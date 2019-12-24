Family calendar for Dec. 25-Jan. 1: Zoo Lights powered by LES, Super Volcanoes: Muller Planetarium

Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime, 2 locations: The Kindness Book — 11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy the book about discovering no matter what other people choose to do, you can always choose to be kind. Hands on activities and get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122; also 11 a.m. 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Clothing Closet: Carol M. Yokum Family Resource Center — 8 a.m.-noon; also 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, no appointment necessary, bring your own bags or totes along to take home items, Family Resource Center, 4321 Northwest 48th St.
Craft social night: Makit Takit — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Families, bring your own project to make, and socialize with new friends while making your craft, bring your own food and drink, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Hyde Memorial Observatory — 7-10 p.m. Saturdays. Enjoy programs about astronomy and space exploration, view our universe through three different telescopes, free, 3701 S. 70th St. Hydeobservatory.info
Ice Rink at the Railyard — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5 p.m.-midnight, Fridays; noon-midnight, Saturday, noon-9 p.m., Sundays; skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy Street.
Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Dinner and listen to all your favorite childhood tunes performed live by the Screamers staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, enjoy free parking for two hours in local parking garages, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Lincoln Winter Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Jan. 1-31. Lincoln City Libraries will participate in Beanstack’s third annual Winter Reading Challenge, sponsored by Penguin Random House, the public is encouraged to read at least 4 million minutes during the month and keep track of their reading on the Beanstack site at lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org
Make Believe at Midnight: Lincoln Children's Museum — Dec. 31. See website to register for a time. Enjoy a dance party, favors, bubble-wrap, New Year's eve countdown and balloon drop, bring in the new year as a family and make the first memories of 2020 together, $15 adults and kids, free for kids 18 months and under, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org
New Year's eve party: South Branch Library — 1-3 p.m. Dec. 31. Enjoy a movie, crafts and bring your camera and get a photo with Llama Llama, free event, 2675 South St. 402-441-8570.
Scrap metal drive: Fundraiser for Lincoln Public Schools: 2 locations — through April 22. Items accepted are aluminum, tin, pans, appliances and more, at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., 402-470-2510 and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St., 402-476-3306.
Star City Double S Extreme Bull Riding: Lancaster Event Center — 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Admission is $5-$35, 6100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Super Volcanoes: Mueller Planetarium — noon. Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. View rare types of eruptions that lurk beneath the surface of planet Earth and witness the impact of volcanic activity on Earth and other worlds in our solar system. Additional showings during winter school break will be at noon, Dec. 26, Dec. 27, Dec. 31 and Jan. 2; tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 North 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium
Zoo Lights powered by LES: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through Dec. 30., except holidays. Register to purchase a ticket and sign up for a time slot. Ages 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org
Nearby
Bright Nights: Lauritzen Gardens — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; open late until 8 p.m. on Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 2-5, 2020 for Bright Nights. The holiday poinsettia show and the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory will be transformed into a winter wonderland filled with unique and festive decor, see a magnificent 20-foot poinsettia tree, giant gingerbread houses, holiday express train, and other illuminated displays. Activities including writing letters to Santa, shopping for holiday gifts, listen to holiday music on select nights, purchase a s'mores kit to roast a marshmallow, enjoy activities in the Family Chill Zone and create art in the Lite-Brite Forest, 100 Bancroft St., Omaha. Lauritzengardens.org or 402-346-4002.