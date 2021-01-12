Family calendar: Jan 13-20 — "All Aboard: Trains, Planes and Automobiles"; Upcoming Valentines Day events

Entertainment

"Nunsense" at TADA Theater in-person and livestream — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m Sundays. Feb. 5-2. Enjoy a heavenly production about the comedic antics of the Little Sisters of Hoboken; tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call the box office at 402-438-8232.

Seeking Talent

Seeking talent for Lunar New Year at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and Youtube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Public is invited to participate in the 2021 Lunar New Year Celebration. It is a great opportunity for you to promote your agency, organization, talent or services through the event. 2020 brought 5000 people to watch the Harvest Moon Festival across the nation. The online event will include diverse music, traditional dances, personal experiences and sharing of Lunar New Year in China and in Lincoln. Updated links to watch the Lunar New Year to be announced. Email videos to rebbecca@lincolnasiancenter.org by Jan. 29. More information: call 402-477-3446.