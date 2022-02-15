Family calendar Feb. 16-23 Abate District 2 Motorcyle Bike show; Annual Train show; $3 Family movies at Edgewood and Grand Marcus Theatres and more.

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

Abate District 2 motorcycle bike show — Lancaster Event Center, 5-10 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; $13, adults; $20, weekend pass; free, kids 12 and under, with accompanying adult, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Annual Lincoln Area Railway Historical Society train show — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. 50 vendors, garage sale, indoor train rides, kids area, door prizes every hour, clinics, silent auction; $7, adults; kids free with a paid adult admission. Bring a can of food for the Food Bank of Lincoln, get $1 discounted ticket price, 4100 N. 84th St.

Buddy Check for Veterans — Foundry Coffee Shop, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 22. All Veterans and their significant others are welcome to join in fellowship and conversation. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided, free parking is available in the Larsen Park & Go garage, next to the Foundry, 211 N. 14th St.

Art in the Garden: Noyes Art Gallery — Sept. 10, Capitol Parkway and C streets.

Flag Raising Ceremony for new Lincoln flag — Pinnacle Bank Arena, 4-6 p.m. Feb. 24. Winning design is "All Roads Lead to Lincoln," by Ed Mejia, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. More information: lincoln.ne.gov/flag.

Fly-tying workshops in March — Outdoor Education Center, 6 p.m. March 9; 2 p.m. March 12. Anglers can learn the basics of fly-tying and learn how to catch trout and panfish. Members of the Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club will instruct two-hour sessions. All materials and tools will be provided, $10 per class, for one or both sessions, 4703 N. 44th St. More information: calendar.ourdoornebraska.gov.

Husker Lawn & Leisure Show — 5-9 p.m. March 18; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 19; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 20, 4100 N. 84th St. Huskerlawnshow.com

Kids Dream Film Series — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood theaters. $3, admission, Friday-Sunday, "Paw Patrol"; March 4-6, "Clifford the Big Red Dog," sponsored by American Family Insurance. The series has been a tradition of Marcus Theatres for more than 15 years, bringing retro-family films back to the big screen. The series runs through March 6, see website for complete list of showtimes. Marcustheatres.com.

Lincoln Coin Show — Sesostris Shrine Center, 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. March 5. Over 20 dealers from the five-state region, providing a virtual museum history of coins and paper money. There will be a kids table with freebies, educational exhibits, raffle prizes and a drawing. Also featuring quality handcrafted silver and semi-precious stone jewelry, sponsored by Lincoln Coin Club, free admission and parking. 1050 Saltillo Road, Roca.

Marcus Theatres offering vaccinated-guests-only movies — Marcus Theatres Lincoln Grand Cinema is offering the option of vaccination required shows. Vaccine-only shows will be available for two titles daily. Showtimes will be clearly marked on the website and Marcus Theatres app. Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Prime Time family meal and reading program — Arnold Elementary, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Weekly program of storytelling and discussions for parents and kids, free grab-and-go, take-home meal, following the program, must register, 5000 Mike Scholl St. Register: at dkranna@lps.org or 402-310-3909.

"Shop Where Your Heart Is" event — Wednesday-Saturday. Pick up a bingo card at participating stores, complete a bingo to get a $20 gift card and one entry for a grand prize. More information: facebook.com/events/3161059120845649

Stamp Show — Country Inn and Suites, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 26; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 27. Kids and adults can spend hours digging through thousands of loose domestic and foreign stamps in the beginners’ area, stamps are a penny for kids; adults pay a nickel. Also $1 stamps, kids; $5 stamps, adults. There will also be an area for Boy Scouts and Pathfinders to work toward earning a merit badge. Postal exhibits will entertain and educate as members of the Lincoln Stamp Club showcase their collecting interests with a variety of stamps and covers, 5353 N. 27th St.

Third Friday at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday. Bring the family to see a variety of art, featuring works of seven artists, using mixed media; 7 p.m. Facebook streaming 119 S. Ninth. St. Noyesartgallery.com.

Walk-in vaccination clinics — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and partners will host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Fredstrom and Norwood Park elementary schools. Both clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.

* Fredstrom Elementary School, 3:15-6 p.m. Wednesday, 5700 NW. 10th St.

* Norwood Park Elementary School, 4-630 p.m. Thursday, 4710 N. 72nd St.

Concerts

Flyover new music concert — Westbrook Music Building, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Performances by composition students, Glenn Korff School of Music, free concert, 1111 R St. Music.unl.edu/webcasts.

Lincoln Symphony's Orchestra presents "Stravinsky, Sill and White" — Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.

“Tangling with the Epic” concert — 3 p.m. Feb. 20. U.S. premieres of “Life: Songs for Baritone” and “Modern Folksongs: for tenor” by Blom, as well as the Nebraska premiere of “Southern Songs” by Blom, featuring guest artist MeeAe Nam, soprano, free concert, Room 119, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Velvet Elvis — Bailey's Local, 9 p.m. Saturday, 540 S, 4th St, Eagle.

Theater

Abendmusik Youth Masterworks Festival: "Mozart's Requiem" — Feb. 28, 6:45 p.m. Pre-concert talk: 7:30 p.m. Concert with 300 high-school students performing together for Abenmusik's 50th Anniversary, free, must get ticket by calling 402-472-4747, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets.liedcenter.org/2607.

"Cinderella" by Rogers & Hammerstein — Ted Sorensen Theatre, Lincoln High School, 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25; 2 p.m. Feb. 26, $5 plus fees, must wear a mask, 2229 J St. Tickets: tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com.

"Little Women" — Nebraska Wesleyan, McDonald Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Huntington Avenue and 51st streets. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season

"Why Do Fools Fall in Love" — TADA Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Feb.24-26; also 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 27, 701 P St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info/tickets

Summer camps

Musical Theatre Skills Camp — June 13-17; Performance is June 18. The camp is designed for ages 9-13, $175 including T-shirt. The class will use popular Broadway tunes on stage now in New York City, to develop the skills needed for success in musical theater, including acting, singing, and dancing, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The Four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each kid feels comfortable, known, and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments, and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp

Summer Day Camps at Air Park Recreation Center — Weekly fee is $149 per five-day week; $121 per four-day week; fees include $13 week enrollment. Campers can choose any week to register. Enroll and pay the nonrefundable enrollment fee online or at your camp location to hold a spot in camp. Accepting cash, checks, credit cards, debit cards and money orders. Complete online camper information and waiver forms. See registration website to see times and dates, 3720 NW 46th St. Register: app.lincoln.ne.gov/aspx/city/proctor/classes.aspx?q=camp or 402-441-7876.

Young Nebraska Science camps — Applications are due March 1 for YNS High School Researchers, High School juniors are preferred, with paid summer jobs in the labs of university scientists. Sign up for day camps at yns.nebraska.edu/camps.

DAY CAMPS FOR MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS:

* July 11-13, Engineering Plant Cell Walls, University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

* July 25-27, The Secret Life of Metals, Creighton University, Omaha.

CAMPS FOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS:

* June 1-3, How the Cookie Crumbles, UNL Food Science, Nebraska Innovation Campus, Lincoln.

* June 5-10, Biodiversity, UNL Cedar Point Biological Station, Ogallala.

* June 13-14, Chemistry and Nanoscience Behind Renewable Energy Technologies, University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

* June 20-23, Explorations in Biology Camp, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln.

Auditions

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, Feb. 21-22. Roles are available for age 16 and up, and youth ensembles age 10-12. Actors must sign up for a one-hour time slot, call-backs are February 23, 2500 N. 56th St. Sign-up for a time slot: Lincolnplayouse.com.

