Family calendar: Jan. 15-22 Disney's Enchanted Tales: Grand Theater, Winterfest: Lux Center, Walk for Life

Events
Art Winterfest: Lux Center for the Arts — 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hands-on and interactive art activities for the whole family, refreshments, free, 2601 N. 48th St. luxcenter.org/events/winterfest-0
Barnes & Noble Storytime, 2 locations: "Nobody Hugs a Cactus" — 11 a.m. Saturday. Hank is the prickliest cactus in the entire world, and he discovers what it is like to be alone, hands-on activities, get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Clothing Closet: Carol M. Yokum Family Resource Center — 8 a.m.-noon; also 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, bring your own bags or totes to take home items, Family Resource Center, 4321 Northwest 48th St.
Craft social night: Makit Takit — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Families, bring own project and socialize while making your craft, bring own food, drink, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Disney’s Enchanted Tales series featuring “Aladdin” — Jan. 24-26. See a Disney classic movie, $6, call 402-323-6721 for show times, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com
Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Enjoy doing a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.
Hyde Memorial Observatory — 7-10 p.m. Saturdays. Programs about astronomy and space exploration, view our universe through three different telescopes, free, 3701 S. 70th St. Hydeobservatory.info
Ice Rink at the Railyard — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; 5 p.m.-midnight, Fridays; noon-midnight, Saturday, noon-9 p.m., Sundays; skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy St.
Indiexplore at Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Fridays. Enjoy hearing from a speaker, listen to a book and hands-on activity, free event, 701 P St.
Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Dinner and listen to childhood tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, free parking for two hours in local parking garages, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Lincoln Winter Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Jan. 1-31. Lincoln City Libraries will participate in Beanstack’s third annual Winter Reading Challenge, earn a virtual ticket for every five hours of reading that will be entered in to a $50,000 drawing, sponsored by Golden Penguin and Random House. The contest challenges Lincoln to read at least 4 million minutes during the month and keep track of on the Beanstack site at lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org
Lincoln Women's Expo: Lancaster Event Center — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $5, at the door, bring your families and friends, enjoy health and wellness information, visit vendors and businesses that can benefit your well being, shopping, exploring, sampling food and drinks, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Nebraska Walk for Life — 10 a.m. Saturday. Meet at the steps of the State Capitol, listen to the leaders of Nebraska Right to Life and legislators speak, balloon release to kick off the walk, eat lunch, begin walking to the UNL Student Union; 11:30 a.m. Arrive at UNL Student Union, listen to a keynote speaker, 1400 R St. Register: Eventbrite.com
Oh Snap Science: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 10-20 minute demonstration engaging kids in a range of scientific subjects and encourage kids to ask questions, free event with museum membership or admission, 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.
Sensory storytime at Gere Library — 9:15-10:15 a.m. Sundays, through- Feb. 22. These sessions are designed for ages 2-8 and are open for all kids, especially kids who have trouble sitting still. Kids will be engaged in activities that involve movement, music, stories and play, parent participation is required. To request special accommodations and get more information email Diane Vanek at d.vanek@lincolnlibrairies.org, 2400 S. 56th St.
Super Volcanoes: Mueller Planetarium — noon. Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. View rare types of eruptions that lurk beneath the surface of planet Earth and witness the impact of volcanic activity on Earth and other worlds in our solar system. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 North 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium
Table Tennis at Belmont Recreation Center — 5-9 p.m. Sundays. Families are invited, bring paddles or paddles are provided, first visit is free, $3 adults and kids, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.
Wednesday night live family event — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:45-7:30 p.m. Jan. 15. New workshop begins "Gratefulness" led by Margaret Rickers, Licensed Massage Therapist, certified healing touch practitioner and Reiki Master, $5 (pay at the door); infant, toddler care and programs for K-5 during the sessions, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.
Nearby
New exhibit at SAC Museum: QUEST Navigation on land, air and sea — Exhibit opens Saturday., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. The new exhibit includes a 70-foot Lego city, life-sized game of Battleship, sandbox and multiple interactive kiosks; admission is $12, adults; $11, military and seniors; $6, kids 4-12; free, kids under 3, 2810 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACMuseum.org or 402-944-3100.