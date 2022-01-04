Family calendar Jan. 5-.12: Karen Societies New Year's Celebration, Sunday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Eric Church, 7 p..m. Friday;Family Feud game at Boombox Social, 7-9 p.m., Thursday.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Pet exhibit upgraded to Veterinary Clinic — Lincoln Children's Museum. Kids can put on a white veterinarian coat and perform pretend medical tasks, review real animal X-rays on an oversized lightbox, check animal medical records and perform checkups, interactive games and learn about career opportunities. See website for admission prices and hours of operation, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Tree Lights city recycling program — Through Jan. 15. Please discard all decorations from your tree. Drop off sites including: Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th St.; Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal Blvd.; Oak Lake Park, Cornhusker and North First streets; Tierra Park, 29th and Tierra Drive; Seng Park, 50th and Garland streets; Woods Park, 31st and J streets.

Toddler Time — Eiseley Branch, 10:35-10:55 a.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays. Featuring activities to build vocabulary for kids 18 months to 3 years old, 1530 Superior St.