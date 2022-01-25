Family calendar Jan. 26-Feb. 2: $3 admission,"Tom & Jerry," showing at Marcus Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Theatre, Friday-Sunday, through March 6; Elvis Festival at the Lincoln Graduate, Friday-Sunday; Theater and Concerts.

Kids Dream Film Series — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Theatres. $3, admission, Friday-Sunday, "Tom & Jerry"; Feb. 4-6 "Smallfoot"; Feb. 11-13, "Spirit Untamed"; Feb. 18-20, "Paw Patrol"; March 4-6, "Clifford the Big Red Dog," sponsored by American Family Insurance. The series has been a tradition of Marcus Theatres for more than 15 years, bringing retro-family films back to the big screen. The series runs through March 6, see website for complete list of showtimes. Marcustheatres.com .

Lincoln City Libraries Winter reading challenge to read 4 million minutes in January — Participants can earn virtual tickets for reading time you record, which can then be entered into drawings for prize packages. Prize packages include gift certificates from: Urban Air, FlyDogz, Corky Canvas, Carmella’s Bistro, Paint Yourself Silly, Eileen’s Colossal Cookies, Marcus Theatres, Las Margaritas, Cooper & Co., Licorice International. Booklets for keeping track of reading time are available at all library locations. Reading times must be recorded on the Beanstack site by Jan. 31. Those who complete the challenge by reading 10 hours will automatically be entered into a grand prize drawing for Kindle devices. Register: lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org or contact staff at your favorite library for assistance.