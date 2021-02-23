Family calendar: Feb 24-March 3 Concerts online; Godspell: livestreamed from LHS; Stamp Show; "Wizard of Oz" reading: Dana Clements

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Nebraska AG Expo: Lancaster Event Center — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday; 8:30-3 p.m. Thursday, 4100 N. 84th St.
Family winter hike with the Girl Scouts — 1-2 p.m. March 6. Dress warm and wear appropriate boots or shoes, must register by March 6 to be eligible for drawing, Prairie Pines, 3100 N. 112th St. Girlscoutsnebraska.org.
Nutcracker Ballet: Midwest Ballet Company at the Lied Center — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., March 6; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. March 7; $24-$38, students; $31-$51, adults, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Stamp Show at College View Adventist Church — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Four stamp dealers, free evaluations, beginners table including 1-cent stamps (kids); 5-cent stamps (adults), must sign a waiver, have temperature checked and wear a mask, 4801 Prescott Ave. More details: Lincolnstampclub.org/events.
Tots & Turtles Spring toddler and parent education program at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10-11 a.m. March 25-April 9. Each week kids age 2-4, accompanied by their parents will meet a new animal friend and participate in activities designed to assist toddlers with learning development, $95 (members); $104 (nonmembers); masks required, temperatures checked, 1227 S. 27th St. Register: Lincolnzoo.org/education/toddler-programs.html
Concerts online
"Ann Chang plays Mozart" in concert with Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra livestreamed — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Ann Chang, pianist, joins LSO and Delta David Gier, guest conductor, $15-$35, tickets: symphony.secure.force.com/ticket#.
Aizuri String Quartet: Lincoln Friends of Chamber of Chamber Music Zoom series — 7:30 p.m. March 5. The quartet will perform "Sea Change," composed by Tom Morrison, who also will provide post-concert commentary, tickets are $12. Opens-space-music.com/products/aizuri-quartet. More informationLfcm.us or call 402-417-9424.
Black History Month choral celebration — 7:30 p.m. March 4, rescheduled date. Enjoy an online choral selection of pieces from Black composers. View at: arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/black-history-month-choral-celebration-u-singers-all-collegiate.
Capital Jazz Society: Derek Molacek Quartet — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Flyover IV Music: "Going Forward" concert — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy performances symbolizing the need for people to keep pushing toward tomorrow. View at: arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/flyover-performance-iv.
"Go to other places" jazz orchestra and jazz singers — 7:30 p.m. Jazz singers; 8:30 p.m. Jazz orchestra. Livestream: arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/jazz-orchestra-and-jazz-singers-performance.
Paddywhack: Live in Lincoln Thursday Night — 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute at the Lied — 7:30 p.m. April 17. Super Diamond will be performing classics including "Sweet Caroline," "America," "Cherry Cherry" and more. Liedcenter.org.
Theater online
"Godspell" livestreamed from Lincoln High School — 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday. $5, featuring a seven-piece orchestra, 21 cast members and student technicians, Tickets: tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com or showtix4u.com/event-details/45443.
Livestreams and virtual events
"Wizard of Oz" reading series — 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday. Dana Clements, Noyes Art Gallery artist, will read from the "Wizard of Oz" collection ahead of the premiere of the "Ruby Slippers" garden design displayed at the Art in the Garden event in September. Facebook.com/events/1257753567927297.
Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. March 3. Journey to Fort Robinson in the series examining "home." First Wednesday of each month. Tune in to a 45-minute Zoom presentation, including interactive activities, free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Save the Date
Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register. Register: Servicespace.org/event/view.php?eid=12700.
Nearby
"Build It" at the SAC Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Get a closer look at STEM activities, with a one-of-a-kind interactive engineering exhibit. All ages welcome to analyze, build, design, invent and test their skills. See website for admission prices, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.
Old Avoca Schoolhouse Irish Medleys workshop — 7-8 p.m. March 16; 10-11 a.m. March 17. Participants will get a copy of "Irish Medleys for Two" book, for the instrument of their choice. The collection features 60 tunes arranged for two players into 28 medleys. Barn dances, flings, hop jigs, hornpipes, jigs, laments, marches, planxtys, polkas, quadrilles, quicksteps, rants, reels, slides, slip jigs and waltzes are included, $25. There is an additional charge for people outside the United States. Register debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Register
Lincoln Marathon — May 2. Registration is open for the general public and is being capped because of the pandemic. More details and register: lincolnmarathon.org.
"Mix, Melt, Dabble and Draw" day camp at the Lincoln's Children Museum — March 8-12. $220, per kid, per week (members); $240 per kid, per week (nonmembers); add $5 per day, per kid for lunch, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/camp-play/camp.
"Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — March 8-12; April 2; April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html or call 402-475-6741; ext. 130.
Seeking applicants
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra: J. Edmunds and Thelma D. Miller Young Artist Competition — LSO’s 2020-21 Young Artist Competition allows an accomplished young musician to appear as a featured soloist before LSO’s April 23 Classical concert. send applications to 233 South 13th St. Suite 1702, Lincoln, NE. 68508 or email materials to kaylene@lincolnsymphony.com, due March 22. More information: lincolnsymphony.com/young-artist-competition.