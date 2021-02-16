Family calendar: Feb 17-24 — Mike Super: Magic & Illusion at the Lied; Lunar New Year online evetn; "A Thousand Words" on-line at the Nebraska Rep Theater

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
Family winter hike with the Girl Scouts — 1-2 p.m. March 6, rescheduled date due to weather. Dress warm and wear appropriate boots or shoes, must register by March 6 to be eligible for drawing, Prairie Pines, 3100 N. 112th St. Girlscoutsnebraska.org.
Lincoln Trail-A-Thon 2021 — Each month, a different trail is featured. Entry fee is $25 adults 19 and up; $10 students age 16-18, benefiting Great Plains Trail Network. Gptn.org/lincoln-trail-a-thon/lincoln-trail-a-thon-2021.html.
Mike Super: Magic and Illusion at the Lied Center — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy the finalist from "America’s Got Talent" and featured magician on "Penn & Teller’s: Fool Us," tickets: $19-$46, wear a mask, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Nutcracker Ballet: Midwest Ballet Company at the Lied Center — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., March 6; 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. March 7; $24-$38, students; $31-$51, adults, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Poop & Paws: Investigating Clues Animals Leave Behind exhibit at Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 26. Interactive exhibit, see website for pricing, third floor, 645 N 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/exhibits/exhibits/poop-paws.html.
Concerts online
"An Evening of Cello" Glenn Korff School of Music — 5:30 p.m. Friday. Variety of compositions, free. View: arts.unl.edu/music/evening-cello.
"Arts for the Soul" Hannah Huston online concert — 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Featuring new music from Huston, presented with the Lied Center, free concert. View on: Fpclincoln.org/event/hannah-huston-concert or Facebook.com/fpclincoln.
Black History Month Choral celebration — 7:30 p.m. Feb. Tuesday. Enjoy an online choral selection of pieces from Black composers. View at: arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/black-history-month-choral-celebration-u-singers-all-collegiate.
Capital Jazz Society: Nebraska Jazz Septet — 8 p.m. Friday Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Swing Fever: Live in Lincoln Thursday Night — 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute at the Lied — 7:30 p.m. April 17. Super Diamond will be performing classics including "Sweet Caroline," "America," "Cherry Cherry" and more. Liedcenter.org.
Theater in-person and online
"A Thousand Words" at the Nebraska Rep online theater — 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, free theater performance. View: nebraskarep.org.
"Nunsense" at TADA — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. In-person or online tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call 402-438-8232.
"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets $15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: call 402-489-7529 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Livestreams and virtual events
Dinosaurs and Disasters series: "Petrified Seafood" — 4 p.m. Thursday. Get a close-up of clams, calamari, oysters and other sea creatures that have turned to stone. Register: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/annual-events/dinosaurs-disasters.html.
Family art night via Zoom — 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Must register to participate. Register: email Dayna at dkranna@lps.org.
Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. March 3. Journey to Fort Robinson in the series examining "home." First Wednesday of each month. Tune in to a 45-minute Zoom presentation, including interactive activities, free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Save the Date
Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register. Register: Servicespace.org/event/view.php?eid=12700.
Lunar New Year: "Year of the Ox" at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. Saturday. Public is invited to participate in the 2021 Lunar New Year celebration, including eight performances from China, New York, Kansas, and Lincoln, also 10 local organizations will present their programs and services. Watch: youtube.com/channel/UCIMS-AHX_fBDdV6dbYVxgXA and facebook.com/LincolnAsianCenter/?rf=963619317023544. More information: call 402-477-3446.
Nearby
"Build It" at the SAC Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Get a closer look at STEM activities, with a one-of-a-kind interactive engineering exhibit. All ages welcome to analyze, build, design, invent and test their skills. See website for admission prices, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.
Old Avoca Schoolhouse Irish Medleys workshop — 7-8 p.m. March 16; 10-11 a.m. March 17. Participants will get a copy of "Irish Medleys for Two" book, for the instrument of their choice. The collection features 60 tunes arranged for two players into 28 medleys. Barn dances, flings, hop jigs, hornpipes, jigs, laments, marches, planxtys, polkas, quadrilles, quicksteps, rants, reels, slides, slip jigs and waltzes are included, $25. There is an additional charge for people outside the United States. Register debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Register
Lincoln Marathon — May 2. Registration is open for the general public and is being capped because of the pandemic. More details and register: lincolnmarathon.org.
"Mix, Melt, Dabble and Draw" day camp at the Lincoln's Children Museum — March 8-12. $220, per kid, per week (members); $240 per kid, per week (nonmembers); add $5 per day, per kid for lunch, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/camp-play/camp.
Zoo News: "Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — March 8-12; April 2; April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html or call 402-475-6741; ext. 130.
Seeking applicants
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra: J. Edmunds and Thelma D. Miller Young Artist Competition — LSO’s 2020-21 Young Artist Competition allows an accomplished young musician to appear as a featured soloist before LSO’s April 23 Classical concert. send applications to 233 South 13th St. Suite 1702, Lincoln, NE. 68508 or email materials to kaylene@lincolnsymphony.com, due March 22. More information: lincolnsymphony.com/young-artist-competition.