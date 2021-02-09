Family calendar: Feb 10-17 — Valentine's Day event

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
"Catch-a-Cupid" Valentine's take home kits: Lincoln Children's Museum — Wednesday-Saturday. $15, one pack per kid, including activities, conversation hearts, snacks, beverage, adult supervision recommended, call for curbside pickup, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Ch-Ch-Chocolate day camp at the Lincoln's Children Museum — Monday. Kids can be a chocolatier for a day and learn the history of chocolate, plus create some treats. $45 per day, members; $60 per day, nonmembers; add $5 per day, per kid for lunch, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/camp-play/camp.
Family Winter hike with the Girl Scouts — 1-2 p.m. Feb. 20. Hike including in-park and take-home outdoor activities, as well as information about the opportunities and adventures available in Girl Scouts, dress warm and wear appropriate boots or shoes, must register by March 6 to be eligible for drawing, Prairie Pines, 3100 N. 112th St. Girlscoutsnebraska.org.
Families Inspiring Families support groups — 5-6 p.m. Mondays. Parents can connect with other parents; also 5:30-6:30 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, for parents concerned about children's mental health. Email Sandy Thompson at sthompson@familiesinspiringfamilies.org or call 402-450-4409 to get the Zoom link.
Lincoln Marathon — May 2. Registration is open for the general public and is being capped because of the pandemic. More details and register: lincolnmarathon.org.
Poop & Paws: Investigating Clues Animals Leave Behind exhibit at Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 26. Interactive exhibit, see website for pricing, third floor, 645 N 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/exhibits/exhibits/poop-paws.html.
"Shop where your heart is" downtown family shopping event — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Participating stores include 3 Daughters Boutique, Best of Big Red, BikeLNK, Burlington Antiques, Forever Faithful, Francie & Finch, NE Gift Shop, Gallery 9, KD Designs, Kiechel Fine Art, Licorice International, Lincoln Running Company, Napoli’s, Newman Creations, A Novel Idea, The Rabbit Hole Bakery, Threads Footloose & Fancy and Tsuru. Stop by any participating business to pick up your Valentine’s Day card, get discounts, deals and more while you shop. Visit at least five businesses, take a selfie at each store to get a free photo booklet printed, remembering your shopping experience. Downtownlincoln.org/do/shop-where-your-heart-is.
"Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — Monday, March 8-12, April 2, April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day; kids can choose their age group and camp date; if your camp is full you can join a waitlist by calling 402-475-6741; ext. 130, 1227 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html.
Valentine's Day Events online
Abendmusik fundraiser "My Funny Valentine" — 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Purchase a code to have a private concert serenade via YouTube or have a DVD delivered. Also choose options of sending chocolate, flowers, a meal or other gifts delivered contact-free to your doorstep. Send the Abendmusik singing valentine and gifts to family, friends, co-workers or yourself. Tom Trenney and friends will serenade you or them with love songs from the Great American Songbook. More information: Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.
Chocolate Lover's Fantasy virtual event — 7 p.m. Friday. The Mill Coffee & Tea will be delivering chocolate and wine tastings to your home, purchase your tasting for two people for $70 at lincolnhaymarket.org or at millcoffee.com. More details: lincolnhaymarket.org.
Camille Metoyer Moten concert livestreamed from First Lutheran Church — 7:30-9 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy a live concert with Camille, jazz singer, performing with David P. Murphy, pianist. A recording of Camille's concert will be on the church website until Feb. 21. Facebook.com/flclincoln.
Valentine's Talent Show at First Lutheran Church online — 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy the performances of acting, comedy, dancing, singing, storytelling and other unique talents. Facebook.com/flclincoln.
Concerts online
Capital Jazz Society: The Prism Trio — 8 p.m. Friday. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Flyover music presents "Roads Ahead" — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Live webcast performance showcases the variety of paths a person can choose in life. Arts.unl.edu/music/webcast/flyover-performance or arts.unl.edu/music/webcasts.
Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute at the Lied — 7:30 p.m. April 17. Super Diamond will be performing classics including "Sweet Caroline," "America," "Cherry Cherry" and more. Liedcenter.org.
Swing Fever: Live in Lincoln Thursday Night series livestream via Vine Congregational Church — 7-9:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Entertainment and theater in-person
"Nunsense" at TADA — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Friday-Feb. 21. In-person or online tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call 402-438-8232.
"Say Goodnight Gracie" — 7:30 p.m. 18-20; 2 p.m. Feb. 21; tickets $15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Tickets: call 402-489-7529 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Mike Super Magic and Illusion at the Lied Center — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Enjoy the finalist from "America’s Got Talent" and featured magician on "Penn & Teller’s: Fool Us," 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Livestreams and virtual events
Dinosaurs and Disasters series: "Diatoms: tiny algae made of glass" — 4 p.m. Thursday. Learn about diatoms and what they tell us about lake depth. Register: museum.unl.edu/programs-events/annual-events/dinosaurs-disasters.html.
Hy-Vee Adult Cooking Classes online — Wednesday-Sunday. Hy-Vee dietitians will host a virtual cooking class, demonstrating how to prepare three recipes and share fun wine pairings to enjoy with them, too. Visit hyvee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes and filter by “heart healthy” for additional recipe ideas. Hyvee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.
Hy-Vee Q&A with registered dieticians — Feb. 15-21. Hy-Vee dietitians will be live via virtual telehealth platform to answer questions related to improving cholesterol levels, maintaining blood pressure, increasing activity level and more. Hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx.
Lincoln Trail-A-Thon 2021 — Each month, a different trail is featured. Entry fee is $25 adults 19 and up; $10 students age 16-18, benefiting Great Plains Trail Network. Gptn.org/lincoln-trail-a-thon/lincoln-trail-a-thon-2021.html.
Second Saturday Investigate Lab: Morrill Hall virtual event — 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday and Feb. 20. Learn how to be a paleontologist and clean a fossil, in this at-home, hands-on experience. Register online and then pick up your kit at the gift shop. If you are not comfortable coming inside, call 402-472-0090 to arrange curbside pick-up after ordering online, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Register: Museum.unl.edu/programs-events/investigate.html.
Virtual Homeschool Wednesdays with the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30 a.m. Through May 5. First Wednesday of each month. Tune in to a 45-minute Zoom presentation, will include interactive activities, free event, donations accepted. Register: history.nebraska.gov/events/virtual-homeschool-wednesday-feb-3rd.
Save the Date
Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30 a.m. April 7, 2021. Free, must register, registration information to be announced.
Lunar New Year: "Year of the Ox" at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Public is invited to participate in the 2021 Lunar New Year celebration, including eight performances from China, New York, Kansas, and Lincoln, also 10 local organizations will present their programs and services. Watch: youtube.com/channel/UCIMS-AHX_fBDdV6dbYVxgXA and facebook.com/LincolnAsianCenter/?rf=963619317023544. More information: call 402-477-3446.
Nearby
"Build It" at the SAC Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Beginning Saturday. Experience a one-of-a kind interactive engineering exhibit. See website for admission prices, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.
Old Avoca Schoolhouse Irish Medleys workshop — 7-8 p.m. March 16; 10-11 a.m. March 17. Participants will get a copy of "Irish Medleys for Two" book, for the instrument of their choice. The collection features 60 tunes arranged for two players into 28 medleys. Barn dances, flings, hop jigs, hornpipes, jigs, laments, marches, planxtys, polkas, quadrilles, quicksteps, rants, reels, slides, slip jigs and waltzes are included, $25. There is an additional charge for people outside the United States. Register debby@greenblattandseay.com.
Seeking applicants
Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra: J. Edmunds and Thelma D. Miller Young Artist Competition — LSO’s 2020-21 Young Artist Competition allows an accomplished young musician to appear as a featured soloist before LSO’s April 23 Classical concert. send applications to 233 South 13th St. Suite 1702, Lincoln, NE. 68508 or email materials to kaylene@lincolnsymphony.com, due March 22. More information: lincolnsymphony.com/young-artist-competition.