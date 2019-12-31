Family calendar: Jan. 1-8 National fruitcake toss day celebration: Nebraska History Museum, Super Volcanoes: Mueller Planetarium

Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Dinner and listen to childhood tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, enjoy free parking for two hours in local parking garages, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.

Lincoln Winter Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Jan. 1-31. Lincoln City Libraries will participate in Beanstack’s third annual Winter Reading Challenge, sponsored by Penguin Random House, read at least 4 million minutes during the month and keep track of their reading on the Beanstack site at lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org

National fruit cake toss day: Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 3. Activities include making and tossing a fruit cake, going on a scavenger hunt to find fun objects that connect to community events, make and take crafts, listen to holiday stories, 131 Centennial Mall North. History.ne.gov/museum or 402-471-4757.