 

Families Inspiring Families support groups — 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Parents can connect with other parents; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, for parents concerned about children's mental health. Email Sandy Thompson at sthompson@familiesinspiringfamilies.org or call 402-450-4409 to get the Zoom link. 

Friends and family swim lessons at Cooper and Fallbrook YMCAs — Choose friends or come as a family, times vary, check website. Everyone must register individually: Ymcalincoln.org.

Free hazardous waste drop-off at HazToGo waste center — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays. See a complete list of acceptable items at haztogo.com, 5101 N. 48th St. 

Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course, 3100 N. 112th St. Facebook.com/events/217007032880145.

Scrap metal drive: Fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools — Public is invited to drop off metals, through April 22, 2021, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306. 

Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, ten themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.

Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — Through Saturday. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; $19.95, VIP members; $22.95, nonmembers; VIP experience includes souvenir hot cocoa mug with cocoa and a train ride; train rides also are available for sale, masks are required. Lincolnzoo.org/events

Livestreams and virtual events

"Pete the Cat" Lied Center online event 1 p.m. When Pete the Cat gets caught rocking out after bedtime, the cat-catcher sends him to live with a family to learn some manners, by Kimberly and James Dean, $10. Tickets.liedcenter.org/2321.

Lincoln Parkinson's Disease Support Group via Zoom Zoom link: Zoom.us/j/92434758475?pwd=RGgxSW81T2FjWi95Y2Z3MC9QSWYwUT09. Meeting ID: 924 3475 8475.Passcode: Hv9xXf.

Penny's one-day winter retreat online — 9 a.m. 12 hours of crafting, come and go as you want, $45 including goodie bag and crafting supplies. Register: Surveymonkey.com/r/Q6YYMFP.

Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org

United Way Women in Philanthropy Helping Hands virtual auction — Through Jan. 28. Proceeds will benefit the JDRF and provide diapers and winter clothing for kids and families. UnitedwayLincoln.org

Register 

Scrap Fest: "Living It Up" — 9 a.m. Jan. 16. 15 hours of scrapping at your own table, access to a computer for journaling, enter to win door prizes, $40, 301 S. 68th St. Place. Register: bit.ly/RegisterCE

Save the Date 

Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register, registration information to be announced.

Entertainment and Theater

Blue House: Capital Jazz Society online event — 8 p.m. Featuring the best Jazz musicians and groups, from Lincoln and Omaha. Liedcenter.org or facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts.

"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or call 402-228-1801, noon-5 p.m. daily.

TADA Cabaret series: Anthony DeVito — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $10, two person reservations, one drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four. In-person: Tadaproductions.info or livestream tickets: Showtix4u.com/event-details/44359.

Nearby

"Build It" at the SAC Museum 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Beginning Jan. 16, experience a one-of-a kind interactive engineering exhibit. See website for admission prices, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org

