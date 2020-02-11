Family calendar: Feb.12-19 Valentine's day events, Inspire Girls Day, Kiwanis Soup Supper & Auction

Events
Barnes & Noble Storytime "Saturday" 2 locations: — 11 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy a book where mothers and daughters find out what is best about Saturdays, hands-on activity, 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979; also 11 a.m., 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122.
Craft social night: Makit Takit — 6 p.m. Thursdays. Families, bring own project and socialize while making your craft, bring own food, drink, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Disney’s Enchanted Tales series featuring "Pocahontas" — Friday-Sunday. See a Disney classic movie, $6, call 402-323-6721 for show times, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com
Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Enjoy doing a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.
Free evening Thursdays: Morrill Hall— 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27. Exhibits and activities for the whole family to enjoy, free admission, planetarium not included, 645 N. 14th St.
Game night and potluck dinner — 6 p.m. Saturday. Families are invited to bring a dish to share with others, South Street Temple, 2061 S. 70th St. Southstreettemple.org
H20 Today: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays; Sundays, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Newest exhibit highlights the role of water both globally and locally, organized by the Smithsonian Institution, interactive stations, general admission, 645 N. 14th St. museum.unl.edu
Hyde Memorial Observatory — 7-10 p.m. Saturdays. Free, 3701 S. 70th St. Hydeobservatory.info
Indiexplore at Indigo Bridge Books — 10 a.m. Fridays. Hear from a speaker, listen to a book and hands-on activity, free event, 701 P St.
Inspire Girls day: Nebraska Innovation Campus — noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Inspire Girls is a daylong celebration including vendor booths, hands-on activities, sessions for opportunities for teen girls, free event, enter to win a $300 shopping spree to SouthPointe Pavilions, free admission, 2021 Transformation Drive. Eventbrite.com
Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays. Dinner and listen to childhood tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, free parking for two hours in local parking garages, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Kiwanis soup supper and auction — 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 18. Menu is a variety of soups, desserts and beverage, all proceeds benefiting the Lincoln Food Bank Backpack Program; The auction will include bidding on gift cards, tickets to local event and handmade crafts and gift baskets; $8 (adult); $5 (kids), tickets are available from Kiwanis members and at the door, Capital City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. More details: email Steve Scheinost: sschein1649@gmail.com
Movies on the Big Screen: Mueller Planetarium — 10 a.m. Saturday, "The Little Star That Could,"; 11 a.m. "We are Stars," noon. Saturday, "Super Volcanoes," 1 p.m. Saturday, "Big Red Sky Tour," 4 p.m. Sunday. "We Are Stars." Tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium
Sensory storytime at Gere Library — 9:15-10:15 a.m. Saturdays, through- Feb. 22. These sessions are designed for ages 2-8 and are open for all kids, especially kids who have trouble sitting still. Kids will be engaged in activities that involve movement, music, stories and play; parent participation is required. To request special accommodations and get more information email Diane Vanek at d.vanek@lincolnlibraries.org, 2400 S. 56th St.
Table Tennis at Belmont Recreation Center — 5-9 p.m. Sundays. Families are invited, first visit is free, $3 adults and kids, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.
Wednesday night live family event — 5 p.m. Wednesdays. $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:45-7:30 p.m. Adult and kid programs, infant and toddler care and programs for K-5 during the sessions, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.
Valentine's Events
Abendmusik: My Funny Valentine Concert — 8 p.m. Friday. Listen to Tom Trenney and friends perform melodies of the Great American Song Book, including composers Rodgers and Hammerstein, Cole Porter, Lerner and Lowe, Jerome Kern and the Gershwins, light refreshments, beverages and desserts, buy a rose for your loved one, bid on auction items, $40, funds raised benefit free community concerts throughout the year, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Abendmusik.org
Valentine's free coffee day: Front Porch Coffee — 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. Get a free small drink to celebrate the day, while supplies last, 5925 Adams St.
Valentine's themed event: Lincoln Children's museum — 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Families can enjoy a hot chocolate bar, valentines, scavenger hunt, $3 glitter tattoos and more, regular admission ( non-members); free (members), 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Valentine's Day parents' night out: Lincoln Children's Museum — 5-9 p.m. Friday. Drop your kids off with caring staff, while kids enjoy a fun night at the museum, parents can enjoy a night out together. Kids will enjoy hands-on activities, museum play, snacks and watch a movie. Drop off starts at 5 p.m. and pickup goes until 9 p.m.; $25 (non-members per kid); $20 (members per kid), 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Valentine's Day and evening on ice: Railyard — 4-10 p.m. Friday. Spend a Valentine's evening at the Railyard Ice Rink; 5-6:30 p.m. skate with Olympic Figure Skater, Brian Boitano; live music, DJ SK, and get a photo in front of the new photo back drop, 350 Canopy St.
Valentine Wine & Dine: Morrill Hall — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Adults only Valentine celebration. Enjoy dinner, drink, a planetarium show, and explore the Museum. Check out the one-night only display of pieces featuring love across cultures from the anthroplogy collection. Investigate one of several interactive stations located throughout the Museum. Buffet includes roast beef, red wine demi sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean almandine, salad, rolls and dessert. One complimentary drink ticket is provided to each guest, cash bar and vegetarian meal option available, must be age 21, $50, ticket sales end 10 a.m. Friday morning, proceeds benefiting museum programs, 645 N. 14th St. museum.unl.edu or 402-472-2637.
Nearby
LEGO art exhibit: Lauritzen Gardens — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Visit the new exhibit "Nature Connects: Art with LEGO bricks." Sean Kenney's fourth exhibit including a coral reef, snow leopard and a disappearing rhino; play and stay station for kids and adults to create their own LEGO masterpiece, exhibit included with regular admission, $10 (adults); $5 (kids 3-12), free (garden members or kids 2 and under), 100 Bancroft St., Omaha. Lauritzengardens.org