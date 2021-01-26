Family calendar: Jan. 27-Feb. 3 43rd National Guard Army Band concert: Lied Center; Sunday with a Scientist; Morrill Hall online

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
43rd National Guard Army Band in concert: Lied Center — 7 p.m. Sunday. Seats are grouped in pairs only; also livestreamed, free, must register to get a ticket, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
Ch-Ch-Chocolate day camp at the Lincoln's Children Museum — Feb. 15. Kids can be a chocolatier for a day and learn the history of chocolate, plus create some treats. $45 per day, members; 60 per day, nonmembers; add $5 per day, per kid for lunch, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/camp-play/camp.
Families Inspiring Families support groups — 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Parents can connect with other parents; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, for parents concerned about children's mental health. Email Sandy Thompson at sthompson@familiesinspiringfamilies.org or call 402-450-4409 to get the Zoom link.
Friends and family swim lessons at Cooper and Fallbrook YMCAs — Come with friends or as a family, times vary, check website. Everyone must register individually: Ymcalincoln.org.
Lincoln Marathon — May 2. Registration is open until Sunday for runners who signed up and paid for 2020's event, with a guaranteed spot and a 30% discount. Registration begins Monday for the general public and is being capped due to the pandemic. More details and register: lincolnmarathon.org.
Mike Super Magic and Illusion at the Lied Center — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Enjoy the finalist from "America’s Got Talent" and featured magician on "Penn & Teller’s: Fool Us," 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, ten themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Zoo News: "Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — Feb. 15; March 8-12; April 2: April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day, kids can choose their age group and camp date, if your camp is full you can join a waitlist by calling 402-475-6741; ext. 130., 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html.
Livestreams and virtual events
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute classes — Classes are being held through March 6. A variety of courses are being livestreamed on Zoom, programming is available on demand. Register: olli.unl.edu or call 402-472-6265.
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — through Sunday. Readers must record completed books and activities on the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to win prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Sunday with a Scientist: Morrill Hall — 2 p.m. Sunday. Join Dr. John Benson, vertebrate ecologist and professor, UNL School of Natural Resources, as he discusses his research with coyotes, free, must register to participate. Register: unl.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqfuiuqDovGdHQHbbHe0Mf0TpqLYB2BrK1 or Facebook.com/UNSMMorrillHall.
Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. Feb. 3-May 5. First Wednesdays of each month. Tune in to a 45-minute Zoom presentation, will include interactive activities, free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov/events/virtual-homeschool-wednesday-feb-3rd.
Concerts online
Abendmusik fundraiser "My Funny Valentine" — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Purchase a code to have a private concert serenade via YouTube or have a DVD delivered. Also choose options of sending chocolate, flowers, a meal or other gifts delivered contactless to your doorstep. More information: Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.
Capital Jazz Society: Andrew Janak Quintet — 8-9:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Joyce Lang piano concert at the Lied — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free concert, $1-50 donations accepted, must register for a ticket. Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln Music Teachers Association virtual jazz experience — 11 a.m. Saturday. Performances by Jackie Allen and Dr. Hans Sturm and a variety of improvisation exercises. RSVP: email hafezpiano@gmail.com.
Nebraska Brass & Friends: "Music for Brass and Percussion" livestreamed from Sheridan Lutheran Church — 3 p.m. Sunday. Featuring Bob Snider, percussion; Dean Haist and Brad Obbink, trumpet; Ric Ricker, horn; Nancy Vogt, trombone; Bo Atlas, tuba, free concert. Facebook.com/events/2963884727214404.
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute at the Lied — 7:30 p.m. April 17. Super Diamond will be performing classics including "Sweet Caroline," "America," "Cherry Cherry" and more. Liedcenter.org.
Entertainment
"Nunsense" at TADA — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Feb. 5-21. In-person or online tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call 402-438-8232.
Fundraisers
Souper Bowl of Caring: Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach Center online — Feb. 7. Donations of cash, hand and foot warmers and men’s large winter gloves are needed. Churches, schools, civic clubs, families, neighbors and businesses are invited to participate. More information: mtko.org/souper-bowl-of-caring/page.html.
Save the Date
Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register, registration information to be announced.
Seeking Talent
Lunar New Year at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Public is invited to participate in the 2021 Lunar New Year celebration. The online event will include diverse music, traditional dances and personal experiences. Updated links to watch the Lunar New Year to be announced. Email videos to rebbecca@lincolnasiancenter.org by Jan. 29. More information: call 402-477-3446.
Valentine's Day online concert at First Lutheran Church — Talent is needed for online show. Recordings are due Feb. 5. Please send a recording of your talent to Kathleen@flclincoln.org.
Nearby
"Build It" at the SAC Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Beginning Feb. 13. Experience a one-of-a kind interactive engineering exhibit. See website for admission prices, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.