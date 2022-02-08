Family calendar Feb. 9-16 Nebaska Builders Home & Garden Show; Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Theatres. $3, admission, "Spirit Untamed": Valentine's Day events and more.

Please check event venues for current information.

Valentine's Day Events

Abendmusik presents My Funny Valentine package: tickets on sale — Feb. 14. Purchase tickets, in advance of Valentine's Day, for your family or friends. Package including online streaming, home delivery of a gourmet meal, flowers and treats on Valentine's Day. Purchase: abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.

Valentine's Day Do-it-yourself Cookie Decorating Kits — Rabbit Hole Bakery, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday; Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Pre-order your kits 24 hours in advance, 800 Q St. Pre-order: call 402-975-2322 or contact@therabbitholebakery.com

Valentine's Skate at Lincoln Sports Foundation — 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Bring your family or friends for a Valentine-themed skate; $14, entry and skate rental; $10, entry and bring your own skates, 7600 N. 70th St.

Events

Dinner Detective Mystery show — 6-9 p.m. Saturday; $49.95, Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Register: thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes.

Flag Raising Ceremony for new Lincoln flag — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 4-6 p.m. Feb. 24. Winning design is "All Roads Lead to Lincoln," by Ed Mejia, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. More information: lincoln.ne.gov/flag.

Fly-tying workshops in March — Outdoor Education Center, 6 p.m. March 9; 2 p.m. March 12. Anglers can learn the basics of fly-tying and learn how to catch trout and panfish. Members of the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club will instruct two-hour sessions. All materials and tools will be provided, $10 per class, for one or both sessions, 4703 N. 44th St. More information: calendar.ourdoornebraska.gov.

Husker Lawn & Leisure Show — 5-9 p.m. March 18; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 19; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 20, 4100 N. 84th St. Huskerlawnshow.com

Kids Dream Film Series — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Theatres. $3, admission, Friday-Sunday, "Spirit Untamed"; Feb. 18-20, "Paw Patrol"; March 4-6, "Clifford the Big Red Dog," sponsored by American Family Insurance. The series has been a tradition of Marcus Theatres for more than 15 years, bringing retro-family films back to the big screen. The series runs through March 6, see website for complete list of showtimes. Marcustheatres.com.

Marcus Theatres offering vaccinated-guests-only movies — Marcus Theatres Lincoln Grand Cinema is offering the option of vaccination required shows. Vaccine-only shows will be available for two titles daily. Showtimes will be clearly marked on the website and Marcus Theatres app. Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card. Here is a link to our website for facts related to vaccinated-only showings, 1101 P St.

Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show — 1-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8, adults; $7, with a non-perishable food item donation, benefiting the Lincoln Food Bank. The show features 175 exhibitors for do-it-yourself builders and projects, Food Bank donation house, High School Design contest and Kids Square with Wildlife Encounters, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.com.

Prime Time family meal and reading program — Arnold Elementary, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Weekly program of storytelling and discussions for parents and kids, free grab-and-go, take-home meal, following the program, must register, 5000 Mike Scholl St. Register: at dkranna@lps.org or 402-310-3909.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Stamp Show — Country Inn and Suites, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 26; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 27. Kids and adults can spend hours digging through thousands of loose domestic and foreign stamps in the beginners’ area, stamps are a penny for kids; adults pay a nickel. Also $1 stamps, kids; $5 stamps, adults. There will also be an area for Boy Scouts and Pathfinders to work toward earning a merit badge. Postal exhibits will entertain and educate as members of the Lincoln Stamp Club showcase their collecting interests with a variety of stamps and covers, 5353 N. 27th St.

Third Friday at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Bring the family to see a variety of art, featuring works of seven artists, using mixed media; 7 p.m. Facebook streaming 119 S. Ninth. St. Noyesartgallery.com.

Concerts

“Across Five Decades: A Retrospective of Solo and Chamber Music: Tyler Goodrich White” — Kimball Recital Hall, 3 p.m. Sunday, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu/webcasts.

Flyover new music concert — Westbrook Music Building, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Performances by composition students, Glenn Korff School of Music, free concert, 1111 R St. Music.unl.edu/webcasts.

Theater

Abendmusik Youth Masterworks Festival: "Mozart's Requiem" — Feb. 28, 6:45 p.m. Pre-concert talk: 7:30 p.m. Concert with 300 high-school students performing together for Abenmusik's 50th Anniversary, free, must get ticket by calling 402-472-4747, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets.liedcenter.org/2607.

"Beautiful" The Carole King Musical — Feb. Friday-Sunday. See website for tickets and showtimes. This show was rescheduled from April 2020, 301 N. 9th St. Liedcenter.org.

"Clue" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy six guests, who become suspects, in an unusual dinner party, 412 Ella St.

"Why Do Fools Fall in Love" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. Thursday-Saturday and Feb. 17-19; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 20, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info/tickets

Seeking Tutors

English Language Volunteer Tutor Orientation — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English, wanting to increase their literacy skills, offering online and in-person learning. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email canderson@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.

Summer Camps

Musical Theatre Skills Camp — June 13-17; Performance is June 18. The camp is designed for age 9-13, $175 including t-shirt. The class will use popular Broadway tunes on stage now in New York City, to develop the skills needed for success in musical theatre, including acting, singing, and dancing, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The Four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages three through seven. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of forty children to ensure that each kid feels comfortable, known, and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments, and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp

Summer Day Camps at Air Park Recreation Center — Weekly fee is $149 per 5-day week; $121 per 4 day week; fees include $13 week enrollment. Campers can choose any week to register. Enroll and pay the non-refundable enrollment fee online or at your camp location to hold a spot in camp. Accepting cash, checks, credit cards, debit cards, and money orders. Complete online Camper Information and Waiver Forms. See registration website to see times and dates, 3720 NW 46th St. Register: app.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx?q=camp or 402-441-7876.

