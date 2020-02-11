Family calendar: Feb.12-19 Valentine's day events, Inspire Girls Day, Kiwanis Soup Supper & Auction

Kiwanis soup supper and auction — 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 18. Menu is a variety of soups, desserts and beverage, all proceeds benefiting the Lincoln Food Bank Backpack Program; The auction will include bidding on gift cards, tickets to local event and handmade crafts and gift baskets; $8 (adult); $5 (kids), tickets are available from Kiwanis members and at the door, Capital City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. More details: email Steve Scheinost: sschein1649@gmail.com

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Movies on the Big Screen: Mueller Planetarium — 10 a.m. Saturday, "The Little Star That Could,"; 11 a.m. "We are Stars," noon. Saturday, "Super Volcanoes," 1 p.m. Saturday, "Big Red Sky Tour," 4 p.m. Sunday. "We Are Stars." Tickets may be purchased at the front desk up until 10 minutes before showtime or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium