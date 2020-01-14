Family calendar: Jan. 15-22 Disney's Enchanted Tales: Grand Theater, Winterfest: Lux Center, Walk for Life

Lincoln Women's Expo: Lancaster Event Center — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $5, at the door, bring your families and friends, enjoy health and wellness information, visit vendors and businesses that can benefit your well being, shopping, exploring, sampling food and drinks, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org

Nebraska Walk for Life — 10 a.m. Saturday. Meet at the steps of the State Capitol, listen to the leaders of Nebraska Right to Life and legislators speak, balloon release to kick off the walk, eat lunch, begin walking to the UNL Student Union; 11:30 a.m. Arrive at UNL Student Union, listen to a keynote speaker, 1400 R St. Register: Eventbrite.com

Oh Snap Science: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 10-20 minute demonstration engaging kids in a range of scientific subjects and encourage kids to ask questions, free event with museum membership or admission, 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.