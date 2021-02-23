Family calendar: Feb 24-March 3 Concerts online; Godspell: livestreamed from LHS; Stamp Show; "Wizard of Oz" reading: Dana Clements

Save the Date

Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register. Register: Servicespace.org/event/view.php?eid=12700.

Nearby

"Build It" at the SAC Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Get a closer look at STEM activities, with a one-of-a-kind interactive engineering exhibit. All ages welcome to analyze, build, design, invent and test their skills. See website for admission prices, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.

Old Avoca Schoolhouse Irish Medleys workshop — 7-8 p.m. March 16; 10-11 a.m. March 17. Participants will get a copy of "Irish Medleys for Two" book, for the instrument of their choice. The collection features 60 tunes arranged for two players into 28 medleys. Barn dances, flings, hop jigs, hornpipes, jigs, laments, marches, planxtys, polkas, quadrilles, quicksteps, rants, reels, slides, slip jigs and waltzes are included, $25. There is an additional charge for people outside the United States. Register debby@greenblattandseay.com.

Register