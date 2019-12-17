Family calendar for Dec.18-25: Star Wars fan event, visit Santa and Mrs. Claus

Events

A Nebraska Brass Christmas concert: — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, $15 adults; $12 seniors; free for students and kids, Vine Congregational Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road. Tickets: available at the door or call 402-477-7899.

Barnes & Noble Storytime: "The Kindness Book" — 11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy the book about discovering no matter what other people choose to do, you can always choose to be kind, hands on activities and get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.

Barnes & Noble Storytime: “Construction Site on Christmas Night” — 11 a.m. Saturday. It's Christmas time at your favorite construction site, after the trucks finish their important job, they get a Christmas surprise, hands on activities and get a coupon for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 2910 Pine Lake Blvd. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.