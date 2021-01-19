Family calendar: Jan. 20-27 — "Bassoons Across America" and "Ruby Slippers" online events

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Ch-Ch-Chocolate day camp at the Lincoln's Children Museum — Feb. 15. Kids can be a chocolatier for a day and learn the history of chocolate, plus create some tasty treats. $45 per day, members; 60 per day, nonmembers; add $5 per day, per kid for lunch, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/camp-play/camp.
Dancing through the decades costume party: DelRay Ballroom — Thursday. 8 p.m. $5, drop-in; 9-11 p.m. $5, dance party; $10, 8-11 p.m. entire evening. Dress up if you want in any decade costume, all ages welcome, bring your own nonalcoholic cup with lid, wear a mask, 817 R. St. Facebook.com/events/416380359380827.
Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive — Friday is the last day to drop off holiday lights. Your recycled lights also can be dropped off at any Lincoln fire station. Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.
Drive-thru career fair Gateway Mall— 2-6 p.m. Sept. 10. Drive-up and get a bag full of information from Lincoln companies who are hiring, in the former Sears parking lot, 6100 O St.
Families Inspiring Families support groups — 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Parents can connect with other parents; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, for parents concerned about children's mental health. Email Sandy Thompson at sthompson@familiesinspiringfamilies.org or call 402-450-4409 to get the Zoom link.
Friends and family swim lessons at Cooper and Fallbrook YMCAs — Come with friends or as a family, times vary, check website. Everyone must register individually: Ymcalincoln.org.
Lincoln Marathon — May 2. Registration is open until Jan. 31 for runners who signed up and paid for 2020's event, with a guaranteed spot and a 30% discount. Feb. 1 is registration for the general public and is being capped due to the pandemic, masks are required prior to and after the race. More details and register: lincolnmarathon.org.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, ten themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Livestreams and virtual events
Lincoln Public Libraries reading challenge via Zoom — 10 a.m. Saturday. Public is invited to participate in a reading challenge as a part of the Read Woke Reading Challenge. Hourlong discussion is on "'I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir" by Malaka Gharib. Discussion leader is Tasneem Huq, youth program intern, Asian Community Center. Attendance is limited, must register: email library@lincolnlibraries.org.
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities on the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to win prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Right Up Your Alley shopping event — Friday-Sunday. Downtown shopping at a variety of participating shops. Get a bingo card. See full list of participating shops at Facebook.com/events/117982113434537.
"Wizard of Oz" reading — 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Dana Clements, Noyes Art Gallery artist, will read from the classic book collection. Stayed tuned for readings leading up to premiere of the "Ruby Slippers" garden design that will be displayed at the Art in the Garden event in September. Facebook.com/events/312914186351407.
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute classes — Jan. 25-March 6. A variety of courses are being livestreamed on Zoom, programming is available on demand. Register: olli.unl.edu or call 402-472-6265.
Souper Bowl of Caring: Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach Center — Feb. 7. Donations of cash, hand and foot warmers and men’s large winter gloves are needed. Churches, schools, civic clubs, families, neighbors and businesses are invited to participate. More information: mtko.org/souper-bowl-of-caring/page.html.
United Way Women in Philanthropy Helping Hands virtual auction — Through Jan. 28. Proceeds will benefit the JDRF and provide diapers and winter clothing for kids and families. UnitedwayLincoln.org.
Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. Feb. 3-May 5. First Wednesdays of each month. Tune in to a 45-minute Zoom presentation, will include interactive activities, free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov/events/virtual-homeschool-wednesday-feb-3rd.
Concerts online
Abendmusik fundraiser "My Funny Valentine" — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Purchase a code to have a private concert serenade via YouTube or have a DVD delivered. Also choose options of sending chocolate, flowers, a meal or other gifts delivered contactless to your doorstep. Send Abendmusik's singing valentine and gifts to family, friends, co-workers or yourself. More information: Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.
"Arts for the Soul" Yumi Kurosawa free virtual concert — 7 p.m. Friday. Enjoy an award-winning koto performance, including classical Japanese compositions. Kurosawa also will demonstrate how the koto is played. Fpclincoln.org or call 402-477-6037.
"Bassoons Across Nebraska" online concert — 7 p.m. Thursday. Featuring Joyce Besch, contrabassoonist, Lincoln Symphony Orchestra; Jim Compton, principal bassoon, Omaha Symphony; Nick Nelson, assistant principal bassoon, Omaha Symphony; Karen Sandene, second bassoonist, LSO, and contrabassoonist, Omaha Symphony. Facebook.com/events/671497750115672.
Save the Date
Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register, registration information to be announced.
Entertainment
"Nunsense" at TADA Theater in-person and livestream — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Feb. 5-2. Enjoy a heavenly production about the comedic antics of the Little Sisters of Hoboken; tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call the box office at 402-438-8232.
TADA Cabaret series: John Bush — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $10, two-person reservations, one drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four. In-person tickets: Tadaproductions.info. Livestream tickets: tadaproductions.info/tickets.
Seeking Talent
Lunar New Year at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Public is invited to participate in the 2021 Lunar New Year celebration. The online event will include diverse music, traditional dances and personal experiences. Updated links to watch the Lunar New Year to be announced. Email videos to rebbecca@lincolnasiancenter.org by Jan. 29. More information: call 402-477-3446.
Valentine's Day online concert at First Lutheran Church — Talent is needed for online show. Recordings are due Feb. 5. Please send a recording of your talent to Kathleen@flclincoln.org.
Nearby
"Build It" at the SAC Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Beginning Feb. 13. Experience a one-of-a kind interactive engineering exhibit. See website for admission prices, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.