Family calendar: Jan. 1-8 National fruitcake toss day celebration: Nebraska History Museum, Super Volcanoes: Mueller Planetarium

Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime 2 locations: "Grumpy Monkey" — 11 a.m. Saturday. Hands on activities and get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 4. Free clothing and a free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Clothing Closet: Carol M. Yokum Family Resource Center — 8 a.m.-noon; also 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, bring your own bags or totes along to take home items, Family Resource Center, 4321 Northwest 48th St.
Craft social night: Makit Takit — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Families, bring own project and socialize while making your craft, bring own food, drink, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Hyde Memorial Observatory — 7-10 p.m. Saturdays. Programs about astronomy and space exploration, view our universe through three different telescopes, free, 3701 S. 70th St. Hydeobservatory.info
Ice Rink at the Railyard — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; 5 p.m.-midnight, Fridays; noon-midnight, Saturday, noon-9 p.m., Sundays; skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy Street.
Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Dinner and listen to childhood tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, enjoy free parking for two hours in local parking garages, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Lincoln Winter Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Jan. 1-31. Lincoln City Libraries will participate in Beanstack’s third annual Winter Reading Challenge, sponsored by Penguin Random House, read at least 4 million minutes during the month and keep track of their reading on the Beanstack site at lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org
National fruit cake toss day: Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 3. Activities include making and tossing a fruit cake, going on a scavenger hunt to find fun objects that connect to community events, make and take crafts, listen to holiday stories, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.ne.gov/museum or 402-471-4757.
Super Volcanoes: Mueller Planetarium — noon. Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. View rare types of eruptions that lurk beneath the surface of planet Earth and witness the impact of volcanic activity on Earth and other worlds in our solar system. Additional showings during winter school break will be at noon, Dec. 26, Dec. 27, Dec. 31 and Jan. 2; tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 North 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium
Nearby
Bright Nights: Lauritzen Gardens — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; open late until 8 p.m. Jan. 2-5, 2020 for Bright Nights. Activities including holiday music on select nights, purchase a s'mores kit to roast a marshmallow, the Family Chill Zone and create art in the Lite-Brite Forest, 100 Bancroft St., Omaha. Lauritzengardens.org or 402-346-4002.
New exhibit at SAC Museum: QUEST Navigation on land, air and sea — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Exhibit opening is Jan. 18. The new exhibit includes a 70 foot Lego city, life-sized game of Battleship, sandbox and multiple interactive kiosks; admission is $12, adults; $11, military and seniors; $6, kids 4-12; free, kids under 3, 2810 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACMuseum.or or 402-944-3100.