Family calendar: Feb. 26-March 4 Stamp Show, Free dinner & Toy Story 4 movie: Trinity Lutheran School, Winter films: Grand Theater, Polar Plunge

Events
Barnes & Noble Get a Clue event: InvestiGators at 2 locations: — 11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy the book about the super spy alligator duo fighting the forces of evil, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Bright Lights "Night Lights" fundraiser event — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Adults are invited to be a kid again through this event by selecting a class that interests you the most including: cupcake decorating with a wine pairing, This Little Piggy Went to Billy’s: cooking with Nebraska Pork, acrylic painting, Pour Me: whiskey tasting, and a study hall for socializing. Tickets are $50, including appetizers, desserts, and choice of one class. Descriptions of each class and register: bit.ly/NightLights20, Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St. More information: BrightLights.org or call (402) 420-1115.
Craft social night: Makit Takit — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Families, bring own project and socialize while making your craft, bring own food, drink, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Enjoy doing a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.
Free evening Thursdays: Morrill Hall — 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday and Feb. 27. Exhibits and activities for the whole family to enjoy, free admission, planetarium not included, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu
Free dinner & Toy Story 4 movie: Trinity Lutheran School — 6-9 p.m. Friday. 6:00 p.m. Everybody is invited for free hot dogs, chips, and ice cream in the cafeteria, arts and crafts to follow; 7 p.m. Movie showing in the school gym, please feel free to bring lawn chairs and blankets, popcorn provided, 1200 N. 56th St. TrinityofLincoln.org or 402-466-1800.
H20 Today: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; Sundays, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Newest exhibit highlighting the role of water both globally and locally, sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution, interactive stations, general admission, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu
Indiexplore at Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Fridays. Listen to a book and hands-on activity, free event, 701 P St.
Kids Dream Winter film "Abominable" — 10 a.m. Fridays-Sundays. Movie is $3, popcorn and drinks are $2.75; Visit an American Family Insurance Agency or the Kids Dream website and get free tickets at AmFam.com/KidsDream, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Dinner and listen to childhood tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, free parking for two hours in local parking garages, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
LINPEX Stamp Show 2020 — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Eight stamp dealers, free evaluations, United States Postal Service booth, Boy Scout merit badge support, beginner stamp collecting table, stamps by the bucket and more, free admission and parking, Country Inn & Suites, 5353 N. 27th St. More information: questions@lincolnstampclub.org or lincolnstampclub.org
Nebraska Rodeo Team Barrel Races — 9 a.m. Exhibition; 11 a.m. Open starts, youth and pee wee following open. Saturday. $5. exhibitions; $40, open; $25, youth; $5 pee wee age 5 and under, entries close at 10 a.m., prizes in each division, free event, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Movies on the Big Screen: Mueller Planetarium — 10 a.m. Saturday, "The Little Star That Could,"; 11 a.m. "We are Stars," noon. Saturday, "Super Volcanoes," 1 p.m. Saturday, "Big Red Sky Tour," 4 p.m. Sunday. "We Are Stars." Tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium
Polar Plunge fundraiser — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, start. Plunge 11 a.m., $50 per people who want to plunge in the lake to raise money for Special Olympics, prizes for top fundraiser, most outrageous costume, best team theme, oldest plunger and youngest plunger, Holmes Lake, 6501 Normal Blvd. Register: sone.org. Post-Plunge Party, Dino's Eastside Grille, 2901 S 84th St.
Table Tennis at Belmont Recreation Center — 5-9 p.m. Sundays. Families are invited, first visit is free, $3 adults and kids, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well
Wednesday night live family event — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:45-7:30 p.m. Adult and kid programs, infant and toddler care and programs for K-5 during the sessions, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.
Nearby
LEGO art exhibit: Lauritzen Gardens — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily., through May 10. Visit the new exhibit "Nature Connects: Art with LEGO bricks." Sean Kenney's fourth exhibit including a coral reef, snow leopard and a disappearing rhino; play and stay station for kids and adults to create their own LEGO masterpiece, exhibit included with regular admission, $10 (adults); $5 (kids 3-12), free (garden members or kids 2 and under), 100 Bancroft St., Omaha. Lauritzengardens.org