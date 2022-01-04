Family calendar Jan. 5-.12: Karen Societies New Year's Celebration, Sunday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Eric Church, 7 p..m. Friday;Family Feud game at Boombox Social, 7-9 p.m., Thursday.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Cabin Fever Antique Show — Lancaster Event Center,2-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; $8, adult admission, entry for both days; free, age 15 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Dinosaurs and Disasters — Morrill Hall, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 5. Join in the fun exploring facts and myths of dinosaurs, natural disasters, and science with hands-on activities for the whole family, 645 N. 14th St. More information: museum.unl.edu/visit
Family Feud game — Boombox Social, 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Families can play a survey-based game where teams of 1-6 people can answer questions based on nationwide surveys. The higher place that your answer is on the survey board, the more your team scores, 1630 P St.
Karen Societies New Year's Celebration — Lincoln High School, 9:30-11:30 am. Sunday. Celebrating the New Year and the anniversary of arriving in Nebraska, 15 years ago. Activities including ethnic dress, dance, song and food 2229 J St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pet exhibit upgraded to Veterinary Clinic — Lincoln Children's Museum. Kids can put on a white veterinarian coat and perform pretend medical tasks, review real animal X-rays on an oversized lightbox, check animal medical records and perform checkups, interactive games and learn about career opportunities. See website for admission prices and hours of operation, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Tree Lights city recycling program — Through Jan. 15. Please discard all decorations from your tree. Drop off sites including: Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th St.; Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal Blvd.; Oak Lake Park, Cornhusker and North First streets; Tierra Park, 29th and Tierra Drive; Seng Park, 50th and Garland streets; Woods Park, 31st and J streets.
Toddler Time — Eiseley Branch, 10:35-10:55 a.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays. Featuring activities to build vocabulary for kids 18 months to 3 years old, 1530 Superior St.
World of lights show — Haymarket Park, 5:30-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 5:30 p.m.-midnight, Fridays-Saturdays, through Jan. 20. Stay in your car and drive through 225,000 lights synchronized to music, 500 props, 30-minutes synchronized music, approx one mile long, $40, pets are welcome in vehicles, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.
Concerts
Eric Church — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7 p.m. Friday, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com
"The Mark of Zorro" silent film with Tom Trenney, organist — First-Plymouth, 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Virtuoso organist Tom Trenney performs music selections on the 6000-pipe Lied Organ, free concert, donations encouraged, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13, $12.50-$65, 309 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Theater
"Every Brilliant Thing" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27, free show; Jan. 28-30 and Feb. 4-6, see website for complete showtimes, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre — The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Guests can interact with actors; win prizes for top sleuth, 333 S. 13th St. Tickets: thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes.
Lincoln Libraries in-person Library Learning for families — Beginning Jan. 3, 2022
* Babies — Eiseley Branch, Mondays, 10:35-10:55 a.m. This interactive parent-child session includes fun activities designed to promote early literacy, language development and a love of books. Designed for children from birth to 18 months old 1530 Superior St.
* Toddlers — Anderson Branch, Mondays, 10:30-10:50 a.m., 3635 Touzalin Ave.; Bethany Branch, Tuesdays, 10:30-10:50 a.m., 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.; Eiseley Branch, 10:35-10:55 a.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1530 Superior St. These sessions feature stories, songs, and activities designed to support early literacy skills by building vocabulary and sharing age-appropriate stories in a fun, active, engaging environment. Designed for kids 18 to 36 months old.
* Preschoolers — Anderson Branch, 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays, 3635 Touzalin Ave.; Bethany Branch, 10:30-11 a.m. Thursdays, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.; Eiseley Branch, 7-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 10:30-11 a.m Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1530 Superior St. These sessions include books and activities that support early literacy by offering vocabulary development, experiences with a wide variety of literature, and participation in language-related activities. Designed for kids age 3-5.
* Wee Workouts — Eiseley Branch, Tuesdays, 10:30-11 a.m. Designed for kids, age 2- 5. This physically-active session gets kids moving and interacting with a fun reading activity, 1530 Superior St.
* All Ages and Families — Schedule including: Bennett Martin Public Library, 4-5 p.m. Sundays, 136 S. 14th St.; Eiseley Branch, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 1530 Superior St.; Gere Branch, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and 11- 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; also 6:30- 7 p.m. Thursdays, 2400 S. 56th St.; Walt Branch, 10:15 -10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 6701 S. 14th St. and 10:30 11 a.m. These sessions include books and activities that support early literacy for families with kids from infancy to 8 years old.
* Sensory Storytime — Gere Branch, 9:15 -10:15 a.m. Saturdays, 2400 S. 56th St. This session is designed for kids who may need a little extra attention or a more controlled environment.