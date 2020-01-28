Family calendar: Jan. 29-Feb. 5 Disney's Lion King: Grand Theater, Four shows at Mueller Planetarium, Nearby: Unadilla Ground Hog Day Festival

Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Enjoy doing a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.

Free admission: Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 1-5:30 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays. Exhibits and activities for the whole family to enjoy, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.nebraska.gov/museum

Hyde Memorial Observatory — 7-10 p.m. Saturdays. Programs about astronomy and space exploration, view our universe through three different telescopes, free, 3701 S. 70th St. Hydeobservatory.info

Indiexplore at Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Fridays. Enjoy hearing from a speaker, listen to a book and hands-on activity, free event, 701 P St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Dinner and listen to childhood tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, free parking for two hours in local parking garages, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.