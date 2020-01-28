Family calendar: Jan. 29-Feb. 5 Disney's Lion King: Grand Theater, Four shows at Mueller Planetarium, Nearby: Unadilla Ground Hog Day Festival

Events
Four shows on the Big Screen: Mueller Planetarium — 10 a.m. Saturday, "The Little Star That Could,"; 11 a.m. "We are Stars,"; noon. Saturday, "Super Volcanoes,"; 1 p.m. Saturday, "Big Red Sky Tour,"; 4 p.m. Sunday. "We Are Stars." Tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime, or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium
Barnes & Noble Storytime and activities, 2 locations: Celebrating Elmo’s birthday: — 11 a.m. Saturday. Storytime followed by fun activity sheets, birthday crowns, and stickers to bring home, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Clothing Closet: Carol M. Yokum Family Resource Center — 8 a.m.-noon; also 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, bring your own bags or totes to take home items, Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Craft social night: Makit Takit — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Families, bring own project and socialize while making your craft, bring own food, drink, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Disney’s Enchanted Tales series featuring “Lion King” — Friday-Sunday. See a Disney classic movie, $6, call 402-323-6721 for show times, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com
Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Enjoy doing a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.
Free admission: Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; 1-5:30 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays. Exhibits and activities for the whole family to enjoy, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.nebraska.gov/museum
Hyde Memorial Observatory — 7-10 p.m. Saturdays. Programs about astronomy and space exploration, view our universe through three different telescopes, free, 3701 S. 70th St. Hydeobservatory.info
Indiexplore at Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Fridays. Enjoy hearing from a speaker, listen to a book and hands-on activity, free event, 701 P St.
You have free articles remaining.
Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Dinner and listen to childhood tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, free parking for two hours in local parking garages, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Lincoln Winter Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Lincoln City Libraries will participate in Beanstack’s third annual Winter Reading Challenge, earn a virtual ticket for every five hours of reading that will be entered in to a $50,000 drawing, sponsored by Golden Penguin and Random House. The contest challenges Lincoln to read at least 4 million minutes during the month and keep track of them on the Beanstack site at lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org
Oh Snap Science: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 10-20 minute demonstration engaging kids in a range of scientific subjects and encourage kids to ask questions, free with museum membership or admission, 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.
Sensory storytime at Gere Library — 9:15-10:15 a.m. Saturdays. Through- Feb. 22. These sessions are designed for ages 2-8 and are open for all kids, especially kids who have trouble sitting still. Kids will be engaged in activities that involve movement, music, stories and play, parent participation is required. To request special accommodations and get more information email Diane Vanek at d.vanek@lincolnlibraries.org, 2400 S. 56th St.
Table Tennis at Belmont Recreation Center — 5-9 p.m. Sundays. Families are invited, first visit is free, $3 adults and kids, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.
Wednesday night live family event — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:45-7:30 p.m. Adult and kid programs, infant and toddler care and programs for K-5 during the sessions, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.
Nearby
Groundhog Day Festival: Unadilla — 8 a.m. Flea market, silent auction, Unadilla Community Center, 770 G St.; 10 a.m. "Jesse James in Nebraska," author talk, Jeff Barnes, Unadilla Community Center, 770 G St., Unadilla; 2 p.m. Parade, East end of Main Street, Unadilla; 3-6 p.m. Queen and King coronation, live music performed by Randy Baker, Johnny Moss and Pat Glenn, The Bar, 359 Main St, Unadilla.
Save the dates
Father-Daughter dance: Northeast YMCA — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 8. All ages of fathers and daughters are welcome get dressed up in your best attire, joining in dancing and spending quality time together, $7 members; $15 non-members, 2601 N. 70th St. Register: ymcalincoln.org.
Nebraska Builders Home and Garden Show — 1-9 p.m. Feb. 7: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 8; 10 a.m.-5 p. Feb. 9, $8 adults; $7 when you bring a non-perishable food item for the Lincoln Food Bank; free for kids 12 and under, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.