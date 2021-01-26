Family calendar: Jan. 27-Feb. 3 43rd National Guard Army Band concert: Lied Center; Sunday with a Scientist; Morrill Hall online

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

43rd National Guard Army Band in concert: Lied Center — 7 p.m. Sunday. Seats are grouped in pairs only; also livestreamed, free, must register to get a ticket, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.

Ch-Ch-Chocolate day camp at the Lincoln's Children Museum — Feb. 15. Kids can be a chocolatier for a day and learn the history of chocolate, plus create some treats. $45 per day, members; 60 per day, nonmembers; add $5 per day, per kid for lunch, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/camp-play/camp.

Families Inspiring Families support groups — 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Parents can connect with other parents; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, for parents concerned about children's mental health. Email Sandy Thompson at sthompson@familiesinspiringfamilies.org or call 402-450-4409 to get the Zoom link.

Friends and family swim lessons at Cooper and Fallbrook YMCAs — Come with friends or as a family, times vary, check website. Everyone must register individually: Ymcalincoln.org.