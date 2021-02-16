Family calendar: Feb 17-24 — Mike Super: Magic & Illusion at the Lied; Lunar New Year online evetn; "A Thousand Words" on-line at the Nebraska Rep Theater

Save the Date

Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register. Register: Servicespace.org/event/view.php?eid=12700.

Lunar New Year: "Year of the Ox" at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. Saturday. Public is invited to participate in the 2021 Lunar New Year celebration, including eight performances from China, New York, Kansas, and Lincoln, also 10 local organizations will present their programs and services. Watch: youtube.com/channel/UCIMS-AHX_fBDdV6dbYVxgXA and facebook.com/LincolnAsianCenter/?rf=963619317023544. More information: call 402-477-3446.

Nearby

"Build It" at the SAC Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Get a closer look at STEM activities, with a one-of-a-kind interactive engineering exhibit. All ages welcome to analyze, build, design, invent and test their skills. See website for admission prices, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.