Family calendar: Jan. 1-8 Llama Llama visit and pajama parties at 3 libraries, Investigate lab: Morrill Hall

Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime 2 locations: "Thelma the Unicorn" — 11 a.m. Saturday. Thelma the Unicorn is reluctant to share her horn and sparkles again, but with the help of her best friend Otis, she realizes the importance of spreading love and joy no matter what people think. Hands on activities, get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Clothing Closet: Carol M. Yokum Family Resource Center — 8 a.m.-noon; also 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, bring your own bags or totes to take home items, Family Resource Center, 4321 Northwest 48th St.
Craft social night: Makit Takit — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Families, bring own project and socialize while making your craft, bring own food, drink, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Enjoy doing a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.
Hyde Memorial Observatory — 7-10 p.m. Saturdays. Programs about astronomy and space exploration, view our universe through three different telescopes, free, 3701 S. 70th St. Hydeobservatory.info
Ice Rink at the Railyard — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; 5 p.m.-midnight, Fridays; noon-midnight, Saturday, noon-9 p.m., Sundays; skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy St.
Indiexplore at Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Friday. Enjoy hearing from a speaker, listen to a book and hands-on activity, free event, 701 P St.
Investigate Second Saturday: Morrill Hall — 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday. Join in the fun of investigation in the lab, learning about a variety of science and natural history, hands-on activities, free with regular admission, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu or 402-472-2637.
Karen group New Year Celebration — 9:30 a.m.-noon. Sunday. Hundreds of Karen refugees will gather for traditional dance, song and food, public is welcome, free, Lincoln High School, 2229 J St.
Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Dinner and listen to childhood tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, free parking for two hours in local parking garages, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Llama Llama pajama party night at Anderson Library — 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bring your mom, dad and family, wear your red pajamas, crafts, coloring pages and games for all ages welcome, free event, 3635 Touzalin Avenue.
Llama Llama pajama party night at Eiseley Library — 10:30-11 a.m. Thursday. Families are welcome to come in red pajamas to enjoy storytime, all ages, free event, Eiseley Library, 1530 Superior St. Lincolnlibraries.org
Llama Llama bi-lingual storytime at Bennet Martin — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Spanish speakers and those wanting to learn Spanish are welcome, ages 2 and up, and a visit from Llama Llama. After storytime stay and play with a craft or STEM activity, 136 S. 14th St.
Lincoln Winter Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Jan. 1-31. Lincoln City Libraries will participate in Beanstack’s third annual Winter Reading Challenge, sponsored by Penguin Random House, read at least 4 million minutes during the month and keep track of on the Beanstack site at lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org
Super Volcanoes: Mueller Planetarium — noon. Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. View rare types of eruptions that lurk beneath the surface of planet Earth and witness the impact of volcanic activity on Earth and other worlds in our solar system. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 North 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium
Save the Dates
Sensory storytime at Gere Library — 9:15-10:15 a.m. Sundays, Jan. 18- Feb. 22. These sessions are designed for ages 2-8 and are open for all kids, especially kids who have trouble sitting still. Kids will be engaged in activities that involve movement, music, stories and play, parent participation is required. To request special accommodations and get more information email Diane Vanek at d.vanek@lincolnlibrairies.org, 2400 S. 56th St.
Showing on the Big Screen: Disney’s Enchanted Tales series featuring “Aladdin” — Jan. 24-26. See a Disney classic movie, $6, call 402-323-6721 for show times, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com
Nearby
New exhibit at SAC Museum: QUEST Navigation on land, air and sea — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Exhibit opening is Jan. 18. The new exhibit includes a 70-foot Lego city, life-sized game of Battleship, sandbox and multiple interactive kiosks; admission is $12, adults; $11, military and seniors; $6, kids 4-12; free, kids under 3, 2810 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACMuseum.org or 402-944-3100.