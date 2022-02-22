Family calendar Feb. 23-March 2: " Stamp Show at the Country Inn and Suites; "Cinderella" by Rogers & Hammerstein at Lincon High; "Little Women" at Wesleyan and more.

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

Abendmusik Youth Masterworks Festival: "Mozart's Requiem" — Feb. 28, 6:45 p.m. Pre-concert talk: 7:30 p.m. Concert with 300 high-school students performing together for Abenmusik's 50th Anniversary, free, must get ticket by calling 402-472-4747, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets.liedcenter.org/2607.

Body, Mind and Spirit presentation for mature family members — March 11. Aging Partners invites the public to attend a series of presentations, cost is $19, registration is due at 9 a.m., March 8, sessions are in-person at the Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center, 301 S. 68th St. Register: Call 402-437-2700 or bit.ly/RegisterCE. Search: energize. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

Presentation Schedule:

* 9 a.m.-noon. “Supplements: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” by Ally Dering-Anderson, UNMC College of Pharmacy. The program will explore the benefits and risks of commonly used nutritional supplements, including CBD products.

* 9 a.m.-noon. Meditation 101” by Sheila Palmquist, Lincoln Yoga School. The program will cover different types of meditation and their physical, mental, and emotional benefits.

* 9 a.m.-noon. Qigong demonstration by Tracie Foreman, Aging Partners Health and Fitness. Qigong is an ancient and simple form of movement that helps to quiet the mind while strengthening and relaxing the body.

* 9 a.m.-noon. Finding Meaning and Purpose in the Second Half of Life” by Dr. Julie Masters and Terry Haney, University of Nebraska Omaha School of Gerontology. This presentation will assist people in finding their purpose in the second half of life.

More information: Call Aging Partners at 402-441-7575.

Flag Raising Ceremony for new Lincoln flag — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 4-6 p.m. Thursday. Winning design is "All Roads Lead to Lincoln," by Ed Mejia, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. More information: lincoln.ne.gov/flag.

"Friends with Food" monthly food distribution — Family Resource Center, 5-6 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 28. No documentation or registration is required, enter through the west conference room door, supplies provided by the Food Bank of Lincoln, 4621 N.W. 48th St.

Fly-tying workshops in March — Outdoor Education Center, 6 p.m. March 9; 2 p.m. March 12. Anglers can learn the basics of fly-tying and learn how to catch trout and panfish. Members of the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club will instruct two-hour sessions. All materials and tools will be provided, $10 per class, for one or both sessions, 4703 N. 44th St. More information: calendar.ourdoornebraska.gov.

Hand-in-hand family hikes — Pioneers Park Nature Center, 2:45-3:45 p.m. March 29 and April 26. Enjoy nature with your kids including a hike, activities and stories, designed for age 2-7, $4, must register, no drop-in spots available, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: 402-441-7895.

Husker Lawn & Leisure Show — 5-9 p.m. March 18; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 19; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 20, 4100 N. 84th St. Huskerlawnshow.com

Open skate — The Bay, 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday; $10, youth must sign waiver online before arriving, age 19 and under must have a parent or guardian complete the waiver for you, 2005 Y St. Sign waiver: thebay.org/events

Kids Dream Film Series — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood theaters. $3, admission, March 4-6, "Clifford the Big Red Dog," sponsored by American Family Insurance. The series has been a tradition of Marcus Theatres for more than 15 years, bringing retro-family films back to the big screen. Marcustheatres.com.

Lincoln Coin Show — Sesostris Shrine Center, 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. March 5. Over 20 dealers from the five-state region, providing a virtual museum history of coins and paper money. There will be a kids table with freebies, educational exhibits, raffle prizes and a drawing. Also featuring quality handcrafted silver and semi-precious stone jewelry, sponsored by Lincoln Coin Club, free admission and parking. 1050 Saltillo Road, Roca.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Maverick Turn-n-Burn races — Lancaster Event Center, 5 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Night Hike — Pioneers Park Nature Center, 7-8:30 p.m. March 4. Go on a walk and enjoy nature in the evening with the whole family, look for stars and wildlife, $5 per person; 6:21 p.m. come early and watch the sunset, register by 5 p.m. March 4, 3201 S. Coddington. Register: call 402-441-7895.

Play in the Lincoln Parks — See website for free activities in the parks for all ages: Lincoln.ne.gov/party.

Prime Time family meal and reading program — Arnold Elementary, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Weekly program of storytelling and discussions for parents and kids, free grab-and-go, take-home meal, following the program, must register, 5000 Mike Scholl St. Register: at dkranna@lps.org or 402-310-3909.

Stamp Show — Country Inn and Suites, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Kids and adults can spend hours digging through thousands of loose domestic and foreign stamps in the beginners’ area, stamps are a penny for kids; adults pay a nickel. Also $1 stamps, kids; $5 stamps, adults. There will also be an area for Boy Scouts and Pathfinders to work toward earning a merit badge. Postal exhibits will entertain and educate as members of the Lincoln Stamp Club showcase their collecting interests with a variety of stamps and covers, 5353 N. 27th St.

Walk-in vaccination clinics — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and partners will host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Both clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.

* 4-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hartley Elementary School, 730 N. 33rd St.

* 3:15-6 p.m. Thursday. Everett Elementary School, 1123 C St.

See website for additional locations to schedule appointments: covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-4200.

Livestreamed

Nebraska Brass Trumpet Recital livestreamed — 6 p.m. Saturday. Featuring Jean Laurenz, trumpet and Satoko Hayami, piano. Facebook.com/Nebraskatrumpetensemble.

Concerts

Bernadette Peters in concert — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, $17.50-$75, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

Theater

"Cinderella" by Rogers & Hammerstein — Ted Sorensen Theatre, Lincoln High School, 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday $5 plus fees, must wear a mask, 2229 J St. Tickets: tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.

"Little Women" — Nebraska Wesleyan, McDonald Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Huntington Avenue and 51st streets. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season

"The Way to the Way": Nebraska Repertory — Howell Theatre, Temple Building, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and March 2-4; 2 p.m. Sunday and March 6; $40, adults; $35, UNL Faculty and Staff; $15, students and Olli, 1209 R St. Tickets: 402-472-2567 or info@nebraskarep.org

"Urinetown" the Musical — Lincoln North Star School, 7 p.m. March 3-5; 2 p.m. March 6, 5801 North 33rd St. Tickets: seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/lnstheatre/buy-tix.

"Why Do Fools Fall in Love" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info/tickets

Summer camps

Musical Theatre Skills Camp — June 13-17; Performance is June 18. The camp is designed for ages 9-13, $175 including T-shirt. The class will use popular Broadway tunes on stage now in New York City, to develop the skills needed for success in musical theater, including acting, singing, and dancing, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The Four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each kid feels comfortable, known, and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments, and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp

Summer Day Camps at Air Park Recreation Center — Weekly fee is $149 per five-day week; $121 per four-day week; fees include $13 week enrollment. Campers can choose any week to register. Enroll and pay the nonrefundable enrollment fee online or at your camp location to hold a spot in camp. Accepting cash, checks, credit cards, debit cards and money orders. Complete online camper information and waiver forms. See registration website to see times and dates, 3720 NW 46th St. Register: app.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx?q=camp or 402-441-7876.

Young Nebraska Science camps — Applications are due March 1 for YNS High School Researchers, High School juniors are preferred, with paid summer jobs in the labs of university scientists. Sign up for day camps at yns.nebraska.edu/camps.

DAY CAMPS FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS:

* July 11-13, Engineering Plant Cell Walls, University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

* July 25-27, The Secret Life of Metals, Creighton University, Omaha.

CAMPS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS:

* June 1-3, How the Cookie Crumbles, UNL Food Science, Nebraska Innovation Campus, Lincoln.

* June 5-10, Biodiversity, UNL Cedar Point Biological Station, Ogallala.

* June 13-14, Chemistry and Nanoscience Behind Renewable Energy Technologies, University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

* June 20-23, Explorations in Biology Camp, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln.

Announcements

Holy Trinity Arts Festival: Nebraska artists needed — Artwork submissions are due Feb. 28 for the May 14 festival. Seeking all Nebraska artists to submit artwork, including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, fiber, ceramics, jewelry, glass, leather, metal, wood, sculpture and mixed media, to apply and participate in the event. Nebraska artists must apply by submitting their thumb drive of artwork, an application and $25 jury fee (cash or check). Artwork submissions must include 10 images on a thumb drive and a list of the artwork titles. Mail your application, cash or check, and thumb drive to Attn: Director of Holy Trinity Arts Festival, Church of the Holy Trinity, 6001 A St., Lincoln, NE 68510. More information: Holytrinityartsfestival.com.

