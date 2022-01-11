Family calendar Jan. 12-19 Women's Expo, Toy & Buckle Show and the Nebraska Game & Deer Show at the Lancaster Event Centr; World of Lights Show at Haymarket Park.

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Cartooning Workshop — 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Award-winning cartoonist Rick Stromoski will show participants how to draw cartoon characters, expressions, and fun animals, designed for grades 1-6, all ages are welcome, must register, free workshop. Register: lincolnlibraries.org, select "upcoming events."
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Dinosaurs and Disasters — Morrill Hall, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 5. Join in the fun exploring facts and myths of dinosaurs, natural disasters, and science with hands-on activities for the whole family, 645 N. 14th St. More information: museum.unl.edu/visit
Emerge LNK walking tours — 10:30-11:15 a.m. Second Saturday of the month, Katelyn Farneth, LUX Gallery Director will lead a walking tour of the murals and installations created during Emerge LNK, Jan.15, Feb. 12, March 12, April 9, 2649 N. 48th St.
Husker Toy & Buckle show — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. View cast iron toys and brand new toys, match box cars and Tonka trucks, cars and Tractors, little and big adult kids welcome, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcalendar.org.
Kids Dream Film Series — Marcus Theatres, Jan. 14-March 6. $3, admission, sponsored by American Family Insurance. The series has been a tradition of Marcus Theatres for more than 15 years bringing retro-family films back to the big screen. See website for participating theatres. Marcustheatres.com.
Lincoln City Libraries Winter reading challenge to read 4 million minutes in January — Participants can earn virtual tickets for reading time you record, which can then be entered into drawings for prize packages. Prize packages include gift certificates from: Urban Air, FlyDogz, Corky Canvas, Carmella’s Bistro, Paint Yourself Silly, Eileen’s Colossal Cookies, Marcus Theatres, Las Margaritas, Cooper & Co., Licorice International. Booklets for keeping track of reading time are available at all library locations. Reading times must be recorded on the Beanstack site by Jan. 31. Those who complete the challenge by reading 10 hours will automatically be entered into a grand prize drawing for Kindle devices. Register: lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org or contact staff at your favorite library for assistance.
Lincoln Women's Expo — Lancaster Event Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pet exhibit upgraded to Veterinary Clinic — Lincoln Children's Museum. Kids can put on a white veterinarian coat and perform pretend medical tasks, review real animal X-rays on an oversized lightbox, check animal medical records and perform checkups, interactive games and learn about career opportunities. See website for admission prices and hours of operation, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo — Lancaster Event Center, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, ladies half-price admission, all day; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Hunting seminars, Big Buck Contest, 3-D Archery Shoot and Monster Shred Contest. $10, age 16 and up; $5, age 6-15; free, age 5 and under; Military and Veterans half-price Saturday-Sunday; $20 pass, Friday-Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Third Friday at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Bring the family out to view culture and art, including wearable art vests for purchase, 119 S. Ninth St.
Tree Lights city recycling program — Through Saturday. Please discard all decorations from your tree. Drop off sites including: Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th St.; Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal Blvd.; Oak Lake Park, Cornhusker and North First streets; Tierra Park, 29th and Tierra Drive; Seng Park, 50th and Garland streets; Woods Park, 31st and J streets.
World of lights show — Haymarket Park, 5:30-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 5:30 p.m.-midnight, Fridays-Saturdays, through Jan. 20. Stay in your car and drive through 225,000 lights synchronized to music, 500 props, 30-minutes synchronized music, approx one mile long, $40, pets are welcome in vehicles, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.
Entertainment
“Legacy: Cathedral Classics and the African American Spiritual” at First-Plymouth Church — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Conservatory Singers from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory will perform, celebrating the work of prominent African-American composers. Free admission, free-will offering, 2000 D St.
"The Mark of Zorro" silent film with Tom Trenney, organist — First-Plymouth, 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Virtuoso organist Tom Trenney performs music selections on the 6000-pipe Lied Organ, free concert, donations encouraged, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Theater
"Every Brilliant Thing" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27, free show; Jan. 28-30 and Feb. 4-6, see website for complete showtimes, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com.
TADA Cabaret series: Rocky LaPorte — 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, $5, 701 P St.
Lincoln Libraries in-person Library Learning for families — Beginning Feb 3, 2022
* Babies — Eiseley Branch, Mondays, 10:35-10:55 a.m. This interactive parent-child session includes fun activities designed to promote early literacy, language development and a love of books. Designed for children from birth to 18 months old 1530 Superior St.
* Toddlers — Anderson Branch, Mondays, 10:30-10:50 a.m., 3635 Touzalin Ave.; Bethany Branch, Tuesdays, 10:30-10:50 a.m., 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.; Eiseley Branch, 10:35-10:55 a.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1530 Superior St. These sessions feature stories, songs, and activities designed to support early literacy skills by building vocabulary and sharing age-appropriate stories in a fun, active, engaging environment. Designed for kids 18 to 36 months old.
* Preschoolers — Anderson Branch, 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays, 3635 Touzalin Ave.; Bethany Branch, 10:30-11 a.m. Thursdays, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.; Eiseley Branch, 7-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 10:30-11 a.m Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1530 Superior St. These sessions include books and activities that support early literacy by offering vocabulary development, experiences with a wide variety of literature, and participation in language-related activities. Designed for kids age 3-5.
* Wee Workouts — Eiseley Branch, Tuesdays, 10:30-11 a.m. Designed for kids, age 2- 5. This physically-active session gets kids moving and interacting with a fun reading activity, 1530 Superior St.
* All Ages and Families — Schedule including: Bennett Martin Public Library, 4-5 p.m. Sundays, 136 S. 14th St.; Eiseley Branch, 1:30 p.m. Sundays, 1530 Superior St.; Gere Branch, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and 11- 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; also 6:30- 7 p.m. Thursdays, 2400 S. 56th St.; Walt Branch, 10:15 -10:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 6701 S. 14th St. and 10:30 11 a.m. These sessions include books and activities that support early literacy for families with kids from infancy to 8 years old.
* Sensory Storytime — Gere Branch, 9:15 -10:15 a.m. Saturdays, 2400 S. 56th St. This session is designed for kids who may need a little extra attention or a more controlled environment.