Family calendar for Dec.18-25: Star Wars fan event, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus

Events
A Nebraska Brass Christmas concert: — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, $15 adults; $12 seniors; free for students and kids, Vine Congregational Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road. Tickets: available at the door or call 402-477-7899.
Barnes & Noble Storytime: "The Kindness Book" — 11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy the book about discovering no matter what other people choose to do, you can always choose to be kind, hands on activities and get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Barnes & Noble Storytime: “Construction Site on Christmas Night” — 11 a.m. Saturday. It's Christmas time at your favorite construction site, after the trucks finish their important job, they get a Christmas surprise, hands on activities and get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Candy house fun shop: Lincoln Children’s Museum — Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, see website for time slots and to register. Make a cardboard holiday candy house, all materials provided, you take your masterpiece home, sign up for a 45-minute session, or get a kit to take home, $40 non-members; $30 members, $25 for the take home kit, 1420 P St. Go to Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org to choose your time slot.
Clothing Closet: Carol M. Yokum Family Resource Center — 8 a.m.-noon; also 1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, no appointment necessary, bring your own bags or totes along to take home items, Family Resource Center, 4321 Northwest 48th St.
Frozen Jr. — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday $15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Holiday movie classics: Lincoln Grand Cinema — Wednesday and Thursday, see website for complete list of show times. Bring the whole family and friends to see "It's a Wonderful Life," "The Polar Express," and "Christmas Vacation," $6, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com
Ice Rink at the Railyard — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 5 p.m.-midnight, Fridays; noon-midnight, Saturday, noon-9 p.m., Sundays; skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy Street.
Photos with Santa and Gateway Holiday Experience: Gateway Mall — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 24. See cost of photo packages on the website at shoppinggatewaymall.com. Also watch holiday magic come to life, in the mall, when you download the Gateway Holiday Experience virtual reality app, and interact with 12 toys and character images that can be found within the forest, available on iPhone and Android, 6100 O St.
Pet photos with Santa: Gateway Mall — 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Bring your leashed cats and dogs to Santa's Enchanted Forest located in H&M Court, pets will get a bandanna and treat; visit shoppinggatewaymall.com to see photo package pricing, 6100 O St.
Piedmont’s Winter Wonderland with Mr. & Mrs. Claus — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Claus, free hot chocolate, hot apple cider and snacks, holiday gift items for purchase, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Santa Station at SouthPointe Pavilions — noon-8 p.m. Visit Santa in his house located between Von Maur and Talbots, 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" fan event at the Lincoln Grand Cinema — 5 p.m. Thursday. Opening night for the new Star Wars movie, fans can visit the theater one hour prior to the movie to get a free commemorative pin and junior popcorn; 6 p.m. movie begins, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com
Winter Solstice hike: Pioneers Park Nature Center — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday. Walk along and enjoy a winter nature scene with a tour guide, kids must be accompanied by adults, dress for winter conditions, $4, kids and adults, please register by Wednesday at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (click on purple register button) or 402-441-7847 (press 2) 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
Zoo Lights powered by LES: Lincoln Children’s Zoo — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through Dec. 30., except holidays. Register to purchase a ticket and sign up for a time slot. Ages 2 and up must purchase a ticket, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org
Nearby
Christmas at the Mansion: Arbor Day Farm — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 22. See the mansion decorated for holidays, prices at website, 2311 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City. Arbordayfarm.org or 402-873-8717.