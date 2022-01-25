Family calendar Jan. 26-Feb. 2: $3 admission,"Tom & Jerry," showing at Marcus Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Theatre, Friday-Sunday, through March 6; Elvis Festival at the Lincoln Graduate, Friday-Sunday; Theater and Concerts.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Daily. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Dinosaurs and Disasters — Morrill Hall, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 5. Join in the fun exploring facts and myths of dinosaurs, natural disasters, and science with hands-on activities for the whole family, 645 N. 14th St. More information: museum.unl.edu/visit
"Hidden Prairie" — Morrill Hall, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday. The display is based on Chris Helzer’s book, “Hidden Prairie: Photographing Life in One Square Meter.” The exhibit allows families to see and learn about the life that exists on the prairie, throughout all four seasons, 645 N. 14th St. More information: museum.unl.edu/visit
Hunting Heritage Banquet: Salt Valley Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation — Havelock Social Hall, Feb. 5. 5:30 p.m. Doors; 7 p.m. dinner; 8:15 p.m. live auction including wildlife artwork, sculptures, outdoor items, furniture and hunting accessories; drawings for kids and adults. This is a family event and youth of all ages are encouraged to attend. Must purchase a ticket before Feb. 1: events.nwtf.org/270030-2022 or call Adam Hohbein at 402-806-3041, 4538 N. 62nd.
Kids Dream Film Series — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Theatres. $3, admission, Friday-Sunday, "Tom & Jerry"; Feb. 4-6 "Smallfoot"; Feb. 11-13, "Spirit Untamed"; Feb. 18-20, "Paw Patrol"; March 4-6, "Clifford the Big Red Dog," sponsored by American Family Insurance. The series has been a tradition of Marcus Theatres for more than 15 years, bringing retro-family films back to the big screen. The series runs through March 6, see website for complete list of showtimes. Marcustheatres.com.
Lincoln City Libraries Winter reading challenge to read 4 million minutes in January — Participants can earn virtual tickets for reading time you record, which can then be entered into drawings for prize packages. Prize packages include gift certificates from: Urban Air, FlyDogz, Corky Canvas, Carmella’s Bistro, Paint Yourself Silly, Eileen’s Colossal Cookies, Marcus Theatres, Las Margaritas, Cooper & Co., Licorice International. Booklets for keeping track of reading time are available at all library locations. Reading times must be recorded on the Beanstack site by Jan. 31. Those who complete the challenge by reading 10 hours will automatically be entered into a grand prize drawing for Kindle devices. Register: lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org or contact staff at your favorite library for assistance.
Marcus Theatres offering vaccinated guests only movies — Marcus Theatres Lincoln Grand Cinema is offering the option of vaccination required shows. Vaccine-only shows will be available for two titles daily. Showtimes will be clearly marked on the website and Marcus Theatres app. This week’s vaccine-required shows at Lincoln Grand Cinema will be “Scream” and “Redeeming Love.” Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card. Here is a link to our website for facts related to vaccinated-only showings, 1101 P St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Mo Java Cafe Brunch + Art — 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunday. Families can spend time together eating and making an art project, $35, including art supplies, food and drink, 2649 N. 48th St. More information: luxcenter.org/programs/mojava-cafe-brunch-art
Open for Paly: Pet exhibit: Veterinary Clinic — Lincoln Children's Museum. Kids can put on a white veterinarian coat and perform pretend medical tasks, review real animal X-rays on an oversized lightbox, check animal medical records and perform checkups, interactive games and learn about career opportunities. See website for admission prices and hours of operation, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Stamp Show — Country Inn and Suites, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 26; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 27. Kids and adults can spend hours digging through thousands of loose domestic and foreign stamps in the beginners’ area, stamps are a penny for kids; adults pay a nickel. Also $1 stamps, kids; $5 stamps, adults. There will also be an area for Boy Scouts and Pathfinders to work toward earning a merit badge. Postal exhibits will entertain and educate as members of the Lincoln Stamp Club showcase their collecting interests with a variety of stamps and covers, 5353 N. 27th St.
Concerts and Entertainment
Elvis Festival — Graduate Hotel, Friday-Sunday, see website for complete showtimes. Enjoy a variety of Elvis impersonators and performers. Also live music with EAS Band, the official band of Elvis Presley, 141 N. 9th St. More information, showtimes and purchase your three-day ticket: Nebraskaelvisfestival.com.
Glenn Korff School of Music Faculty Recital in-person — Kimball Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Professor of Oboe, William McMullenin performs with Nathan Koch, bassoon and Catherine Harbener, pianist, free concert, 1113 R St. View live webcast: music.unl.edu/webcasts
Lincoln Symphony Orchestra's "Wherefore Art Thou Anton?" — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Performances from Anton Miller, violinist and Rita Pofiris, violinist; Edward Polochick, Director, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Nebraska Jazz Orchestra: Young Lions All-Star Band concert — Cornhusker Marriott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Nebraska students and Joey and Tony Gulizia, Jazz Masters, perform together, must have proof of vaccination required for concert, 333 South 13th St.
Theater
"A Musical Exhibition" presented by Omni Arts Nebraska — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3-5; 2 p.m. Feb. 6; $18, adults; $14, seniors age 62 and up; $10, students and OLLI members, 301 N. 12th St.
"Bondagers" — Wesleyan, Miller Lab Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season
"Every Brilliant Thing" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, free show; Friday-Sunday and Feb. 4-6, see website for complete showtimes, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
“The Real Gemma Jordan” by the Glenn Korff School of Music — Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5., free event, must register to attend, 13th and R streets.
Auditions
“The Three Musketeers” — 7 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Community Players needs to fill roles for 4 women and 8 men. All those auditioning will be asked to read from the script and must sign up for an audition slot at: beatricecommunityplayers.com/auditions. The show will perform March 25-27 and April 1-3. Auditions will be held at Brick and Mortar Coworking, 514 Court St., Beatrice.
Seeking Tutors
English Language Volunteer Tutor Orientation — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English, wanting to increase their literacy skills, offering online and in-person learning. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email canderson@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Lincoln Libraries in-person Library Learning for families — Beginning Feb 3, 2022
* Babies — Eiseley Branch, Mondays, 10:35-10:55 a.m. This interactive parent-child session includes fun activities designed to promote early literacy, language development and a love of books. Designed for children from birth to 18 months old 1530 Superior St.
* Toddlers — Anderson Branch, Mondays, 10:30-10:50 a.m., 3635 Touzalin Ave.; Bethany Branch, Tuesdays, 10:30-10:50 a.m., 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.; Eiseley Branch, 10:35-10:55 a.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1530 Superior St. These sessions feature stories, songs, and activities designed to support early literacy skills by building vocabulary and sharing age-appropriate stories in a fun, active, engaging environment. Designed for kids 18 to 36 months old.
* Preschoolers — Anderson Branch, 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays, 3635 Touzalin Ave.; Bethany Branch, 10:30-11 a.m. Thursdays, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.; Eiseley Branch, 7-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 10:30-11 a.m Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1530 Superior St. These sessions include books and activities that support early literacy by offering vocabulary development, experiences with a wide variety of literature, and participation in language-related activities. Designed for kids age 3-5.
* Wee Workouts — Eiseley Branch, Tuesdays, 10:30-11 a.m. Designed for kids, age 2- 5. This physically-active session gets kids moving and interacting with a fun reading activity, 1530 Superior St.
* All Ages and Families — Schedule including: Bennett Martin Public Library, 4-5 p.m. Sundays, 136 S. 14th St.; Eiseley Branch, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 1530 Superior St.; Gere Branch, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and 11- 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; also 6:30- 7 p.m. Thursdays, 2400 S. 56th St.; Walt Branch, 10:15 -10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 6701 S. 14th St. and 10:30 11 a.m. These sessions include books and activities that support early literacy for families with kids from infancy to 8 years old.