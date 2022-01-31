Family calendar Feb. 2-10: Boat, Sport & Travel Show, Lancaster Event Center, Friday-Sunday; Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Marcus Theatres, $3 movies, "Smallfoot," Friday-Sunday. Fristy Bike Ride, Midwest Tent & Events.

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

Boat, Sport & Travel Show — Lancaster Event Center, Noon-9 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; free admission Friday, with ID; $12, adults; $5, kids age 5-12; free, kids 4 and under, 4100 N. 84th St.

Dinosaurs and Disasters — Morrill Hall, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Join in the fun exploring facts and myths of dinosaurs, natural disasters, and science with hands-on activities for the whole family, 645 N. 14th St. More information: museum.unl.edu/visit

Flag Raising Ceremony for new Lincoln flag — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 4-6 p.m. Feb. 24. Winning design is "All Roads Lead to Lincoln," by Ed Mejia, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. More information: lincoln.ne.gov/flag.

Frosty Bike Ride — Saturday. 9:30 a.m. Packet pick-up. 11 a.m. Begin ride at Midwest Tent & Events, 300 Speedway Circle. Ride the bike trails to a turnaround point for a hot chocolate break. Ride back for lunch and giveaways, round trip is 16 miles. Register: Frostybikeride.com.

"Hidden Prairie" — Morrill Hall, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday. The display is based on Chris Helzer’s book, “Hidden Prairie: Photographing Life in One Square Meter.” The exhibit allows families to see and learn about the life that exists on the prairie, throughout all four seasons, 645 N. 14th St. More information: museum.unl.edu/visit

Kids Dream Film Series — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Theatres. $3, admission, Friday-Sunday, "Smallfoot"; Feb. 11-13, "Spirit Untamed"; Feb. 18-20, "Paw Patrol"; March 4-6, "Clifford the Big Red Dog," sponsored by American Family Insurance. The series has been a tradition of Marcus Theatres for more than 15 years, bringing retro-family films back to the big screen. The series runs through March 6, see website for complete list of showtimes. Marcustheatres.com.

Lincoln City Libraries Winter reading challenge to read 4 million minutes in January — Participants can earn virtual tickets for reading time you record, which can then be entered into drawings for prize packages. Prize packages include gift certificates from: Urban Air, FlyDogz, Corky Canvas, Carmella’s Bistro, Paint Yourself Silly, Eileen’s Colossal Cookies, Marcus Theatres, Las Margaritas, Cooper & Co., Licorice International. Booklets for keeping track of reading time are available at all library locations. Reading times must be recorded on the Beanstack site by Jan. 31. Those who complete the challenge by reading 10 hours will automatically be entered into a grand prize drawing for Kindle devices. Register: lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org or contact staff at your favorite library for assistance.

Marcus Theatres offering vaccinated guests only movies — Marcus Theatres Lincoln Grand Cinema is offering the option of vaccination required shows. Vaccine-only shows will be available for two titles daily. Showtimes will be clearly marked on the website and Marcus Theatres app. This week’s vaccine-required shows at Lincoln Grand Cinema will be “Scream” and “Redeeming Love.” Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card. Here is a link to our website for facts related to vaccinated-only showings, 1101 P St.

Nebaska Builders Home & Garden Show — 1-9 p.m. Feb. 11; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 12; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 13. Admission is $8, adults; $7, with a non-perishable food item donation, benefiting the Lincoln Food Bank. The show features 175 exhibitors for do-it-yourself builders and projects, Food Bank donation house, High School Design contest and Kids Square with Wildlife Encounters, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.com.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open for Play: Pet exhibit and Veterinary Clinic — Lincoln Children's Museum. Kids can put on a white veterinarian coat and perform pretend medical tasks, review real animal X-rays on an oversized lightbox, check animal medical records and perform checkups, interactive games and learn about career opportunities. See website for admission prices and hours of operation, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Stamp Show — Country Inn and Suites, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 26; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 27. Kids and adults can spend hours digging through thousands of loose domestic and foreign stamps in the beginners’ area, stamps are a penny for kids; adults pay a nickel. Also $1 stamps, kids; $5 stamps, adults. There will also be an area for Boy Scouts and Pathfinders to work toward earning a merit badge. Postal exhibits will entertain and educate as members of the Lincoln Stamp Club showcase their collecting interests with a variety of stamps and covers, 5353 N. 27th St.

Unadilla Groundhog Day Parade and Bash — Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Parade; 3 p.m. live music with The Soundhogs Band at Mal's Bar: Randy, John and Pat, 359 Main St. Unadilla.

Concerts and Entertainment

“Across Five Decades: A Retrospective of Solo and Chamber Music: Tyler Goodrich White” — Kimball Recital Hall, 3 p.m. Feb. 13, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu/webcasts.

Lincoln Symphony Orchestra's "Wherefore Art Thou Anton?" — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Performances from Anton Miller, violinist and Rita Pofiris, violinist; Edward Polochick, Director, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.

Theater

"35 mm: A Musical Exhibition" presented by Omni Arts Nebraska — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $18, adults; $14, seniors age 62 and up; $10, students and OLLI members, 301 N. 12th St.

Abendmusik Youth Masterworks Festival: "Mozart's Requiem" — Feb. 28, 6:45 p.m. Pre-concert talk: 7:30 p.m. Concert with 300 high-school students performing together for Abenmusik's 50th Anniversary, free, must get ticket by calling 402-472-4747, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets.liedcenter.org/2607.

"Beautiful" The Carole King Musical — Feb. 11-13. See website for tickets and showtimes. This show was rescheduled from April 2020, 301 N. 9th St. Liedcenter.org.

"Bondagers" — Wesleyan, Miller Lab Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 51st and Hunting Ave. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.

"Clue" — Beatrice Community Players, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11-19; 2 p.m. Feb. 13. Enjoy six guests, who become suspects, in an unusual dinner party, 412 Ella St.

“The Real Gemma Jordan” by the Glenn Korff School of Music — Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Saturday., free event, must register to attend, 13th and R streets.

"Why Do Fools Fall in Love" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10-12 and Feb. 17-19; also 2 p.m. Feb. 13 and Feb. 20, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info/tickets

Seeking Tutors

English Language Volunteer Tutor Orientation — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English, wanting to increase their literacy skills, offering online and in-person learning. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email canderson@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.

