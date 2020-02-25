Family calendar: Feb. 26-March 4 Stamp Show, Free dinner & Toy Story 4 movie: Trinity Lutheran School, Winter films: Grand Theater, Polar Plunge

Events

Barnes & Noble Get a Clue event: InvestiGators at 2 locations: — 11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy the book about the super spy alligator duo fighting the forces of evil, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.

Bright Lights "Night Lights" fundraiser event — 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Adults are invited to be a kid again through this event by selecting a class that interests you the most including: cupcake decorating with a wine pairing, This Little Piggy Went to Billy’s: cooking with Nebraska Pork, acrylic painting, Pour Me: whiskey tasting, and a study hall for socializing. Tickets are $50, including appetizers, desserts, and choice of one class. Descriptions of each class and register: bit.ly/NightLights20, Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St. More information: BrightLights.org or call (402) 420-1115.