Family calendar for Dec. 25-Jan. 1: Zoo Lights powered by LES, Super Volcanoes: Muller Planetarium

Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Dinner and listen to all your favorite childhood tunes performed live by the Screamers staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, enjoy free parking for two hours in local parking garages, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.

Lincoln Winter Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Jan. 1-31. Lincoln City Libraries will participate in Beanstack’s third annual Winter Reading Challenge, sponsored by Penguin Random House, the public is encouraged to read at least 4 million minutes during the month and keep track of their reading on the Beanstack site at lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org

Make Believe at Midnight: Lincoln Children's Museum — Dec. 31. See website to register for a time. Enjoy a dance party, favors, bubble-wrap, New Year's eve countdown and balloon drop, bring in the new year as a family and make the first memories of 2020 together, $15 adults and kids, free for kids 18 months and under, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org

New Year's eve party: South Branch Library — 1-3 p.m. Dec. 31. Enjoy a movie, crafts and bring your camera and get a photo with Llama Llama, free event, 2675 South St. 402-441-8570.