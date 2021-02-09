Family calendar: Feb 10-17 — Valentine's Day event

Lincoln Marathon — May 2. Registration is open for the general public and is being capped because of the pandemic. More details and register: lincolnmarathon.org.

Poop & Paws: Investigating Clues Animals Leave Behind exhibit at Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 26. Interactive exhibit, see website for pricing, third floor, 645 N 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/exhibits/exhibits/poop-paws.html.

"Shop where your heart is" downtown family shopping event — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Participating stores include 3 Daughters Boutique, Best of Big Red, BikeLNK, Burlington Antiques, Forever Faithful, Francie & Finch, NE Gift Shop, Gallery 9, KD Designs, Kiechel Fine Art, Licorice International, Lincoln Running Company, Napoli’s, Newman Creations, A Novel Idea, The Rabbit Hole Bakery, Threads Footloose & Fancy and Tsuru. Stop by any participating business to pick up your Valentine’s Day card, get discounts, deals and more while you shop. Visit at least five businesses, take a selfie at each store to get a free photo booklet printed, remembering your shopping experience. Downtownlincoln.org/do/shop-where-your-heart-is.