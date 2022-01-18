Family calendar Jan. 19-26 Kids Dream Film Series at Marcus Theatres, through March 6; VFW Post 3606 Steak Night Fundraiser, Saturday; Last chance for the World's of Lights show at Haymarket Park.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Dinosaurs and Disasters — Morrill Hall, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 5. Join in the fun exploring facts and myths of dinosaurs, natural disasters, and science with hands-on activities for the whole family, 645 N. 14th St. More information: museum.unl.edu/visit
Hunting Heritage Banquet: Salt Valley Longbeards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation — Havelock Social Hall, Feb. 5. 5:30 p.m. Doors; 7 p.m. dinner; 8:15 p.m. live auction including wildlife artwork, sculptures, outdoor items, furniture and hunting accessories; drawings for kids and adults. This is a family event and youth of all ages are encouraged to attend. Must purchase a ticket before Feb. 1: events.nwtf.org/270030-2022 or call Adam Hohbein at 402-806-3041, 4538 N. 62nd.
Kids Dream Film Series — Marcus Theatres, Jan. 19-March 6. $3, admission, sponsored by American Family Insurance. The series has been a tradition of Marcus Theatres for more than 15 years bringing retro-family films back to the big screen. See website for participating theatres. Marcustheatres.com.
Lincoln City Libraries Winter reading challenge to read 4 million minutes in January — Participants can earn virtual tickets for reading time you record, which can then be entered into drawings for prize packages. Prize packages include gift certificates from: Urban Air, FlyDogz, Corky Canvas, Carmella’s Bistro, Paint Yourself Silly, Eileen’s Colossal Cookies, Marcus Theatres, Las Margaritas, Cooper & Co., Licorice International. Booklets for keeping track of reading time are available at all library locations. Reading times must be recorded on the Beanstack site by Jan. 31. Those who complete the challenge by reading 10 hours will automatically be entered into a grand prize drawing for Kindle devices. Register: lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org or contact staff at your favorite library for assistance.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pet exhibit upgraded to Veterinary Clinic — Lincoln Children's Museum. Kids can put on a white veterinarian coat and perform pretend medical tasks, review real animal X-rays on an oversized lightbox, check animal medical records and perform checkups, interactive games and learn about career opportunities. See website for admission prices and hours of operation, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Stamp Show — Country Inn and Suites, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 26; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 27. Kids and adults can spend hours digging through thousands of loose domestic and foreign stamps in the beginners’ area, stamps are a penny for kids; adults pay a nickel. Also $1 stamps, kids; $5 stamps, adults. There will also be an area for Boy Scouts and Pathfinders to work toward earning a merit badge. Postal exhibits will entertain and educate as members of the Lincoln Stamp Club showcase their collecting interests with stamps and covers of all kinds, 5353 N. 27th St.
"Snug-as-a-Bug" — Spring Creek Prairie Audubon, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. Learn how bugs and other critters survive the cold winter, $10 per family, 11700 S.W. 100th St.
Steak night fundraiser at VFW 3606 — 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday. Menu including steak, chicken, hamburger steak and kids meals, served with salad, baked potato, dinner roll and vegetable; $12-$15, adults, benefiting VFW 3606, 3340 W. A St.
Third Friday at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday. Bring the family out to view culture and art, including wearable art vests for purchase, 119 S. Ninth St.
Winter Roundup #1 Horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St.
World of lights show — Haymarket Park, 5:30-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, through Thursday. Stay in your car and drive through 225,000 lights synchronized to music, 500 props, 30-minutes synchronized music, approx one mile long, $40, pets are welcome in vehicles, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.
Concerts and Entertainment
Azuri Quartet in-person — Lied Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24. "What's Past is Prologue," a mix of work by women composers for 800 years, 301 N. 12th St.
"The Mark of Zorro" silent film with Tom Trenney, organist livestreamed — First-Plymouth, 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Virtuoso organist Tom Trenney performs music selections on the 6000-pipe Lied Organ, free concert, donations encouraged, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
"Something for Everyone" Nebraska Brass concert livestreamed — Our Savour's Lutheran Church, 3 p.m. Jan. 23. View on Facebook.com/nebraska brass.
Theater
"Charlie and the Choclate Factory" — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
"Every Brilliant Thing" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27, free show; Jan. 28-30 and Feb. 4-6, see website for complete showtimes, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"Umbra" — Nebraska Wesleyan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 5000 St. Paul. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season
Auditions
“The Three Musketeers” — 7 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Community Players needs to fill roles for 4 women and 8 men. All those auditioning will be asked to read from the script and must sign up for an audition slot at: beatricecommunityplayers.com/auditions. The show will perform March 25-27 and April 1-3. Auditions will be held at Brick and Mortar Coworking, 514 Court St., Beatrice.
Lincoln Libraries in-person Library Learning for families — Beginning Feb 3, 2022
* Babies — Eiseley Branch, Mondays, 10:35-10:55 a.m. This interactive parent-child session includes fun activities designed to promote early literacy, language development and a love of books. Designed for children from birth to 18 months old 1530 Superior St.
* Toddlers — Anderson Branch, Mondays, 10:30-10:50 a.m., 3635 Touzalin Ave.; Bethany Branch, Tuesdays, 10:30-10:50 a.m., 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.; Eiseley Branch, 10:35-10:55 a.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1530 Superior St. These sessions feature stories, songs, and activities designed to support early literacy skills by building vocabulary and sharing age-appropriate stories in a fun, active, engaging environment. Designed for kids 18 to 36 months old.
* Preschoolers — Anderson Branch, 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays, 3635 Touzalin Ave.; Bethany Branch, 10:30-11 a.m. Thursdays, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.; Eiseley Branch, 7-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 10:30-11 a.m Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1530 Superior St. These sessions include books and activities that support early literacy by offering vocabulary development, experiences with a wide variety of literature, and participation in language-related activities. Designed for kids age 3-5.
* Wee Workouts — Eiseley Branch, Tuesdays, 10:30-11 a.m. Designed for kids, age 2- 5. This physically-active session gets kids moving and interacting with a fun reading activity, 1530 Superior St.
* All Ages and Families — Schedule including: Bennett Martin Public Library, 4-5 p.m. Sundays, 136 S. 14th St.; Eiseley Branch, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 1530 Superior St.; Gere Branch, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and 11- 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; also 6:30- 7 p.m. Thursdays, 2400 S. 56th St.; Walt Branch, 10:15 -10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 6701 S. 14th St. and 10:30 11 a.m. These sessions include books and activities that support early literacy for families with kids from infancy to 8 years old.