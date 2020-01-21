Family calendar: Jan. 22-29 Disney's Aladdin: Grand Theater, Free Martin Luther King Jr. celebration: Nebraska History Museum, Introduce a girl engineering day

Lincoln Winter Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Jan. 1-31. Lincoln City Libraries will participate in Beanstack’s third annual Winter Reading Challenge, earn a virtual ticket for every five hours of reading that will be entered in to a $50,000 drawing, sponsored by Golden Penguin and Random House. The contest challenges Lincoln to read at least 4 million minutes during the month and keep track of them on the Beanstack site at lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org

Oh Snap Science: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 10-20 minute demonstration engaging kids in a range of scientific subjects and encourage kids to ask questions, free event with museum membership or admission, 1420 P St. More information: 402-477-4000.

Sensory storytime at Gere Library — 9:15-10:15 a.m. Sundays, through- Feb. 22. These sessions are designed for ages 2-8 and are open for all kids, especially kids who have trouble sitting still. Kids will be engaged in activities that involve movement, music, stories and play, parent participation is required. To request special accommodations and get more information email Diane Vanek at d.vanek@lincolnlibrairies.org, 2400 S. 56th St.