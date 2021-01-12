Family calendar: Jan 13-20 — "All Aboard: Trains, Planes and Automobiles"; "Build It" event at SAC Museum

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive — Friday is the last day to drop off holiday lights. Your recycled lights also can be dropped off at any Lincoln fire station. Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.

Drive-thru career fair Gateway Mall— 2-6 p.m. Sept. 10. Drive-up and get a bag full of information from Lincoln companies who are hiring, in the former Sears parking lot, 6100 O St.

Families Inspiring Families support groups — 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Parents can connect with other parents; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, for parents concerned about children's mental health. Email Sandy Thompson at sthompson@familiesinspiringfamilies.org or call 402-450-4409 to get the Zoom link.

Friends and family swim lessons at Cooper and Fallbrook YMCAs — Choose friends or come as a family, times vary, check website. Everyone must register individually: Ymcalincoln.org.