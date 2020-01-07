Family calendar: Jan. 1-8 Llama Llama visit and pajama parties at 3 libraries, Investigate lab: Morrill Hall

Events

Barnes & Noble Storytime 2 locations: "Thelma the Unicorn" — 11 a.m. Saturday. Thelma the Unicorn is reluctant to share her horn and sparkles again, but with the help of her best friend Otis, she realizes the importance of spreading love and joy no matter what people think. Hands on activities, get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.